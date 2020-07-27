Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 July 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts Iraq and Iran showed that despite some differences, their ties remain strategic and they can work bilaterally even when Baghdad is under US pressure.

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia? Some sources say that Saudis set some conditions for the Iraqi PM to meet before his visit to Riyadh. Their conditions did not materialized.

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein” The US president on the one hand blasts China publicly and accuses it of trade unfairness and on the other hand secretly does personal business with it.

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook The Turkish National Security Agency is recruiting Syria fighters for deployment to Yemen as part of plan to catch up with other actors.

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner US jets intercepted Iranian plane carrying passengers from Tehran to Beirut. The hostile move caused injuries to passengers as pilot suddenly reduced altitude.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

Al-Kadhimi Shoots With Foe’s Misguidance

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Monday 27 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Related Content

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On Saturday, Iran’s Andishe Sazan Nour Institute for Strategic Studies hosted a meeting in Tehran of a number of experts who discussed the “nature of the first visit to Iran of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi and the agreements reached between Iran and Iraq.” 

Former Iran ambassador to Iraq: “Al-Kadhimi administration seeks ties expansion with Iran.” 

The first address to the meeting was made by Hassan Danaeifard, the former Iranian ambassador to Iraq. He said of massive economic and political relations between Iran and Iraq, adding that the end-user goods, not raw material, are exported to Iraq from Iran. 

He also pointed to the tourism ties between the two neighbors, saying that they are very “broad” and about 70 percent, or 3 million, of the tourists entering Iran are Iraqis. The figures, of course, were published before coronavirus. 

When it comes to energy exports, according to Danaeifard, Iran is a key exporter to Iraq. “There are two 25-million-cubic-meter lines delivering gas to Iraq from Iran.” Part of the gas is injected into the Iraq gas-powered power plants, he went on. 

The former Iranian diplomat in Iraq also referred to the Iranian relations with all ethnic groups in Iraq. “Take the Iranian relations with the Iraqi Kurds as an example,” he said, continuing that the two states have deep cultural ties. 

He at the same time pointed to the opposition to advanced Iran-Iraq ties. Danaeifard noted that both there are inside and outside Iraq opposition to the expansion of ties with Iran. “The opposition deepened especially after Iranian position in Iraq improved as Tehran assisted Baghdad in its anti-ISIS war. Pro-Western forces, Baathist Party remains, and some secular forces are against strong relations with Tehran,” he held. 

Danaeifard said that all of Iraq's PMs sought stronger ties with Tehran as the Islamic Republic, a reality next to Iraq, cannot be disregarded. 

He addressed al-Kadhimi’s last week's visit to Iran which he said was of political and economic significance. He referred to “considerable trade agreements” reached while al-Kadhimi was in Tehran which included reopening of border crossings. 

The two countries discussed a railway linking Iran’s Shalamcheh to Iraq’s Basra. Additionally, banking cooperation was high on the negotiators’ agenda, according to Danaeifard. 

A key topic was the US withdrawal from Iraq. “The Iraqi side made some promises to Iran concerning the issue and tacitly addressed the American military exit from Iraq. 

Asked a question about Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) place under al-Kadhimi, Mr Danaeifard answered that the PMF is an official unit of Iraq’s armed forces. It correctly wants the US out as it blames the Americans for the emergence of terrorism in Iraq. “PMF and other units remain a promising point in Iraq’s journey to future and a people’s hope in the push for US pullout,” he added. 

West Asia affairs analyst: Iran’s retaliation a legitimate right 

Sayed Hadi Sayed Afqahi was another guest to the meeting. He first hailed the Iranian-Iraq trade relations which he said are aimed to reach $20 billion in few years to come. 

He continued that al-Kadhmi carried messages to Tehran, some given publicity while others not. At a press conference, for example, the PM called others not to meddle in Iran-Iraq ties. The message was directed to the US and some regional states which accuse Iran of interfering in the Iraqi home affairs. 

“Al-Kadhimi praised the Iranian role in the battle against ISIS terrorist organization. The PM said as a return of favor when Tehran was in economic difficulty, Baghdad stood by it,” he said. 

Mr Afqahi pointed to the meeting of the Leader Sayed Ali Khamenei with al-Kadhmi. “The Leader implied to the PM that he needed to rely on people rather than on the Americans because the Americans do not care about who is the PM and even he can fall victim to the Washington policy.” 

The summit of the Leader’s meeting with the PM was the assassination of Iran’s Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani by the US. “The Leader asserted that Iran will give a reciprocal response to the US for the martyrdom of General Soleimani.” 

“We need to know that the missile strikes on the US Ein Al-Assad military did not amount to a response to the US crime. Rather, it was a warning shot for a bigger upcoming response. A-Kadhimi said Iraq will not allow hostility against Iran from its soil. But the question is that can the Iraqi army prevent American operations?” Sayed Afqahi said, asking we need to know al-Kadhimi’s stance if Iran wants to respond to the Trump-ordered crime. 

Saadullah Zaree: Iranian role in Iraq promotes Iraqi national sovereignty, independence 

Mr Zaree first pointed to the Iraqi situation, adding that “despite analyses that label Iraq a failed state, we should know that Iraq is never like Egypt, Libya, Sudan or other regional countries that over the past decade underwent changes. The country is more stable than many other countries facing terrorism. Although the country was under occupation from 2003 to 2011 and large tracts of its territory was seized by ISIS, it retook them with the help of Iran and the allied forces. This status should be considered by Iranian businesspeople.” 

Mr Zaree held that the message of al-Kadhmi Tehran's visit was that Tehran still backs democratically-elected cabinet. The visits made it clear that the PM is never limited in expansion of ties with Iran. 

He addressed the Iraqi independence and sovereignty, saying that it is wrong that some claim that the Iraqi independence conflicts with the Axis of Resistance agenda. Iran and its allies have always proven that they cherish Iraqi independence. “We can say that Iraq owes its sovereignty to Iran and if it was not for Iran policy, perhaps to date it had an American ruler. The Iranian push for the withdrawal of uninvited US military in Iraq is part of the pro-sovereignty policy.” 

Zaree also referred to the role of some Iraqi groups assisting the security in the country. “Iran believes that these groups’ role depends on Iraq conditions. In some conditions, they cannot work under the official power structure. If they do, the question is that can they help secure the country? For example, can Lebanese Hezbollah act under the military? The answer is it cannot. To act efficiently, it needs full freedom from bureaucracy. But it does not conflict with the army. Rather they secure the country together. It is the public not the administrations, which have limited terms, who decide how and when these groups should act.” 

Regional affairs expert: Iran cannot tolerate the US military presence in Iraq 

West Asia affairs expert Reza Mirabian was another guest of the meeting. He said Iran never foisted a government on post-Saddam Iraq and always insisted that whoever is elected by the Iraqi people will gain Tehran support. “Tehran has a bitter experience from the Iraqi instability and chaos which put pressure on Iran. Disorder and power vacuum in Iraq have consequences also on Iran.” 

Mr Mirabian added that in his meeting with al-Kadhmi Ayatollah Khamenei told the PM that Tehran cannot ignore the US presence in Iraq because it carries damage both to Iran and Iraq interests. It destabilizes Iraq and hampers Iranian trade with the Iraqi side. 

Asked about the cancellation of al-Kadhimi’s scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, Mr Mirabian said that this cannot be without political messages. “We know that the Saudis did not realize their promise of aid to Iraq since Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. Saudi Arabia's relations with Iraq cannot be compared to Iran-Iraq ties.”

The West Asia affairs expert pointed to the daily violations to the Iraqi sovereignty by the Americans in Bagdad and other parts of Iraq. “Iran cannot tolerate such US behavior that in addition to the damage to Iraq’s independence has consequences to Iranian interests there.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Iraq al-Kadhimi. US Relations

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms