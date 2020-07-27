Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 July 2020

Editor's Choice

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia? Some sources say that Saudis set some conditions for the Iraqi PM to meet before his visit to Riyadh. Their conditions did not materialized.

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein” The US president on the one hand blasts China publicly and accuses it of trade unfairness and on the other hand secretly does personal business with it.

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook The Turkish National Security Agency is recruiting Syria fighters for deployment to Yemen as part of plan to catch up with other actors.

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner US jets intercepted Iranian plane carrying passengers from Tehran to Beirut. The hostile move caused injuries to passengers as pilot suddenly reduced altitude.

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant? Iraqi PM visited Tehran for a set of goals, from trade to security and political relations, amid speculations that he sought mediation between Tehran and Riyadh.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Monday 27 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Related Content

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The visit to Iran of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi on July 21 is still a topic of media debates and analyses after a week. But what is being disregarded here is the cancelation of his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia. He was planned to visit Saudi Arabia on July 20 as a first foreign trip since the assumption of office in May and the next day fly to Iran as the next destination. 

However, only several hours before the visit to Riyadh, reports said that al-Kadhimi visit was delayed as the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz was admitted to hospital for medical checks. 

Was the hospitalization of the Saudi monarch the real reason behind the visit delay? Or the Saudi officials had other reasons for the delay? 

Zarif visit to Iraq and Saudi anger 

Initially, the reason for delaying the Iraqi PM trip to the Arab monarchy should be sought in the travel to Iraq of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif a day before al-Kadhimi’s scheduled visit. 

There are three theories surrounding the delay: 

1. One theory is that the Saudis set a condition of not meeting with the Iranian officials to the Iraqi PM. Pieces of evidence show that the Saudis have stipulated that al-Kadhimi should not meet with any Iranian official before his trip to Riyadh, especially FM Zarif. 

“The Saudis told al-Kadhimi that he should not receive any Iranian official visiting Iraq including the Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif before his Saudi Arabia trip,” Kadhim al-Sayadi, an Iraqi lawmaker, in a television interview said. 

2. In the past few years, King Salman's loss of control of the affairs of the country to his son and Crown Prince Mohammed is an undeniable reality in the absolutely-ruled monarchy. Now all know, as the political observers insist and the public agree, Prince Mohammed is officially in control in the country. So, the hospitalization of an individual who has no word in the foreign policy and home affairs cannot be a reason for the visit delay. Some say this “joke” should only be believed by the Saudis themselves. 

3. Even if it is supposed that the king’s presence at the meeting was necessary, was his health condition so critical that he had to be transferred to the hospital while he had a meeting with a foreign official? When recent speculations about Salman’s health deterioration were raised by some media outlets, the official Saudi media dismissed the “rumors” regarding the monarch's health and published videos of him chairing the cabinet to prove him in good condition. Even if he was not, he could talk to the Iraqi PM via video conferencing. After all, he joined the cabinet meetings via video conferencing this week even after he underwent “laparoscopic surgery Thursday to remove an inflamed gallbladder.”

Saudi Arabian empty hand to assist Iraq economically

In addition to the above-mentioned potential reasons behind the delay, another drive behind the Saudi decision can be Riyadh’s financial problems and even a crisis.

The fact is that the al-Kadhimi approach to Saudi Arabia is more economic than political. The PM looks at the kingdom as a potential bankroller as Iraq prepares for reconstruction after huge devastation caused by the battle against the ISIS terrorist group. The Saudi rulers are very well aware of this fact. They know that if they want to take on Iran in Iraq and bring Baghdad close to them, they should provide the Iraqi side with financial assistance.

But Saudi Arabia is not that of before 2017 in oil wealth terms. The country has been in difficulty financing its Yemen war and home ambitions as oil prices over the past three years slumped. Additionally, the Hajj pilgrimage revenues are zero this year as coronavirus canceled 2020 Hajj season. The stock market downturn is another pain for the de facto ruler Prince Mohammed who for a year has had huge troubles managing the crisis-hit economy. The Yemen war costs are hulking. The Saudis knew that if al-Kadhimi returns home from Riyadh with the frustration of not being promised aids, Saudi Arabia will not score the favorable goals in the eyes of the Iraqi public.

The only privilege Saudi Arabia could present to Iraq is a promise of reopening Ar’ar border crossing between the two countries to facilitate bilateral trade. Until last year, the border crossing was only used for Iraqi Hajj pilgrims transfer to Saudi Arabia and goods were hardly exchanged between the two countries from this gate. But now Saudi Arabia plans to spend some $50 million to make the crossing suitable for trade. A plan running into frustration as the crossing does not have trade attraction to the Iraqi side.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Saudis. Al-Kadhimi Visit Zarif Aids

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms