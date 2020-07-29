Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 29 July 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”? Israeli leaders cannot hide their concerns about Iranian strategic pacts with China and Russia that will transform Iran’s economy and push forward its regional policy.

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean The US has sent warships to the Mediterranean for joint drills with Greece amid Ankara-Athens tensions.

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts Iraq and Iran showed that despite some differences, their ties remain strategic and they can work bilaterally even when Baghdad is under US pressure.

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia? Some sources say that Saudis set some conditions for the Iraqi PM to meet before his visit to Riyadh. Their conditions did not materialized.

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein” The US president on the one hand blasts China publicly and accuses it of trade unfairness and on the other hand secretly does personal business with it.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?

Wednesday 29 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is Tel Aviv Concerned About Iran’s “Shift To East”?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- In the past few weeks, Iran embarked on more active diplomacy in a bid to complete the talks for signing strategic cooperation pacts with two world powers China and Russia.

The Iranian-Chinese pact was first to be given publicity, according to which China will invest $400 billion in Iran within 25 years. Tehran and Beijing are projecting a long-term partnership in a variety of areas, especially energy and transportation.

Then came reports about the extension of the already-in-effect pact between Iran and Russia. During the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif's visit to Moscow on July 21, the two countries discussed extending and updating a series of agreements signed between the two countries in March 2001. Although they are scheduled to extend automatically for five more years before they end, the agreements are going to be updated to suit the new conditions and address the common challenges and requirements of the closer partnership.

Tehran’s active diplomacy to ink the partnership pacts with two powers is something that can be dubbed the “shift to East’ strategy. Tehran, disappointed with the Western anti-Iranian policy and strategy especially the European failure to stay committed to the nuclear deal, now is adopting a policy of shift to the Eastern powers.

In response to the new Iranian strategy, the US and the Israeli regime rejected any Iranian pacts with China and Russia. Among the opponents of the upcoming pact, Tel Aviv is the staunchest detractor that expressed deep concern.

But why are the Israelis worried about the Iranian shift to East policy? Essentially, what threats do they see the Iranian foreign policy bears to their interests?

The reasons Tel Aviv is worried about Iran’s setting of policy towards the East

A couple of reasons drive the Israeli regime leaders to grow worries about the new Iranian policy.

1. Over the past four decades, the Israeli regime locked on lobbying to maintain the pressures and sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. It intensified this policy in recent years by using its strong lobbies in the US to keep the illegal sanctions of Washington against Tehran concerning the Iranian nuclear program. The Israelis are hopeful that the US embargo that targets Iranian oil, banking, and transportation will yield its fruits and force Iran to raise the white flag in the face of the US demands. But any agreement with China means that the Israeli dreams of Iranian surrender will be badly shattered.

The Israelis feel the pain more when they know that according to the terms of the agreement, Iran will supply oil to China for 25 years which means US embargo will be a failure and China during this time will provide Iran with 400 billion in investment. 

China has vowed that it will expand its presence in the Iranian banking and communications sectors. China will also, among tens of infrastructural projects, will build new ports and railways for Iran. The Eastern economic heavyweight will also develop Iran’s fifth-generation, or 5G, network and navigation system. 

The implications of this accord are clear. China has already decided to flout the US sanctions on Iran, something infuriating and frightening the Israeli regime. 

In addition to the pact with China, the extension of agreements with Russia will put Tel Aviv before a fact: The US sanctions against the Islamic Republic have not worked. During the two decades of its strategic partnership with Iran, Russia delivered, though with delay due to the Western pressures, the advanced S-300 air defense missiles and completed the Bushehr nuclear power plant in western Iran. The power plant contract was initially signed with the West under the Shah of Iran but the contractors quitted the project when the 1979 Islamic Revolution abolished pro-Western monarchy in Iran and installed the Islamic Republic. The broader nuclear partnership between Iran and Russia under the updated agreement with regard to Moscow defending of Tehran’s right to have nuclear industry will never be good news to the Israelis. 

2. Another reason fueling Tel Aviv worries is the inevitable impacts of such pacts on the Israeli relationship with both China and Russia. The Israeli leaders are in constant efforts to have by them China, Russia, and Europe, beside the US which is their ally since the Israeli regime declared existence in 1948. 

Over the past years, Tel Aviv strove for tighter ties with both Russia and China, which the Israelis understand them to be the titans of the inevitable, in-the-making multipolar world order. It knows that expanded ties of Iran with the two powers will on the one hand disappoint the Israeli regime about winning their full-scale support to its agenda and on the other hand will lend more weight and strength to the Iranian regional policies. This is important especially that in the past years the Russian-Chinese policies in the significant West Asia region have been more consistent with the Iranian policies in the region. The Syrian crisis is a success story of their partnership. 

3. As the Iran-China strategic pact preparations go ahead, Tel Aviv may have to revoke the contract with China for Haifa Port expansion along with some other infrastructural projects, as well as scientific and technological cooperation agreements. The same Chinese companies that have contracts to develop fast railways in the Israeli regime will start operations for similar projects in Iran. 

Certainly, the new chapter in the Iranian foreign policy and shift to East will leave in apprehension the Israeli leaders. Perhaps they have never been this anxious about the Tehran cooperation with Beijing and Moscow.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Pacts China Russia Israeli Concerns

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms