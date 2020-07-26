Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 26 July 2020

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner US jets intercepted Iranian plane carrying passengers from Tehran to Beirut. The hostile move caused injuries to passengers as pilot suddenly reduced altitude.

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant? Iraqi PM visited Tehran for a set of goals, from trade to security and political relations, amid speculations that he sought mediation between Tehran and Riyadh.

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya? The Egyptian president has to decide where he can go with parliament’s permission to him to use force in Libya.

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders? The Iranian foreign minister focused in talks with Kurdish officials on the security of the borders and expanding trade by reopening the border crossings.

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

alwaght.com
Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Sunday 26 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook
Alwaght- After the unprecedented condemnation of the parties participating in the anti-Yemeni war and blasting the UAE in particular last month, Turkey, reports say, is recruiting foreign and Syrian mercenaries who are fighting in Syria for deployment to Yemen to support the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Al-Islah Party.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group monitoring the Syrian war since the beginning of the conflict in the Arab country in 2011, said that it had information that the Turkish forces operating in the Syrian city of Afrin are recruiting and transferring armed groups from Afrin to Qatar with thousands of dollars in pays to them for deployment to the war-devastated Yemen, against which Saudi Arabia and its ally the UAE in March 2015 waged a devastating war to reinstate the fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

If the information is true, it represents an important development, meaning that despite its past reluctance Ankara is stepping into the Yemen war case. But what goals are taking Turkey to Yemen war? What influences can this intervention leave on the course of the war in Yemen and the regional developments? 

Turkish National Security Service and mercenary recruitment strategy 

Over the past few years and as the developments in the region moved fast, the Turkish government intensified gradually the role of the country’s National Security Agency, led by Hakan Fidan, in the important regional cases and especially the Syrian war. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s contentment with the agency in handling foreign cases motivated the government to give it a bigger role in the nation’s foreign policy. 

The agency apparently handles the Libyan case and plays the top role in the Turkish policy in the case. This is apparent from Fidan’s participation in a majority of the visits of the Turkish delegations to the Libyan capital Tripoli, where the allied Government of National Accord (GNA) is ruling led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and when Libya-related meetings are held by the government. Earlier, Erdogan hailed the NSA “positive” role in Libya. 

The important point is that when the NSA was tasked with handling the Libyan case, it designed and implemented a plan according to which armed groups fighting in Syria were deployed to Libyan fronts to back the Ankara-supported GNA. In addition to cutting the Turkish potential casualties and costs the deployment provided a considerable backing to the GNA-loyal forces as the new fighters had their combat skills honed in the Syrian battlegrounds. Thanks to their assistance, the GNA forces made remarkable gains and shifted from defensive to offensive positions against the militia of General Khalifa Haftar, a rebel leader who since last year launched a campaign to seize the capital Tripoli from the internationally-recognized GNA. 

The program, so far made acceptable gains to the Turkish government in the foreign policy, motivating the NSA to apply it also to Yemen. The report by the Syrian Observatory in mid-June should be considered a proof of this claim. The report suggested that the Turkish intelligence agents based in Afrin have set up an operation room to transfer militants from Syria to Yemen battlefronts to assist Yemen’s Al-Islah party that is holding and implementing the Muslim Brotherhood agenda. Muslim Brotherhood is a political group with Islamist ideology across the Arab world with its leaders mainly pursuing subversive agenda against established monarchies. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE ban it as a terrorist organization. 

So, the use of Syrian and foreign mercenaries has become a major strategy for the Turkish NSA, something helping it pursue its agenda and goals in sensitive regional cases. 

What goals are driving Turkish Libya intervention? 

In general, Turkey seems to be following a couple of goals through its intervention in the Yemen war. Here are they: 

1. Backed by its loyalist forces, Turkey plans to promote its influence and presence in Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. This can be facilitated as the country operates a military base in Somalia, a country with relatively long coasts along the Indian Ocean. 

2. As the Syrian case nears an end amid Ankara agreements with Moscow and Tehran, Turkey plans to use a part of the loyalist militant fighters who are expiring in the Syrian war to involve in other regional cases to serve its goals. 

3. Turkey intends to, by strengthening the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Yemen, open a new front against the Saudi-Emirati camp. Yemen due to its closeness to the two countries can present an appropriate launching pad to deal blows to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that are rivaling Ankara in some regional cases, including Libya where the two allies have provided weapons and logistics to Haftar’s unsuccessful assault on Tripoli. Securing a toehold in Yemen can boost Turkey’s bargaining power in other regional cases where it faces off the Saudis and Emiratis. 

4. In this sensitive and decisive juncture of Yemen developments, especially what is going on in the south, Turkey does not want to fall behind the major regional rivals playing a role in this strategic part of the region. This means that Turkey does not only consider the Saudi and Emirati role in the Yemeni case. It is also watching the Iranian role in the case. 

The impacts of the Turkish involvement in the Yemeni case are by themselves substantial, as Turkish engagement will bring to a serious confrontation the Turkish-Qatari Muslim Brotherhood camp with the Saudi-Egyptian-Emirati camp. Such a new front with Turkey will provoke further the Arab trio’s sensitivity to the Turkish activism that they believe will undermine the Arab security. 

Actually, in addition to compounding other cases like Libya’s, deeper involvement in Yemen case by Turkey along with Qatar will leave a weighty influence on Doha relations with the Saudi-led blockading countries.

