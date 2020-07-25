American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 July 2020

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- As a follow-up to its illegal and terrorist actions on the global stage, the US on Tuesday night sent two f-15 fighter jets from Al-Tanf military base to harass an Iranian passenger plane en route to Lebanon over Syria. 

When the jets flew close to the plane, the pilot had to reduce the speed and altitude suddenly to avoid a collision, leaving some passengers injured. 

The flight, heading from Tehran to Beirut, was first implied to have been harassed by Israeli fighter jets. However, shortly later the US in reaction said that it claims the responsibility for the hostile action. 

The illegal action against the Iranian Mahan flight 1152 should be deemed a big scandal for Washington, apparently aimed at misleading the Syrian air defenses into shooting down a civil airliner in a bid to reverse the American defeats received from the Iran-led Axis of Resistance on the various regional fronts. 

Although the Americans claimed to have respected the international laws and safe distance in their maneuvering near the civil flight, what is clear is that violation of aviation regulations by the Americans was obvious, allowing Iran to sue the US in the international organizations like the United Nations Security Council for the very dangerous play with the life of the civilians. 

All in all, the move as an Iranian official said should be definitely marked as breaching the aviation rules and the freedom of flight of civil planes. It also violates articles 3 and 44 of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its supplements agreed upon in the 1971 Montreal Convention for Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation. 

Ridiculous justification of keeping a safe distance 

The action against the Iranian passenger plane drew reaction from the Americans. A US statement said that the fighter jet that beleaguered the Mahan Air passenger plane was American. Capitan Ben Urben, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), stated in a Twitter message that “A US f-15 on a routine air mission in the vicinity of CJTF-OIR At Tanaf garrison in Syria conducted a standard visual inspection of a Mahan Air passenger airplane at a safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters from the airliner this evening. 

“Once the F-15 pilot identified the aircraft as a Mahan Air passenger plane, the F-15 safely opened distance from the aircraft. The professional intercept was conducted in accordance with international standards,” the CENTCOM commander continued. 

Irian strongly condemns the dangerous American action 

The risky action of the US fighter jets on Thursday against the civil airliner over Syria drew strong reactions inside Iran. Mohamad Javad Zarif in a tweet said: “The US illegally occupies the territory of another state and then harasses a scheduled civil flight— endangering innocent civilian passengers— ostensibly to protect its occupation forces. Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness. These outlaws must be stopped before disaster.” 

Also reacting to the American military harassment, Sayed Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman to the Iranian foreign ministry, said that the details are being addressed and once the information is complete, Tehran will take political and legal actions against Washington. 

Also in a related stance, Iran’s UN envoy Majid Takht-Ravanchi in a conversation with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asserted that in case of an incident for the airplane during its return to Iran, the Islamic Republic will hold the US responsible. The same message was also sent to the Swiss ambassador to Iran as the representative of the US interests in Iran. 

Hessamuddin Ashena, the Iranian president aide, also condemned the illegal maneuvering near the Iranian passenger plane saying in a Twitter message that “whoever likes its leaders’ life should not mess with our passengers’ life.” 

Reza Nasiri, an international lawyer from Iran posted on Twitter that “two years ago the US and Israeli lobbies started a very calculated physiological campaign against Mahan Air so that by implying that this airline’s main function is military and so it can be a legitimate target the can pressure Iran. Today they are using their two-year-old campaign. 

La'aia Junaidi, the legal advisor to the Iranian president, made it clear that the behavior of the US military aircraft towards the Iranian Mahan flight 1152 and harassment for a civil airliner in a third-party country was a clear violation of aviation security standards and the principle of freedom of flight of civil airplanes. 

“It breached the aviation rules, the freedom of flight of civil planes. It also violates articles 3 and 44 of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its supplements agreed upon in the 1971 Montreal Convention for Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation,” she said. 

The need for the Security Council to respond to the US dangerous move 

Following the incident, Tehran said it plans to refer the hostile action of endangering the lives of the civilians on board its plane to the UN Security Council. The Iranian mission to the UN is expected to soon send a letter to the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General about the US action. 

In a phone conversation with the UN chief, Takht-Ravanchi told Guterres that Tehran would hold accountable the US for any incident for the plane while it makes a return flight to Tehran. The expected letter to the UN would contain details of the incident and an official complaint. It will be delivered to the Security Council and Guterres to be recorded as a document of the US endangerment of a civil flight. 

Hamas and Islamic Jihad condemn the civil plane interception 

In addition to condemnations inside Iran, there was the censure of the US action in the region. Hamas and Islamic Jihad of Palestine in statements slammed the “illegal action” of the US against a civil plane. Al-Mayadeen news network reported that the Hamas statement read that the Palestinian movement “strongly condemns” the harassment of the Iranian plane and endangerment of the life of the civilians by the US warplanes. 

“We should set aside all of the differences and unite. The American jets’ endangerment of the Iranian passenger plane is unacceptable and is characteristic of gangster logic.” 

Islamic Jihad was another regional party to censure the US aggressive move. “The move of terrorist harassment of the Iranian airplane is strongly condemned. This terrorist action discloses the US hostile actions and this country’s role in threats to regional security. 

International media focus on the US illegal action 

International media massively covered the US interception of the Iranian passenger plane that had onboard passengers flying from Tehran to Beirut. Many of them covered the Iranian passengers’ remarks and the US officials’ statements. 

CNN reported that after the Iranian state media published a video showing injured passengers aboard the plane, the US military had to react by saying that the air force jets buzzed an Iranian commercial flight over Syria for “visual inspection.” 

Aljazeera, citing Iranian news outlets, reported that a number of the passengers were injured as the pilot had to suddenly reduce the speed and altitude of the plane to steer clear of a potential collision but the US said that safe distance was kept with Mahan airplane. 

Reuters questioned the Iranian narrative, naively asking how a passenger's head could hit the plane ceiling upon the sudden altitude change. It continued that another man who was old was lying on the floor with his head bloody. 

Jerusalem Post dismissed that the jets were Israeli, reporting that after initial reports said that the intercepting jets were Israeli, the Iranian IRNA news agency, citing the plane pilot, reported that during midair contact the jets identified themselves as American. 

The Independent website in coverage of the incident said that an F-15 neared an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian sky, terrorizing the passengers and injuring some as it forced an abrupt attitude shift. 

Finally, it should be remembered that the history of the US intervention and aggression across the world is full of records of targeting civilians and crimes against humanity. This is simply observable in the Syrian war frequently by the US forces who were deployed to the war-torn Arab country uninvited. So far, the UN and international rights groups published various reports about the US fighter jets’ war crimes during the Raqqa capture campaign. Experts agree that the latest aggressive action by the US in Syria gives away the impasse Washington is facing in its Syria policy and represents Washington’s hostility to reverse its losses on the ground by directly targeting the civilians.

