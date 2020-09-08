Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 11 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

alwaght.com
Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Tuesday 11 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

China Calls on US to Stop Maximum Pressure Campaign on Iran

Alwaght- The resignation of Brian Hook ,Donald Trump’s lead diplomat on Iran and the head of Iran Action Group of the Department of State, was an important development that bears signs to the failure of the White House “maximum pressure” on Iran that has been pursued since the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018 with the aim to bring Iran to its knees using what Washington diplomats call sophisticated and crippling sanctions. 

Trump’s broken pieces in the face of Iran 

Brian Hook is one of the rare diplomats under Trump who until August 6 survived the changes in the US foreign policy apparatus. After firing Rex Tillerson as a Secretary of State, Brian Hook is the second to be removed from the foreign affairs office. 

Hook has been tough on Iran in stances and repeatedly called for renewing the arms embargo on Iran by the United Nations Security Council. He was one of Trump’s main pieces in the anti-Iranian maximum pressure campaign, tasked with making coordination with other American state institutions to guarantee accurate imposition of sanctions on Tehran. 

Watching and detecting the Iranian breathing channels that help the Islamic Republic circumvent illegitimate sanctions, making sure that the sanctions are implemented by other countries, and also leading a political and media propaganda war against Tehran were other duties of Hook while holding the post. 

But now and after two years of holding a post crafted to make Iran quit its current policy, the head of the Iran Action Group, disappointed and without any achievements to his boss Trump and other hardline Republicans who arranged the maximum pressure campaign against Iran, is quitting the position with a shattered dream to bring Iran to its knees like others in Trump administration. Former UN envoy Nikki Haley and former National Security Advisor John Bolton were the leading hardliners in the Trump administration who drove the anti-Iranian policy. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the only remaining anti-Iranian diplomat. Reports say that Trump seeks to get rid of him too by persuading him to run for Senate in Kansas. 

In fact, all of those figures who misled Trump in the way of dealing with Iran in hope of getting results from the anti-Iranian pressure campaign are now to blame for Trump’s dismal condition in rivalry against the Democratic candidate. Trump’s situation is now so disappointing that even a hawkish figure like Bolton is against his reelection. 

End of Hook; the defeat of maximum pressure and confusion of White House 

Definitely, the resignation of Hook primarily bears witness to the defeat of the maximum pressure campaign because the most important architect of the policy has accepted the defeat and quitted the position. So far, the White House even failed to persuade the UNSC members that Iran arms embargo should be extended as it is expected to end in early October. At the same time, the US lost the jurisdiction it once held influence the Iran nuclear agreement that was signed between the Islamic Republic and the world’s six powers— the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, and Britain— in 2015. In the middle of the utmost pressures, Iran has shifted to the East for strategic partnership and boosted the trade with neighbors, not only frustrating the American ban but also dimming the prospects of Tehran surrender and going to the negotiating table. 

Meanwhile, Trump named a new figure in a bid to cover up its strategy failure against Iran and even promote it as breathing new life in the anti-Iranian campaign. 

The Washington Post has revealed in a report on Friday, quoting an informed former diplomat, that Hook was asked to step down by the White House so that the blame for the defeat of Trump administration concerning Iran falls on him. 

Now the White House's puzzlement and disappointment to take a stronger and more cohesive strategy towards Iran shows itself more than any other time. Iran has weathered the sharp blade of sanctions and has removed an important part of the nuclear-related restrictions with a positive global vision. Now the propaganda that suggests that the Iranian nuclear program is risky to the world has no effects and persuasion force with the world public and governments. At the same time, the illegitimacy of the sanctions increases the other countries’ courage to dismiss the American sanctions in their business with Tehran.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

