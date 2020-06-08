Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 7 August 2020

Editor's Choice

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

News

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate?

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

Friday 7 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

Related Content

Israelis Protest Netanyahu-Gantz Alliance Deal Ahead of Trial

How Did Netanyahu Make Gantz Lose His Political Support?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Besides the coronavirus crisis that still takes its tolls from the Israelis, Tel Aviv is facing another crisis making it hard for the Israeli politicians to deal with the current predicament is the Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on staying in office.

Benjamin Netanyahu already holds the record of being the longest-serving prime minister of the Israeli regime, with the length of his premiership more than that of David Ben-Gurion, the first Israeli prime minister, as he is now 14 years in office.

Netanyahu has another record: he is the first Israeli PM undergoing trial for corruption charges along with holding the post. 

His verdict is yet to be given out but he has been standing trial since last year for charges of corruption in relations with an advertising firm and some unreported transactions. 

The Israeli regime already sent to trials some of its PMs, but when their terms ended and their legal immunity was removed. But Netanyahu is the first PM to be tried while in office and under immunity. This is what makes him a record-breaker. 

But he does not seem to have any intention to forsake the seat of the premiership, something making him a big challenge in the Israeli political mayhem. 

Massive protests against Netanyahu 

Over the past few weeks, huge protests were arranged against Netanyahu just outside his residence in Al-Quds (Jerusalem). The latest was Saturday when thousands gathered outside his official residence to call him to step down as they blamed him for coronavirus crisis mishandling and ongoing corruption trial. 

The demonstrations were far from limited to the occupied Palestinian territories. Rather, they were also organized in some Western cities including New York, San Francisco, Washington, London, and Berlin, with one demand linking them all: resign Netanyahu. 

While the protests share the common demand of Netanyahu's resignation, he wants to hold his grasp on the office. 

Netanyahu deceives the rival 

Currently, the Israeli cabinet is shared by the leading political parties Likud led by Netanyahu and the Blue and White led by Benny Gantz. 

The two leaders rivaled each other in March parliamentary elections but since neither could win an outright majority, after months-long standoff, they agreed to form a “rotation” unity government to steer clear of a fourth general election in less than a year. Based on the rotary term, Netanyahu will lead for a year to be replaced by Gantz the second year. Third and fourth years will be the same, until an election is held in scheduled time. 

But Netanyahu now wants to play grim and rip the coalition with Gantz as he shows a strong tendency to keep the power. This is clear from his stances and suggestions to Gantz. Netanyahu proposed to Gantz that he run for president and withdraw his bid for PM post. 

But this does not look convenient for Gantz. Since the presidency in Israeli politics is largely ceremonial and the president does not have executive powers, the riled Gantz has voiced his opposition, accusing his rival of breaking his word. 

As the two towering leaders of Israeli politics push the regime’s political scene into a fresh deadlock, Netanyahu refrains from delivering the next year budget to the parliament, officially called Knesset, to press for dissolution of the parliament and thus paving the way for snap general election through which he hopes to form a new cabinet independently, or at least with weaker and marginal parties which ask not much from him in a shared cabinet. 

Very likely, Netanyahu calculates that if the budget is not approved, which can be used as an instrument to dissolve the Knesset, he can hold a snap election to drive Gantz out of the rivalry, solidify his power, and continue his unchallenged grip on the politics. 

Why does Netanyahu seek to stay in power? 

In addition to the sweetness of power, Netanyahu’s strong interest in holding the PM post stems from his concerns with his court conviction and end of his political life. 

Netanyahu is worried that if he loses the power as a PM, he will be soon convicted in a court having adequate documents to his conviction and he will have no way but accept the death of his political life. That is the main drive behind his struggle to hold the post. 

Israeli political atmosphere’s dim outlook 

If Netanyahu continues to press ahead with his demands to hold his current position, the Israeli regime will have to go to the fourth election in less than two years, sending Tel Aviv into a winding, non-ending path. 

As the three past elections failed to determine an outright winner, in the current conditions, it is highly unlikely that a party secures a landslide victory. This means that they have to once again resort to a coalition government. 

Another issue is that if Netanyahu now scraps the coalition with the current rival, the formation of a new cabinet after the next election will be impossible practically. It would be hard to imagine that other parties will be ready to coalesce with Netanyahu if they now see his treachery.

In such a situation, Israeli politics will be shrouded even further in indecision, which means further undermining of Tel Aviv.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Netanyahu Corruption Gantz Election

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Californias Apple Fire – The wildfire in Pictures
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City

Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City

Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut
Irans IRGC Fires underground Missiles during Military Drills in Persian Gulf
Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank