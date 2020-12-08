Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 12 August 2020

Editor's Choice

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

News

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

Is Invisible Revenge Behind The US Navy Ship Fire?

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate?

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Wednesday 12 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Related Content

China Condemns ‘Extremely Dangerous” Move in Taiwan Strait

What’s Trump’s Dream for Taiwan?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

The comment came amid US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Azar’s trip to Taiwan, the highest-level visit by a US official to the self-ruled island since 1979, when the region returned from British to Chinese rule and the US recognized Chinese sovereignty over the island.

The senior US official arrived in Taipei for a three-day visit on Sunday. The visit was billed as an attempt to acquire Taiwan’s experiences in containing its coronavirus epidemic. But it has been widely seen as an attempt to unnerve Beijing.

Meanwhile, Azar on Tuesday criticized China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, repeating allegations made by US President Donald Trump.

“The Chinese Communist Party had the chance to warn the world and work with the world on battling the virus. But they chose not to, and the costs of that choice mount higher every day,” Azar said.

He further accused China of not living up to its international obligations when the virus emerged.

“I believe it is no exaggeration to say that if this virus had emerged in a place like Taiwan or the United States, it might have been snuffed out easily, rapidly reported to public health authorities, who would have shared what they knew with health professionals and with the general public,” he said.

The United States ranks the worst among all world countries in terms of how it has managed its coronavirus outbreak. It has officially registered the highest overall caseload and death tally by far, and rose to that status in a matter of weeks since its first case was detected. For weeks on end, the country would register thousands of new infections and deaths every day. The Trump administration’s response to the pandemic has been widely blamed for the country’s bleak situation. Until recently, Trump himself refused to wear a mask and encouraged his supporters to gather at events en masse.

At the same time, the US president has since been attacking China’s response to its own outbreak, blaming the current status of the pandemic in the US and the world on Beijing.

China has fiercely defended its handling of the new coronavirus, stressing that it informed the World Health Organization (WHO) and affected countries about the pandemic in time.

China has pursued Taiwan’s reunification ever since the island broke away from the mainland during a civil war in 1949. China claims full sovereignty over the island under the globally-recognized “One China” policy and almost all world countries, including the US, recognize that sovereignty.

The US, however, has long courted Taipei in an attempt to counter Beijing, selling it advanced military hardware, among other forms of cooperation.

China firmly opposes any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

Relations between the United States and China have hit the lowest level in decades under Trump. The two countries are at loggerheads over a range of issues, including trade, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, and the coronavirus pandemic.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China Taiwan US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage
Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut