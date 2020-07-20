Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges

Iran’s Zarif Visit To Baghdad: Cooperation To Face The Challenges The Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif visited Iraq to discuss trade, security, and energy cooperation with Baghdad leaders.

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction The Syrian government held the parliamentary election across the country as the nation is preparing to step into rebuilding period after a decade of conflict.

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe? The US, an emerging energy supplier, pushes to stop Russian work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would deliver gas to Germany and other European states.

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh? Both sides accuse each other of provocations but what is clear is that both want a showdown to the decades-long crisis over disputed Karabakh region.

Is Invisible Revenge Behind The US Navy Ship Fire? The US has so far declined to explain what caused the explosion that led to a blaze that keeps burning the ship for the fourth day.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

Tuesday 21 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction
Alwaght- On Sunday, the Syrians voted in the third parliamentary election since the country enacted its new constitution in 2011 to pick their representatives from 1656 candidates across the country. 

Syrian media, mainly the official news agency SANA, massively covered the election by publishing photos and videos from the polling stations. They also talked to the citizens in a reflection of considerable turnout. 

Judge Mukhles Ghaysiyeh, a member of the High Judicial Commission for Elections, referred to the people’s welcome of the election, saying that “no violations were recorded.” 

The member of the HJCE told the media that the polling stations will be open until 7 PM. “We can extend the time for five hours if needed,” he further said. 

The slogans of this year’s parliamentary election are “voting is your right”, “voting is your duty”, and “make a difference with your voice and your vote.” 7,277 polling stations were set up for the citizens to cast their votes. 

According to the law, any Syrian above 18 has the right to register as a candidate in the parliamentary election. Article 8 of the law that was approved in 2016 gives the right to the police and military personnel to announce candidacy in the election. 

In the last election, held in 2016, the ruling Baathist Party managed to win 200 of the 250 seats. The rest went to independent candidates. 

While the parliamentary election is held every four years, the presidential election is held every seven years. President Bashar al-Assad, who assumed the office after his father’s death in 2000, won the third election in 2014 with nearly 88 percent to preside over the Arab country until 2021. 

The election in Syria. What are the parliament’s duties and powers? 

The key lawmaking body in Syria is the People’s Council. Up to 1970, its name was “Parliament of the Syrian Arab Republic” and then it was renamed. The lawmakers are elected for four years and any laws made by the president should be approved by the People’s Council. 

According to article 71 of the Syrian constitution, the parliament has the power to name presidential candidates, pass laws, discuss government policy, approve national budget and development programs, and supervise foreign agreements on security and other sovereignty issues. It also watches treaties that give foreign firms and sides rights and privileges in the country. 

The importance of the new parliament is that it will, according to Aljazeera news network, be tasked with approving a new constitution. If the new constitution is approved, Assad very likely will bid for prime minister post after his term as president ends in 2021. 

As it was above-mentioned, over 7, 000 registered as candidates for the parliamentary race: 58 for Tartus, 20 for Sweida, 207 for Hasakah, 47 for Idlib, 102 for Homs, 217 for Latakia, 58 for Deir ex-Zor, 122 for Hama, 159 for Aleppo, 153 for Aleppo Suburbs, 253 for Damascus, 619 for Damascus Suburbs, 34 for Qunaitra, 37 for Raqqa, and 32 for Daraa. 

Aleppo, Damascus, and Homs with consecutively 52, 29, and 23 seats have the largest representation in the parliament. Each of the three provinces has its own importance. Aleppo is the economic capital and Damascus the political capital of the country. Homs is the largest province in Syria stretching from the east to the west and the center of the country. 

In Aleppo, the key lists are Al-Isalah and Al-Shahba. Over 90 percent of the Aleppo independent representatives are from these two lists. 

Also, in the northern provinces and Kurdish-majority regions like Hasakah the government held elections despite the presence of pro-US militias and American forces, securing a victory for the central government as it moves its way to unify the country after nearly a decade of a terrorism war imposed on Damascus by foreign backers of a spectrum of terrorist groups. 

The election is held amid easing war and spreading coronavirus 

Since the start of the government conflict against the foreign-backed terrorists nine years ago, five elections– two parliamentary, two local, and one presidential– were organized. The Sunday election was the sixth one from 2011 to 2020. 

Now the central government controls nearly 70 percent of the country’s territory. The rest is controlled by the US-supported Kurdish militias and Turkish-backed terrorists and armed opposition. Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) control northeastern Syria and Ankara-sponsored militias hold Idlib in northwestern Syria. 

Over the past two years, the Syria army, backed by allies known as Axis of Resistance that includes Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah, recaptured very important parts of Syria once held by ISIS terrorist organization and other takfiri militias, bringing back the security that is crucial for its aim of returning the refugees to their homes. 

In late 2019, the Syrian army launched recapture operations in the northwest, managing to reclaim control over Eastern Ghouta and southern parts of Idlib, the last stronghold of the terrorists. So, amid big blows Assad government is dealing to the terrorist groups, the high turnout rate in the election can signal growing political support of people for the legitimate government in Damascus and mark another victory for the Syrians. 

Hussein Arnous, the newly-appointed prime minister of Syria, said: “Today marks a political victory that is added to the military victories.” 

The election was delayed twice amid surging coronavirus wave in the country. It was held after the government and health committees said measures were taken to make sure hygienic standards were met at the polling stations. 

Wael Aazam, the election commission chief, said that the government took preventive measures through sanitizing the polling stations and providing face masks and gloves to the polling stations personnel. He went on that the organizers implemented the instructions that included considering social distancing among the voters and preventing assembly. 

Caesar Act and the economic discourse of election 

Syria’s preparation for reconstruction period amid hard economic conditions the people experienced over the past few months that included the unprecedented consumer price surges and national currency value loss of about 70 percent against the US dollar pushed the citizens to focus on the increased living costs and the critical economic conditions in the Sunday election. 

One of the main reasons Syria unprecedentedly immersed into deteriorating economic conditions is the US-imposed sanctions under what the US Congress calls Caesar Act. The act bans any foreign investment and trade with Syria and thus hampers return to peace and stability. 

That is why observers suggest that the election is influenced by economic slogans amid people’s expectations that the new parliament gives priority to the settlement of economic problems of the country.

Syria Elections Assad War Rebuilding Parliament

