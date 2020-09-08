Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Alwaght- Israeli regime's forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

A clip from RT’s Ruptly video agency shows scuffles between activists and police officers on Sunday as they attempt to disrupt a sit-in at the Israeli PM’s official residence in central al-Quds, that has been become the focus of frequent anti-regime demonstrations.

After midnight police demanded demonstrators to disperse, then started to remove those who refused to leave by force. According to The Times of Israel, at least three people were detained for “disturbing public order and attacking officers.” The paper citing a police spokesperson reported that a Haaretz photographer was also briefly held for allegedly “attacking” an officer.

Thousands took to the streets on Saturday in a massive anti-regime protest. Demonstrations have been taking place across the country for the past several weeks – the largest protests since 2011 – over the corruption charges against Netanyahu and what critics perceive as his cabinet’s poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.