  Sunday 9 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that the United States would lower the number of its forces currently deployed in Afghanistan from about 8,600 to below 5,000 troops by the end of November.

“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper said in an interview with Fox News.

The figure would be the lowest since the United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

President Donald Trump had earlier in the week announced Washington’s major drawdown plan, saying he would like to have “probably anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000” troops in Afghanistan by the time of the election on November 3.

The timeline was viewed by many as an attempt to bolster Trump’s presidential re-election chances amid public aversion to foreign military interventions abroad.

The United States reached a deal with the Afghan Taliban in February to ultimately withdraw all forces from Afghanistan. As part of the agreement, the US military reduced troop numbers from 12,000 to about 8,600 and closed several bases.

Official data shows that bombings and other assaults by the Taliban have surged 70 percent since the militant group signed the deal with the United States.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 and overthrew a Taliban regime in power at the time. But US forces have remained bogged down there through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now Donald Trump.

 

