  Tuesday 28 July 2020

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean The US has sent warships to the Mediterranean for joint drills with Greece amid Ankara-Athens tensions.

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts Iraq and Iran showed that despite some differences, their ties remain strategic and they can work bilaterally even when Baghdad is under US pressure.

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia? Some sources say that Saudis set some conditions for the Iraqi PM to meet before his visit to Riyadh. Their conditions did not materialized.

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein” The US president on the one hand blasts China publicly and accuses it of trade unfairness and on the other hand secretly does personal business with it.

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook The Turkish National Security Agency is recruiting Syria fighters for deployment to Yemen as part of plan to catch up with other actors.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Tuesday 28 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean
Alwaght- Over the past few months, Turkey got involved in the Libyan crisis, starting wide-ranging moves in the Mediterranean Sea which are seen unprecedented in their kind. 

The pretext for this activity was security and maritime pacts Ankara signed with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj late last year. The pacts allow Turkey to launch massive operations for oil and gas exploration and production in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

The important point meanwhile is the severe objection by Greece which is raising its voice against the Turkish activities in the sea especially in islands in the vicinity of the Greek territorial waters. 

In the new situation, the tensions between Ankara and Athens have elevated to new heights. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece even warned the European Union about military clashes between the two countries if the conditions continue going towards further tensions. 

The important point in the middle of the escalation between the two countries is the US entry to the dispute. It seems that Washington seeks crucial goals through its meddling. As the tensions between the two members of the NATO rose, the US announced it sent an aircraft carrier to the region to take part in military drills with Greece. At the same time, American troops operating in northern Syria conducted joint drills with the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) on July 25. These moves by the Americans certainly carry messages to Turkey and Europe. 

The US efforts to expand anti-Chinese axis 

In a significant move after tensions between Ankara and Athens escalated, Washington deployed to the Mediterranean the USS Dwight Eisenhower aircraft carrier along with 12 other warships. According to reports, the US personnel and equipment will join in the Greek Crete Island the drills with Greek air forces. 

A question here is that are these US moves taken simply to confront Ankara and support Athens or they seek bigger goals? 

The European countries object to President Erdogan’s expansionist policies in the region and outside it especially Libya. The situation went to a direction that now there is a serious confrontation of Erdoganism by the Europeans. Meanwhile, the US by sending its aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean sends a signal to Europe telling them that they have American support in the face of the Turkish policies. In other words, Washington is pursuing the strategy of preferring Europe over Turkey. 

This US moves is coming while the tensions between the US and China have reached their summit particularly after coronavirus outbreak and Washington is seeking to build a big coalition covering as many countries as possible against Beijing. 

So far, a majority of the European countries have remained hesitant about such an alliance due to their deep trade ties with China despite the heavy American pressures. In such an atmosphere, the US seeks to make the utmost use of the Turkish-European tensions, which recently led to French-Turkish forces encounter, to persuade the Europeans to join the anti-Chinese camp. 

Clear US warning to Erdogan 

In addition to involving the Europeans in the counter-China alliance, the US military drills with Greece and the Syrian Kurds carry a direct warning to the Turkish leader. The reality is that over the past years, the Washington-Ankara tensions reached their peak. Ankara repeatedly lashed out at the US for its West Asia policy in general and support for Kurdish militias in northern Syria in particular. 

Now after highs and lows in the American-Turkish relations and while Turkey in addition to Syria is involved in the deepening Libyan crisis, Washington sends messages to Erdogan telling him that in no crises he is involved in the Americans will have his back. 

Also, with their new measures, the Americans want to tell the Turkish leaders that they are not supporting them in the face of Europe. Deployment of a nuclear aircraft carrier brazenly tells Ankara that the US is not going to prefer it over the Europeans in the regional cases. The current trend also bears signs of further tensions between Ankara and Washington in the future.

US Turkey Greece Tensions Mediterranean

