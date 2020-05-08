Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 7 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Thursday 6 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran
Alwaght- On August 1, Iran’s intelligence ministry announced detention of the leader of a US-based terrorist group. As more information surfaced, it became clear that the intelligence agents caught in a “complicated operation” the leader of Tondar group Jamshid Sharmahd, also called the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, who runs the militant wing of the terrorist group. 

Sharmahd leads a terrorist group that is supported by the US and during its life launched several armed and sabotage operations in Iran. Immediately after his arrest, Sharmahd disclosed in detail the plans of the group, with the most important part of his confessions being the direct support provided by Washington. 

Iran said that the confessions once again demonstrated to the world that the US is the key sponsor of terrorism and terrorist organizations at various levels in the world. 

The impressive point for many security analysts, and of course world leaders, was the Iranian extraordinary intelligence capability and the power to infiltrate the networks of the terrorists and contain them. The triumphant hunting of the US-guarded and supported terrorist leader underscored Iran’s security and intelligence dominance over terrorists and opponents across the world. 

Tondar; a secret organization aligned with the monarchists 

Tondar group was founded in 2004 by Fathullah Manouchehri, also called Foroud Folladvand. Overthrowing the Islamic Republic in Iran within a year was announced to be the key goal of the group. US-based Your TV belongs to Tondar and is responsible to promote its propaganda. 

The founder of the group disappeared in 2006 and remained missing to date. His daughter claimed that her father is in the Israeli regime. Jamshid Sharmahd was named a new leader after Manouchehri’s disappearance. The group has so far claimed responsibility to several terrorist attacks in Iran targeting civilians and armed forces. 

The first attack was conducted in 2008 in the southern city of Shiraz, where the group’s elements planted an 8-pound bomb in a Husseynyah, or prayer hall, where a prayer and mourning ceremony was underway. The blast killed 14 and injured 215 others. 

Also, elements of the group that were building a bomb were arrested by the security forces in a hotel in Tehran when an explosion and fire gave away their position. 

The second terrorist operation by Tondar was arranged in 2009 at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran. The bomber failed to get into the complex along with the bomb. He detonated the bomb outside the building, injuring 8 people. 

Explosion outside the house of the preacher of the Iranian city of Nahavand also in 2009 was another attack in Iran by the group. Tondar also had hands in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Ali Mohammadi in January 2010.

According to designs by the Western intelligence agencies, the group planned for chemical attacks on the annually-organized Tehran Book Fair and also the Russian consulate in Rasht, north of Iran, but its plots were discovered and neutralized by the security forces. It also planned to attack religious places, the parliament, and oil pipelines but they were discovered and neutralized before conducting. 

Interpol silence and Iranian intelligence’s astuteness 

Detention of the leader of the Tondar terrorist group showed that the Western countries have a largely dual-faced, and of course benefit-centered, approach to human rights and terrorism. Interpol knew that Sharmahd was a terrorist but never arrested him. Like Mohammad Reza Kolahi Samadi who lived for 30 years in the Netherlands with a fake identity. On June 28, 1981, his planted bomb rocked the headquarters of the Islamic Republic Party’s headquarters in Tehran. He died mysteriously in 2018 in the Netherlands. 

Despite the Western mischief, especially the US, the Iranian intelligence and security forces have foiled many terrorist and sabotage attacks of the anti-Iranian groups. The fact is that this is not the first complicated operation that deals blow to the terrorists and opponents. Iran has already showed its intelligence capabilities. On February 23, 2010, the Iranian intelligence forces arrested following an international operation Abdulmalik Rigi, the leader of Jundallah, one of the world’s most ferocious terrorist groups that is supported by the US and Israeli intelligence and carried out several attacks in Iran killing civilians and border forces. In October 2019, Iran also arrested Rohullah Zam, the director of Amad News website and Telegram channel which incited unrest and armed battle against the Iranian government. A secret operation took him out of intensive protection in France supervised by French intelligence. 

Sayed Mohsen Alavi, Iran’s intelligence minister, believes that the US and Israeli regime were wrong to think that Sharmahd was a good choice to deal blows to Iran. “The domination of the obscure soldiers of Imam Al-Zaman very timely dealt the ultimate blow to the terrorist group,” Alavi said using an epithet with which the Iranian intelligence forces are identified in the country. 

About 27 terrorist operations were arranged by Sharmahd and his group, all thwarted with timely responses from Iran’s intelligence community. Tonder is in fact the sheerest terrorist group aligned with the US-based Kingdom Assembly of Iran. 

The US sustains intelligence defeat from Iran 

Over the past decades, the Americans spared no chances to deal blows to Iran at home or to its interests abroad. During the past 40 years, Washington imposed on Iran as much pressure as possible through sanctions. Its intelligence community threw their backing behind Iranian and non-Iranian terrorist groups to destabilize Iran. 

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) supported any group or institution carrying anti-Iranian agenda, supporting them militarily and financially. 

But the arrest of the leader of Tondar tells the West that it is the loser in the intelligence duel against Iran. To put it differently, just against the claims and propaganda the Western media promote, Iran has the upper hand in a secret battle of intelligence agencies.

 

