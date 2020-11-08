Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 11 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit
Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Elijah Magnier, journalist and political analyst from Brussels and Denijal Jegić, activist and scholar from Beirut, told Press TV that Macron’s recent visit to Beirut and his ensuing video conference with the world leaders to call for assistance to Lebanon were meant to ease maritime tensions between Israel and the Arab country in return for aid.

“As far as it concerned with Israel, Macron returned with the promise from the president to ease the maritime dispute between Lebanon and Israel” at a time when Lebanon is in need and is showing more flexibility, Magnier said.

“France speaks on behalf of Israel. The US speaks on behalf of Israel,” he added.

The political analyst further said that Western sanctions have failed to undermine the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“It’s our people who are suffering the most and your maximum pressure is not working on Hezbollah and the axis of the resistance but is working against our people who are suffering the most,” the analyst said

He expressed regret over the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, describing him as a “rare honest prime minister that Lebanon has ever seen after Salim al-Hoss.”

The analyst said that Diab did not manage to register any success due to many problems he was facing, including the massive budget deficit and the resignation of several cabinet ministers, who are “the closest to the US and the West.”

“Everything was set up for this government to fail and everybody was insisting for it to fail,” Magnier said.

“The Americans refused to help him. The Saudis the Emiratis did not move forward because they were told by the Americans not to move forward and so the Europeans,” he added.

“We saw Macron needed to go back video  to all world to help Lebanon

He said that Diab was “also attacked by the Arabs who refused to receive any delegation from the new government.”

“The Europeans and the US boycotted the Lebanese government, calling it the Hezbollah's government,” the analyst added.

Denijal Jegić, activist and scholar from Beirut, who also participated in the interview, pointed to Macron’s recent address to the Lebanese people, saying he “was specially addressing younger people, younger generation, promising a brighter future but (he) had his political agenda.”

“France has been collaborating with the political league for so many years. France has played a particular role in Lebanon but it has also a very close ally to Israel which has been at war with Lebanon for decades,” the commentator said.

“So I doubt [to] what extent France has invested in the well-being of Lebanon and Lebanon’s population and to what extent Macron's visit was more of an opportunity for himself,” he said.

Diab announced the resignation of his government following a similar move by several ministers, and amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

Speaking to people in a live televised address on Monday, Diab first blamed the explosion on mismanagement resulting from “endemic corruption” in the country.

Diab also denounced those who are trying to take advantage of the Beirut blast for their own political gain.

According to a televised announcement later on Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun accepted the resignation of the prime minister's government, asking it to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

The catastrophic explosion, the biggest ever to hit the Middle East, killed at least 158 people. Some 6,000 were injured.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

Two days after the disaster, the French president visited disaster-hit Beirut and in a clear intervention in the internal affairs of Lebanon proposed a political pact for the small Mediterranean country, whose debt-laden economy was already mired in crisis and reeling from the coronavirus pandemic before the port explosion.

Macron, whose country witnessed months-long and nationwide anti-government protests by Yellow Vests for economic justice in 2018 and 2019, also claimed in Beirut that transparent governance would be put in place to ensure all international aid “is directly channeled to the people, to NGOs, to the teams in the field who need it, without any possible opacity or diversion.”

His opportunistic and populist campaign brings back to memory the French colonial past in Lebanon and is viewed by many as a provocative act that threatens the Arab country's sovereignty.

Macron’s remarks sparked a swift backlash, with many Twitter users denouncing what they deemed as interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, which gained independence from the French colonial rule more than seven decades ago.

The French president, who practically sees himself as the self-proclaimed leader of Lebanon, said he would return to the Arab country on September 1 to check progress.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

France Macron Israeli Regime

Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Californias Apple Fire – The wildfire in Pictures
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election

Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election

Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage
Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut
Irans IRGC Fires underground Missiles during Military Drills in Persian Gulf