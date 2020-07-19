Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe? The US, an emerging energy supplier, pushes to stop Russian work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would deliver gas to Germany and other European states.

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh? Both sides accuse each other of provocations but what is clear is that both want a showdown to the decades-long crisis over disputed Karabakh region.

Is Invisible Revenge Behind The US Navy Ship Fire? The US has so far declined to explain what caused the explosion that led to a blaze that keeps burning the ship for the fourth day.

Yemeni Ansarullah’s Painful Blows To Bin Salman’s Shattering Dreams The Yemeni movement said it launched new attacks on Saudi oil and military facilities in response to the kingdom’s unceasing airstrikes.

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution The regime has recently issued death sentences to two teenage prisoners, triggering condemnation from international rights groups.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

alwaght.com
Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

Monday 20 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

Alwaght- As Moscow and Berlin tighten their resolve to finish a gas pipeline from Russia to Germany known as Nord Stream 2, Washington, which since the beginning of the project categorically opposed it, over the past few days stepped up its threats against the participants in the megaproject, warning that it would impose economic sanctions on any company partnering the pipeline construction.

The threats by Washington have exhibited the widening gaps on the two sides of the Atlantic, especially between Germany and the US, with Berlin arguing that the pressure is blatant American meddling in the German home decisions. But President Donald Trump administration, having full bipartisan support for its pressures, believes that punitive measures are needed to make Russia walk back from the project.

The US has warned on Wednesday that it will sanction any company that helps Russia construct the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that travels long under the water before it reaches the German coasts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the energy majors on Wednesday. “It’s a clear warning to companies that aiding and abetting Russia’s malign influence projects will not be tolerated,” Pompeo said. “Get out now, or risk the consequences,” he continued.

He said he is traveling to Britain and Denmark this week to discuss the project with London and Copenhagen leaders. 

“Let me be clear, these aren’t commercial projects,” he said. “They are the Kremlin’s key tools to exploit this bad European dependence on Russian energy supplies . . . a tool that ultimately undermines transatlantic security”, he added. 

Congress two years ago passed the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), to try to stop Russia from completing the pipeline. At the time, the state department said loans and investments made before that date would be exempt from sanctions. On Wednesday, Pompeo said the Trump administration was removing those protections. 

Nord Stream 2 is projected to deliver gas to Germany and Central Europe with a pipeline 1,230 kilometers long. It is being constructed by a company aligned with Gazprom, Russia’s leading gas company. Nearly half of the project was funded by five major European energy companies: Shell, Uniper, OMV, Wintershall, and Engie. 

The sanctions will put restrictions on US operation and business of any company partnering with the project. 

Another project is Turk Stream, another Russian-constructed gas pipeline that delivers energy to Turkey. Traveling about 930 kilometers through the Black Sea, gas will be delivered to Turkey with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters per year. Nord Stream 2 plans to supply annually 55 billion cubic meters of gas to European states through a pipeline traveling through the Baltic Sea. 

Trump-style marketing 

Under Trump, the US shale gas and oil industry witnessed a boom, turning the country into a key rival to conventional energy suppliers in the global energy market. This motivates many experts to argue that the White House push against the developing Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream pipelines is to eliminate Russia as a major gas supplier from the ring of a heating up competition to supply energy to Europe as a major consumer. 

Russia argues that the US sanction threats are an effort to use political pressures against Russian trade interests. 

Reiner Seele, the chairman of the executive board of OMV, a consortium that is Gazprom’s main partner in Austria and cooperates with the Russian gas giant in gas production, transportation, and supplies, tacitly confirmed that the US opposition to the pipeline has an economic motivation and that it displays the American energy policy in Europe. 

This even was admitted by the White House officials. Trump objected to the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to carry Russian gas to Germany through the Baltic Sea prior to a working lunch with the heads of the Baltic States in 2018 at the White House. 

“Germany hooks up a pipeline into Russia, where Germany is going to be paying billions of dollars for energy into Russia,” said Trump and added, “And I’m saying, what’s going on with that? How come Germany is paying vast amounts of money to Russia when they hook up a pipeline? That’s not right,” he told his guests the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. 

Alongside his objection to the project, Pompeo said that under Trump the US increased its energy production, adding that “we are always ready to help our European friends meet their energy needs.” 

Earlier, the US started exports of petroleum and coal to the Eastern European countries like Belarus, Poland, and Ukraine. 

Russia resolved to complete the unfinished portion of the project 

Russia has promised that it will respond to any new sanctions. Gazprom also vowed that it will alone complete the pipeline if European partners are forced by Washington out of the project. 

The work on the pipeline in the Baltic Sea was halted while only 120 kilometers were left to end the project when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas was forced by the US sanctions to abandon.

Another unfinished part of the pipeline should move through Denmark’s economic waters. In November 2017, the Danish Parliament approved a law that allows the country's authorities to prohibit the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish territorial waters.

The Russian authorities said earlier that they would find an alternative route in the case of Denmark's rejection of the existing route. 

Since then, Gazprom had to send its own pipe-laying ship to Germany to complete the project. However, last week, Demark gave a green light for the project to go ahead through its waters. Denmark’s Energy Agency confirmed the permit on Monday, pouring cold water on the US push against the project. Experts estimate that with Denmark's permission, it takes only three months of work for the project to fully complete. 

Transatlantic division widens 

The sanctioning of the Russian gas supply line to Europe which is desperate to secure sustainable energy provision for its future once again brings to surface the deepening American-European gaps under Trump. Josep Borrel, the European foreign policy chief, on Saturday said in a statement that “I am deeply concerned at the growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the United States against European companies and interests. We have witnessed this developing trend in the cases of Iran, Cuba, the International Criminal Court, and most recently the Nord Stream 2 and Turk Stream projects.” 

Transatlantic gaps in political and security aspects are even worse. While fear of the US reduction of military support to Europe in the future pushed the French President Emmanuel Macron in November 2019 to describe the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as “brain dead”, the Trump’s order for the US military to cut troops in Germany caused new controversy. 

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer during a meeting with her Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak in Warsaw on Wednesday labeled as “important” the redeployment of common European forces across Europe, including Germany and Poland, signaling that Berlin pursues a policy of security and military independence for the European Union in the future.

