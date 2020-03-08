What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”? Israeli leaders cannot hide their concerns about Iranian strategic pacts with China and Russia that will transform Iran’s economy and push forward its regional policy.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims North Korea may have developed “miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles," a confidential United Nations (UN) report claimed citing several countries.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

Tuesday 4 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

Alwaght- Republican Senator Lindsey Graham last week said that the US company Delta Crescent Energy has signed an agreement with Syrian democratic Forces (SDF) militia in northeast Syria to produce and market the self-proclaimed autonomous region’s oil. The contract also will include the development of oilfields, sources familiar with the case said. 

Following the remarks by the Republican Senate leader, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the deal, saying that the agreement was signed with Mazloum Kobani, the commander of the SDF. 

Both the Americans and Kurds have said that the main aim behind the deal was to update and develop the oil production sites and facilities in northwestern Syria. 

But with a look at recent US moves and also the battleground equations, there can be talks about White House secret plans that can influence the Syrian future. Two main drives seem to stand behind the oil agreement with the Syrian Kurds: 

Squeezing the Syrian government’s financial resources 

Syria has about 2.5 billion oil barrels in reserves, mainly existing in the provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. In the years before the crisis started in Syria, oil sales were the key source of income for the Syrian government. But when the home conflict started in 2012, a large part of the oilfields fell to the hands of ISIS first as it emerged in the Arab country with foreign support and then the Kurdish militias took the oil facilities from the terrorist group. The loss of oil revenues so far dealt great blows to the Syrian government economically. 

Syria’s oil production per day in 2008 was 406,000 barrels. In 2011, it fell to 353,000 barrels and in 2018 it was just 24,000, which means an over 90 percent decrease. While oil production of the crisis-hit country is trivial now, the US seems to have plans to loot a large portion of the Syrian oil by direct support to the Kurdish oil production and sales. 

The SDF forces currently control about 70 percent of the Syrian oil reserves, as well as gas reserves, including the Al-Omar oilfield that until 2011 produced 80,000 oil barrels every day. Al-Tanak oilfield produced 40,000 oil barrels daily. Al-Sweidyah and Al-Rumayla oilfields with 1322 oil wells and about 25 gas wells in Al-Shadadi, Al-Jibsah, and Al-Houl in the southern outskirts of Hasakah until 2011 together produced around 200,000 oil barrels per day, about half the total Syrian oil production. They are all now under Kurdish control. 

Definitely, Washington pursues maximum pressure against the government of President Bashar al-Assad behind its agreement with the Kurds. The Americans earlier implemented the Caesar Act of sanctions on Damascus to destroy the already-suffering Syrian economy and now are helping the Kurdish groups sell their oil both to prevent them from moving closer to the central government and at the same time cut to zero Damascus oil sales.

In other words, Washington seeks to pressure the Syrian government heavily to cripple its administration of the country as Damascus is winning a devastating war against foreign-sponsored terrorism. But by international standards, this agreement is illegal because it is signed with a militia Damascus neither recognizes nor does it coordinate with.

Meaningful strategy shift in Syria and making up for the past damages to Kurds 

Also, the US signing of oil agreement with the Syrian Kurds takes place in continuation of the US change of strategy in recent months. Since 2018, US President Donald Trump insisted on the withdrawal of the American forces from Syria. The Trump administration even left the allied Kurds unprotected when Turkey launched an operation against the Syrian Kurdish militias in Kurdish-controlled Afrin in Syria’s north. A couple of days before the operation, Trump announced the US forces in the north left their positions.

The policies adopted by the White House since last year gave away the changing policy of the US towards the Kurds and the Syrian equations altogether. In the first place, through entering an oil deal with the Kurds, Washington wants to wash away the black memory of the Kurds from the American inaction when Turkey attacked them. The Kurds labeled the US force exit from the north shortly before the Turkish campaign a “betrayal.”

In the second place, just against their past policy in Syria, the Americans now are seeking to establish self-rule in northern Syria for the Kurds with their direct support and supervision, helping them solidify their military presence in the war-ravaged country. The Syrian petrodollars and the benefits of establishing the US largest military base in Hasakah seem to have lured Trump and US strategists to set up a new home base for the American forces to run rampant across West Asia. To put it differently, they want to turn northeast Syria into their new influence base in the whole region. Naturally, creating such an opportunity will require helping the Kurds to secure degrees of economic independence from Damascus via oil sales. 

 

