Amid Ominous Polls, Will Trump Admit Defeat In Case of Election Loss?

Alwaght- Polls in the US suggest that Trump’s rival in the presidential election Joe Biden of Democratic Party is taking a lead over the president in the race for November 3 election.

The latest poll by two credible media outlets in the US showed that the Democratic candidate is ahead of President Donald Trump in grabbing the interest of the American voters for the upcoming election.

According to a report by CNN, a fresh poll by ABC News and Washington Post newspaper has demonstrated that Biden, vice president under Barack Obama, is leading the race toward the presidency. He, according to CNN, won 55 percent of the poll votes while Trump got only 40 percent.

The news network further reported that Biden has a bigger chance of winning in the state suburbs. He won 52 percent of suburbs votes. The percentage for Trump was only 43, the polls suggested.

Getting the votes of the suburban regions can considerably feed a lead for Biden. In 2016 elections, Trump in the polls of the two media secured 45 percent of the suburban votes while his rival Hillary Clinton won only 35 percent.

Last week, a poll in six key battleground states, or “swing states”, emerged to tell that Biden was the leading candidate. The common poll by NBC and Change Research polling institute showed that the participants in the poll gave Trump a low mark when asked about his performance and management in a spectrum of cases.

Biden, according to the poll, was superior quantitatively in the states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin over Trump. The race was tight in North Carolina.

Coronavirus mishap hitting Trump victory chance

According to the latest polls, the rejuvenated coronavirus surge and increased rates of death due to the infectious disease which are not unconnected to the Trump administration’s mishandling of the pandemic crisis have forced down Trump reelection chance in favor of Biden.

Washington Post report said that the American president has ahead the struggle to restore the largely lost trust in his administration in coronavirus crisis while the administration has proven incapable to manage the crisis. The government’s performance in dealing with the outbreak of the COVID-19 is apparently untenable, the report suggested.

According to ABC News poll, Trump approval rate in the eyes of people for reelection has slackened. The popular tendency has moved toward Biden, giving the Democratic candidate an upper hand, the network said.

The shared point of all polls is the people’s discontent with the Trump administration's way of handling the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The poor performance of the government in the anti-coronavirus outbreak battle considered, Biden won 55 percent of the poll and Trump won only 40 percent, in the people’s eyes.

An early poll by NBC showed that 72 percent of the Americans believed that in the coronavirus period the US took a wrong path to deal with the crisis and that Trump’s policies in checking the fatal disease have been far from remedial.

Trump is losing his popularity as COVID-19 has been resurging recently and only a couple of months are left to the presidential election.

Anti-racism protests, Trump’s Achilles heel

While the pandemic outbreak undid Trump’s gains in some areas like employment and economic growth in a matter of a month and pushed the economy into an unprecedented recession, the president was hit with another trouble: the protests against racism that within a few days engulfed the country after a white police officer chocked a black man to death.

The footage of the death of a black man after the police officer put his knee on victim’s neck for 8 minutes during which the black man, George Floyd, begged “I can’t breathe” several times in a matter of hours hit the media and social networks in the US and the whole world, triggering massive protests across the US, and even the Western capitals, against discrimination against the racial population.

This behavior by the US police is never new. Over the past years, they killed several unarmed innocent black people. Demonstrations against racism in the 1960s sparked several times but what makes the 2020 protests different is their massiveness and continuation. Many experts deem them a signal of deepening ethnic and class gaps in the US, while others suggest that they bear signs to the US decline as a global superpower.

After nearly two months of the street protests against the racist policies of Trump administration and the police behavior, Portland, Oregon, is still witnessing the massive presence of protestors and clashes with police.

The popular protests continue in the US while the protestors still raise their voice against racial inequality and violent actions of police forces. Although the majority is still for peaceful demonstrations, some states have been scene to violent clashes.

Nearly two months after Floyd killing and as not a long time separates the country from the Election Day, the ongoing rallies show that the organizers plan to drag them to the election.

From the viewpoint of the home experts and observers, the continuation of the nationwide protests alongside the coronavirus pandemic represents two big crises for Trump and will negatively impact his chances of reelection.

Concerns about Trump disapproval of defeat

Many in the US, including the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are concerned that if Trump loses the race by a narrow margin, he may not admit the result.

Furthermore, experts believe that Trump will never accept defeat under any condition and will make false claims of election fraud. He earlier claimed that he predicts that the November election will be the “most corrupt election in US history.” Some analysts said that he is preparing the ground for fraud claims if he loses the race to his rival Biden. In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that he would never guarantee that he would recognize possible defeat in the election.

“I have to see,” Trump told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no. And I didn’t last time, either.” He continued that the mail-in voting that the Democrats have raised as the way to guarantee healthy election process amid coronavirus pandemic would very likely lead to fraud.

So, while his position in the upcoming election has significantly weakened, Trump tends not to accept a possible loss against Biden and this presents another potential challenge to the US and can drag the country into a period of instability and chaos.

In fact, under Trump, the radical left has maintained the chance to flex its muscles more than any other time in the US. Actually, the moves and activities of the extremist supporters of Trump cause the same concerns to the country about the possible chaotic situation once Trump loses the election in November.