  Tuesday 11 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

alwaght.com
Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast

Tuesday 11 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast
Alwaght- Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet's resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

Speaking to people in a live televised address on Monday, Diab first blamed the explosion on mismanagement resulting from “endemic corruption” in the country.

"Today we follow the will of the people in their demand to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster that has been in hiding for seven years, and their desire for real change," he said, adding, "In the face of this reality ... I am announcing today the resignation of this government."

"May God save Lebanon, may God save Lebanon, may God save Lebanon.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Diab slammed certain corrupt political actors for undermining his government's efforts by distorting truth.

He said his government "tried to create change to meet demands of the Lebanese people, adding, "we are with the people in calling for trying those responsible for this crime." 

Diab also denounced those who are trying to take advantage of the Beirut blast for their own political gain.

According to a televised announcement later on Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has accepted the resignation of the prime minister's government, asking it to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

After months of a power vacuum in the small Mediterranean country, Diab's cabinet formed in January to combat alleged corruption and mismanagement, and to revive Lebanon’s collapsed economy.

Before Diab announced the government's resignation, four cabinet ministers had already quit their posts. 

The catastrophic explosion, the biggest ever to hit the Middle East, killed at least 158 people. Some 6,000 were injured.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

A large supply of confiscated explosive material that had been stored in a warehouse at the city’s port for the past six years is suspected to have caused the massive explosion, whose mushroom-shaped cloud has drawn comparisons with the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 75 years ago.

Thousands demonstrated across the capital on Saturday and Sunday, accusing authorities of incompetence as they occupied many ministries and tried to break into the parliament. Televised footage showed a fire breaking out at the entrances to the parliament square in central Beirut.

Protesters demand root-and-branch change in a political system which is suspected of being ‘inept,’ ‘corrupt’ and ‘dominated by sectarian interests and family dynasties.’

 

Tags :

Lebanon Hassan Diab Resignation Beirut Blast

