  Wednesday 22 July 2020

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders? The Iranian foreign minister focused in talks with Kurdish officials on the security of the borders and expanding trade by reopening the border crossings.

Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss? The new poll results show that Trump is well behind his democratic rival Joe Biden in securing voter support in key states.

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges The Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif visited Iraq to discuss trade, security, and energy cooperation with Baghdad leaders.

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction The Syrian government held the parliamentary election across the country as the nation is preparing to step into rebuilding period after a decade of conflict.

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe? The US, an emerging energy supplier, pushes to stop Russian work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would deliver gas to Germany and other European states.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

alwaght.com
Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Wednesday 22 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Trump to Lose by 10 Points to Joe Biden: Survey

Trump’s Syria Policy ‘Like A Giant ISIS Recruiting Poster’: Joe Biden

Alwaght- Polls in the US suggest that Trump’s rival in the presidential election Joe Biden of Democratic Party is taking a lead over the president in the race for November 3 election. 

The latest poll by two credible media outlets in the US showed that the Democratic candidate is ahead of President Donald Trump in grabbing the interest of the American voters for the upcoming election.

According to a report by CNN, a fresh poll by ABC News and Washington Post newspaper has demonstrated that Biden, vice president under Barack Obama, is leading the race toward the presidency. He, according to CNN, won 55 percent of the poll votes while Trump got only 40 percent.

The news network further reported that Biden has a bigger chance of winning in the state suburbs. He won 52 percent of suburbs votes. The percentage for Trump was only 43, the polls suggested.

Getting the votes of the suburban regions can considerably feed a lead for Biden. In 2016 elections, Trump in the polls of the two media secured 45 percent of the suburban votes while his rival Hillary Clinton won only 35 percent.

Last week, a poll in six key battleground states, or “swing states”, emerged to tell that Biden was the leading candidate. The common poll by NBC and Change Research polling institute showed that the participants in the poll gave Trump a low mark when asked about his performance and management in a spectrum of cases.

Biden, according to the poll, was superior quantitatively in the states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over Trump. The race was tight in North Carolina.

Coronavirus mishap hitting Trump victory chance

According to the latest polls, the rejuvenated coronavirus surge and increased rates of death due to the infectious disease which are not unconnected to the Trump administration’s mishandling of the pandemic crisis have forced down Trump reelection chance in favor of Biden.

Washington Post report said that the American president has ahead the struggle to restore the largely lost trust in his administration in coronavirus crisis while the administration has proven incapable to manage the crisis. The government’s performance in dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 is apparently untenable, the report suggested.

According to ABC News poll, Trump approval rate in the eyes of people for reelection has slackened. The popular tendency has moved toward Biden, giving the Democratic candidate an upper hand, the network said.

The shared point of all polls is the people’s discontent with the Trump administration's way of handling the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The poor performance of the government in the anti-coronavirus outbreak battle considered, Biden won 55 percent of the poll and Trump won only 40 percent, in the people’s eyes.

An early poll by NBC showed that 72 percent of the Americans believed that in the coronavirus period the US took a wrong path to deal with the crisis and that Trump’s policies in checking the fatal disease have been far from remedial.

Trump is losing his popularity as COVID-19 has been resurging recently and only a couple of months are left to the presidential election.

Anti-racism protests, Trump’s Achilles heel

While the pandemic outbreak undid Trump’s gains in some areas like employment and economic growth in a matter of a month and pushed the economy into an unprecedented recession, the president was hit with another trouble: the protests against racism that within a few days engulfed the country after a white police officer chocked a black man to death.

The footage of the death of a black man after the police officer put his knee on victim’s neck for 8 minutes during which the black man, George Floyd, begged “I can’t breathe” several times in a matter of hours hit the media and social networks in the US and the whole world, triggering massive protests across the US, and even the Western capitals, against discrimination against the racial population.

This behavior by the US police is never new. Over the past years, they killed several unarmed innocent black people. Demonstrations against racism in the 1960s sparked several times but what makes the 2020 protests different is their massiveness and continuation. Many experts deem them a signal of deepening ethnic and class gaps in the US, while others suggest that they bear signs to the US decline as a global superpower.

After nearly two months of the street protests against the racist policies of Trump administration and the police behavior, Portland, Oregon, is still witnessing the massive presence of protestors and clashes with police. 

The popular protests continue in the US while the protestors still raise their voice against racial inequality and violent actions of police forces. Although the majority is still for peaceful demonstrations, some states have been scene to violent clashes. 

Nearly two months after Floyd killing and as not a long time separates the country from the Election Day, the ongoing rallies show that the organizers plan to drag them to the election. 

From the viewpoint of the home experts and observers, the continuation of the nationwide protests alongside the coronavirus pandemic represents two big crises for Trump and will negatively impact his chances of reelection. 

Concerns about Trump disapproval of defeat 

Many in the US, including the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are concerned that if Trump loses the race by a narrow margin, he may not admit the result. 

Furthermore, experts believe that Trump will never accept defeat under any condition and will make false claims of election fraud. He earlier claimed that he predicts that the November election will be the “most corrupt election in US history.” Some analysts said that he is preparing the ground for fraud claims if he loses the race to his rival Biden. In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he would never guarantee that he would recognize possible defeat in the election. 

“I have to see,” Trump told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no. And I didn’t last time, either.” He continued that the mail-in voting that the Democrats have raised as the way to guarantee healthy election process amid coronavirus pandemic would very likely lead to fraud. 

So, while his position in the upcoming election has significantly weakened, Trump tends not to accept a possible loss against Biden and this presents another potential challenge to the US and can drag the country into a period of instability and chaos. 

In fact, under Trump, the radical left has maintained the chance to flex its muscles more than any other time in the US. Actually, the moves and activities of the extremist supporters of Trump cause the same concerns to the country about the possible chaotic situation once Trump loses the election in November. 

US Trump Biden Election Coronavirus Protests

