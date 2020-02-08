Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”? Israeli leaders cannot hide their concerns about Iranian strategic pacts with China and Russia that will transform Iran’s economy and push forward its regional policy.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

alwaght.com
What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

Monday 3 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?
Alwaght- While less than 100 days separate the US from the presidential elections, President Donald Trump in surprising words suggested in a tweet on Thursday that the vote be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” 

He made the suggestion as he believes that in the mail-in voting the fraud possibility was high. 

“With universal mail-in voting (not absentee voting, which is good, 2020 will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election until people can properly, securely, and safely vote???”, Trump tweet read. 

The core of the point of the criticism raised by the president is the main-in voting system which he says is vulnerable to fraud. According to the reports, the six states of California, Hawaii, Colorado, Washington, and Oregano are planning to hold the voting process through the mail-in system. In these states, the ballots are sent to registered eligible voters in their homes and they have to vote through sending the filled election forms via post boxes or in person deliver them to the polling stations on the Election Day. At the same time, these states will facilitate in a limited way in-person voting. Half of the states said that they will allow the citizens to vote through the mail if they wish to. 

Trump's suggestion comes while he is constitutionally in no position to delay the voting process. According to a law that was approved in 1845, the US Election Day is the Tuesday next after the first Monday in the month of November. Change of this law needs Congress permission. Both the Democratic-dominated House and the Republican-dominated Senate need to approve the election delay. 

Although in his next tweets Trump relatively modified his stance on the delay due to opposition his suggestion received from both the Democratic and Republican leaders, his tweet prompted a question: Why did he make the election delay suggestion in the current conditions? Three reasons may have motivated him to do so: 

Trump seeks Democratic retreat from the mail-in voting idea 

Certainly, the key goal for the delay tweet was to persuade the Democratic leaders to review their push for mail-in voting. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, in some Democratic-led states mail-in voting was proposed. In response, Trump raised some doubts about the idea, saying that it could lead to unmatched fraud. He argued that during the delivery process, the post offices may lose the ballots or not deliver them in time or displace them. This, he says, can prolong the elections. The election process can take several days under the mail-in system, he argued. 

But the reality of Trump's concerns may be deeper than what is thought. He knows that now many American citizens are unhappy with his performance and the economic conditions. The latest polls suggest that two-thirds of the Americans are discontented with his function. He knows that in the Republican-dominated states, if the pro-Republicans do not vote, he will have no chance to win. All in all, the delay proposal is an attempt by the president to press the Democrats to quit the idea of mail-in voting. But it seems that neither the Democrats want to abandon the idea nor will Trump accept it. 

Trump seeks to persuade people to vote by playing victim 

Yet another reason for Trump to propose the delay is to excite the American citizens, especially the Republicans, for maximum turnout to secure his reelection. Recently, Trump lamented “nobody likes me” and warned that in the elections the “sleepy Joe” could win. He also cautioned against the possible fraud by the Democrats and asserted that the mail-in voting is unfair. And the latest proposal is the delay of the elections because of coronavirus pandemic. With these remarks and warnings, Trump seeks to attract public opinion. Actually, playing victim has turned into his newest strategy to steer clear of defeat against his Democratic rival Joe Biden. 

Preparing the ground to rejection of election results and possible home conflict 

Another drive behind his call for delay, which has concerned the Democrats and drew warnings from the observers, is his plan to reject the election results and create a big security crisis in the country should he lose to Biden. The fact is that in the current conditions, the American society is deeply polarized and in the months towards the elections, the US could be sitting on a powder keg. Many of the bigoted Republicans and fanatic supporters of Trump consider him a “God-given leader” and are ready to do anything to defend Trump. 

Now the question is that will Trump and his radical supporters accept the results? Or will they take arms if he loses to his rival? Now many political analysts deem serious possibility of civil conflict in the US. They even asked the Congress lawmakers to make arrangements for the day after the Election Day. They are certain that Trump will not leave the White House easily and even he can incite his supporters to chaos and violence.

