Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 July 2020

Editor's Choice

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein” The US president on the one hand blasts China publicly and accuses it of trade unfairness and on the other hand secretly does personal business with it.

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook The Turkish National Security Agency is recruiting Syria fighters for deployment to Yemen as part of plan to catch up with other actors.

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner US jets intercepted Iranian plane carrying passengers from Tehran to Beirut. The hostile move caused injuries to passengers as pilot suddenly reduced altitude.

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant? Iraqi PM visited Tehran for a set of goals, from trade to security and political relations, amid speculations that he sought mediation between Tehran and Riyadh.

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya? The Egyptian president has to decide where he can go with parliament’s permission to him to use force in Libya.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

Is Invisible Revenge Behind The US Navy Ship Fire?

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit?

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier

Iraqi-Syrian Border’s Geopolitical Riddle

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Monday 27 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

Related Content

China Files Complaint against US with WTO amid Trade War

China, US Trade War Escalates

Trump’s Trade War: Strategy for Victory or Economic Suicide?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As the US-Chinese confrontation elevates to new heights every day, the latest dispute has led them to a war of consulates as both in reciprocal measures ordered diplomatic missions closure. 

Beside the economic war the US President Donald Trump waged two years ago and the tensions in the South China Sea, the new encounter is pushing the two global powers towards a new cold war on the global arena. The White House has so far imposed several sanctions on Beijing under the excuse of coronavirus outbreak cover-up, new national security law in Hong Kong, and the situation of Uyghur minority in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. Now the consulate closure is a new point in a wider counter. 

The consulates crisis 

In recent days, the diplomatic relations between the two countries deteriorated after the US gave China diplomats three days to close down their consulate in Houston. 

The US Department of State in a justification statement said that the order of consulate closure came to protect the American intellectual property and private information of the Americans. 

Pompeo on Wednesday said: “We are setting out clear expectations as to how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave,” adding: “And when they don’t, we are going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs.”

Meanwhile, American attorneys said that the China consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese scientist who covered up his relationship with the Chinese military. 

Following the shutdown order, reports said that the Chinese embassy staff burned documents inside the building, as Beijing leaders vowed retaliatory action. They said that the US measure was an unprecedented and astounding escalation of tensions between the two countries by Washington. 

In reaction, on Friday, the Chinese foreign ministry in a statement said that Beijing leaders have ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. 

While the Americans have so far failed to present evidence of Chinese diplomats’ espionage through Houston consulate, on Saturday media published videos showing some people taking over the diplomatic building shortly after evacuation. The move very likely was an effort to find documents proving the US allegations of espionage while Washington has not given adequate evidence that illegal actions were taking place inside the building. Another probability is that they sought to find the Chinese scientist who the Department of Justice says is stealing technology in favor of the Chinese military. 

On Friday evening and a couple of hours after the consulate was shut down officially, some people, among them federal officers, broke into the building from the backdoor. According to the Reuters news agency, the Chinese staff had left the building at 4 pm. 

Russian broadcaster RT reported that the federal authorities less than an hour after the Chinese staff left the building forced their way into the building. 

According to the report, the federal agents, who were believed to have been from the State Department, finally managed to open the backdoor using tools after attempts to open three other doors. 

Chinese Frankenstein: From coalition making to the anti-Beijing propaganda by White House 

Since the presidency of Barack Obama, Washington felt the upcoming Chinese economic, military, and technological threat for the US global hegemonic position and responded with a “pivot to East” policy. When Donald Trump assumed White House in 2017 and adopted protectionist and neo-mercantilist policy, tensions began to brew between the two economic titans, pushing the political observers to suggest that a new Cold War with new features seems inevitable between Washington and Beijing. In the middle of this situation, the American political and military moves signaled that the White House leaders are seeking to create an international bloc to counter the fast-moving China power gain. 

Making an address at Nixon Library in Yorba Lina in Californi, Pompeo last week said said: “President Nixon once said he feared he had created a Frankenstein by opening the world to the Chinese Communist Party, and here we are.” 

“Look, we have to admit a hard truth. We must admit a hard truth that should guide us in the years and decades to come, that if we want to have a free 21st century, and not the Chinese century of which Xi Jinping dreams, the old paradigm of blind engagement with China simply won’t get it done. We must not continue it and we must not return to it,” Pompeo continued as he repeated his past accusations against China about unfair trade tactics, human rights violations, and efforts to penetrate the US society. 

He warned that the Chinese military is growing “stronger and stronger.” “President Reagan said that he dealt with the Soviet Union on the basis of “trust but verify.” When it comes to the CCP, I say we must distrust and verify,” he said using an acronym for the Chinese Communist Party. 

“The truth is that our policies – and those of other free nations – resurrected China’s failing economy, only to see Beijing bite the international hands that were feeding it,” he further said at Nixon Library. 

He continued: “We, the freedom-loving nations of the world, must induce China to change, just as President Nixon wanted. We must induce China to change in more creative and assertive ways, because Beijing’s actions threaten our people and our prosperity.” 

In response, China's foreign ministry accused Pompeo of reversing the reality about and adopting ideological bias in his remarks concerning China. Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin called on the US to discard its “Cold War mindset.” 

Just contrary to China, Trump seeks retaliation for what he calls the “Chinese virus” damages caused by the coronavirus to the US economy. New revelations about his secret business empire’s trade with China give him doubled motivation to blow into an anti-Chinese atmosphere just a couple of months before the presidential election in the US. 

President Donald Trump on Thursday at a White House coronavirus briefing said that the trade accord with China means “much less to me” because of what he called that country’s role in the spread of the coronavirus. 

Still, reports say that he told his advisors that now he does not want more tensions with Beijing and currently ruled out any further sanctions on top Chinese officials. One reason for this show of respite from challenging China can be a lucrative business with China of the Trump companies. 

Last week, a CNN report revealed Trump's business ties with China while he in public usually blasts Beijing. CNN reported that since September of last year, Trump properties in the US have imported more than eight tons of goods from China, CNN has learned by reviewing US customs data compiled by ImportGenius, which tracks information companies are legally bound to provide to US customs when they import goods to the US. The imports have arrived to decorate his properties while the President has sought to dress down China. 

But the US differences with its European allies over the past three years on the one hand and the deepened transatlantic gaps on the other hand give experts the reason to question the US power to forge a coalition against China. Furthermore, despite Trump’s anti-Chinese shows in reaction to coronavirus crisis, polls hold that more and more people in the US now criticize the president’s handling of the pandemic crisis as they blast his “blame-shifting campaign.” 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US China Consulate Trade Tensions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms