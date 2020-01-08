Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 3 August 2020

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate?

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”? Israeli leaders cannot hide their concerns about Iranian strategic pacts with China and Russia that will transform Iran’s economy and push forward its regional policy.

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean The US has sent warships to the Mediterranean for joint drills with Greece amid Ankara-Athens tensions.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman

What Did Trio’s Syria Virtual Conference Focus On?

Sunday 2 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- While Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia bolder than any other time is eliminating the opposition and rivals, especially the princes opposing his assumption of the throne after his father, the largest bloc of European Parliament called for the immediate disclosure of the fate of the former Saudi crown prince, Prince Muhammad bin Nayef, and his protection from killing by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

In the new round of opponents liquidation, in an extremist move, bin Salman arrested many of his royal opponents, the most important of them the former Crown Minister Muhammad bin Nayef who served in the post from April 29, 2015, to June 21, 2017. 

Reports emanating from inside the royal family have said that bin Nayef is suffering from “critical heart condition” as a result of a failure by the detainers to save his health. 

The Europeans in a clear message called on bin Salman to make clarifications about the fate of his cousin. But why are the Europeans making such a request in the current situation? Three reasons could stand as drives behind their request. 

Europeans oppose Prince Mohammed ascending the throne  

In the current conditions, the request by the largest European Paraliemmnt bloc the European People’s Party to disclose the fate of the former crown prince bears a clear negative signal of Europe to bin Salman ascension of the throne in the Arab kingdom. Important points surrounding bin Salman being a crown prince are that just against his predecessors he has substantial opposition inside the royal family and he concentrates all of his efforts on saving the US and European support for him to assume his father’s post. 

Bin Salman knows very well that if he lacks foreign support, making his way to the throne will be a difficult job. And even if he becomes a king, if the West opposes him, his position and programs will be undermined. 

So far many of the European countries, contrary to the US, have implied their opposition to the reign of bin Salman. Recently, they appear to have intensified their opposition. In the past few weeks, there have been reports about the critical condition of King Salman. In such an atmosphere, the Europeans have brazenly expressed their opposition to Prince Mohammed. They are fed up with his extremism and crackdown on the opposition, which reached a climactic point with the assassination of his outspoken critic Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Investigations found that the death squad that killed and dismembered Khashoggi was sent by the crown prince himself. 

The Democratic Party riddle and possible loss of Trump

Since taking the post of the crown prince in 2017, bin Salman offered heavy grafts to the US to pursue his ambitious plans both at home and abroad. One of the most important works the radical de facto ruler has so far done on the strength of US President Donald Trump is the elimination of opposition at home. As the polls in the US show bad results to Trump in competition against the Democratic rival Joe Biden, bin Salman is stepping up his crackdown on the opposition to get rid of them once forever. After all, he knows that Biden and other Democrats are opposed to his assumption of the king post. The Europeans seem to know about his intention and thus struggle to prevent the elimination of bin Nayef. 

Warning to bin Salman to save the life of bin Nayef 

While only four months separate bin Salman from the US elections, the Europeans want to pass a message to the crown prince, telling him that he is responsible for the life of the former crown prince who is in custody by an order from Prince Mohammed. This message means that the Europeans are opposed to him and intend to, should Trump lose the election, tighten the rope for bin Salman so that bin Nayed restores his position. Actually, bin Nayef’s survival before bin Salman ascends the throne can represent a lasting nightmare to his dream of becoming a king. This dream can be shattered by potential pressures from US Democrats and the Europeans in the near future.

