Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Alwaght- Pakistan's foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states' inaction on Kashmir issue.

The Indian-controlled Kashmir is a disputed region between Pakistan and India. In August last year, New Delhi formally annexed the disputed territory into the Indian federation in defiance of numerous UN Security Council resolutions which call for a plebiscite. Since then India has been at the heart of international criticism for committing large-scale human rights abuses to prevent an uprising.

Now the Kashmir dispute has soured bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, two close allies.

Pakistan has expressed its frustration with Saudi Arabia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation or the OIC for failing to do anything meaningful to end the sufferings of the Muslim population in the disputed territory.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Islamabad can no longer continue with diplomatic niceties in dealing with certain Arab countries at a time when Indian security forces are suppressing Kashmiris.

In an interview with a local Pakistani news channel, Qureshi indicated Pakistan's intention to form a new Islamic bloc.

Amid diplomatic tension between the two Islamic countries, Riyadh has not signed yet an annual bilateral agreement which was scheduled to be renewed two months ago to help Islamabad build an oil facility on deferment payment of 3.2 billion US dollars.

Pakistan has also returned a $1-billion Saudi loan four months ahead of its scheduled payment after borrowing it from China.