  Sunday 19 July 2020

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh? Both sides accuse each other of provocations but what is clear is that both want a showdown to the decades-long crisis over disputed Karabakh region.

Is Invisible Revenge Behind The US Navy Ship Fire? The US has so far declined to explain what caused the explosion that led to a blaze that keeps burning the ship for the fourth day.

Yemeni Ansarullah’s Painful Blows To Bin Salman’s Shattering Dreams The Yemeni movement said it launched new attacks on Saudi oil and military facilities in response to the kingdom’s unceasing airstrikes.

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution The regime has recently issued death sentences to two teenage prisoners, triggering condemnation from international rights groups.

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements The UN envoy to Yemen on Saturday made a new proposal that includes reopening Sana’a airport and Hudaydah port to end the war.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

Sunday 19 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

Russia President Urges Calm amid Armenia, Azerbaijan Clashes

Azerbaijani Soldier Killed in Armenia Border Clashes

Three People Killed In Azerbaijan-Armenia Clashes

Alwaght- The old Karabakh region crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia resurfaced over the past few days, triggering clashes between the two sides’ border guards. 

Kerim Veliyev, Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister, said that his country “dealt hard blows to the enemy forces” in two days of clashes. He added that the clashes continued on July 14, resulting in the death of several officers and soldiers. Seven soldiers from Azerbaijan and two from Armenia were killed, Azerbaijani sources confirmed. 

The Armenian foreign ministry stated that the country’s forces destroyed Azerbaijani border posts. It said that the destruction of the posts came after an assault by Azerbaijan on the Armenian border town of Berd in Tavush province. 

Karabakh crisis, from the beginning to date 

The Karabakh crisis sparked in 1988 and continued beyond the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Under the crisis, about 20 percent of Azerbaijan territories were seized by Armenia. In 1994 Minsk Group, containing the US, Russia, and France, brokered a ceasefire agreement between the two neighbors. The border tensions have so far had around 30,000 victims. 

Although the formal date for the crisis is 1988, the Azerbaijani and Armenian crisis has historical roots. Karabakh as an inhabited region was founded in the 19th century by the Azerbaijani Armenian and Turkic Christians. It then went under the rule of the Russian Empire. 

The Armenian-Azerbaijani war took place from 1918 to 1920. With the collapse of Nicholas II of the Russian Empire and rise of the rule of the Russian revolutionary government in 1917 and also rise of new and independent states in the Caucasus in the closing years of the WWI, a competition to take control of Karabakh region as well as latent border, sectarian, and historical disputes in Nakhchivan region stirred a severe war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The war, as a string of clashes in the Caucasus, lasted for four years. 

After the WWI and the Russian Bolshevik Revolution, the news rulers in Russia, as Soviet Russia, founded the Autonomous Karabakh Region as its predominant inhabitants were Armenians. The move was part of a plan to tighten their rule over the whole Caucasus. In the early 1920s, they founded the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan. 

When the soviet grab over the region loosened in the late 1980s, the autonomous region’s parliament declared the independence of the region. Shortly later, it voted to join Armenia, sparking a new wave of clashes between the two countries. 

Throughout the war, which is believed to have killed between 20,000 and 30,000 people from both sides of the conflict and displaced about 1 million others, Armenia solidified its control of the disputed region. The Armenians also took steps to seize an Azerbaijani territory to fully connect Karabakh to mainland Armenia. Although Armenia never recognized Karabakh's independence, it was the main military and economic supporter of the autonomous region. 

In an effort to reach a solution to the decades-long dispute between the two countries, the Minsk Group in 1992 mediated dialogue between Baku and Yerevan. The mediation led to a fragile ceasefire in 1994. 

Since the agreement was signed, heavy clouds of an impasse covered the negotiation atmosphere. Azerbaijanis were so upset to see a territory that they claimed to be theirs occupied by Armenia. On the opposite side, Armenia was satisfied and showed no signs of willingness to quit its claim over the region.

Considerable progress was made in 2009 during the negotiations of the two sides’ leaders over the dispute, however. But this progress very soon unraveled. Since then, intermittent clashes occurred from time to time. The last one was in 2016 which lasted for four days.

What happened on the border?

Both sides accuse each other of shooting at the border regions and forces and that the starter of the clashes is the opposite side. The Azerbaijani ministry of defense claimed that a 76-year-old man in Agdam village of Azerbaijan was killed by the direct fire of the Armenian forces. The ministry also said that four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed on Sunday and Monday by Armenian tank and artillery fire.

Azerbaijan’s army said that in response to the attacks it destroyed Armenian military reinforcement and artillery and inflicted casualties on “hundreds” of Armenian soldiers.

The Azerbaijani president’s aide on the Armenian affairs Hekmat Hajiev accused Armenia of starting the attacks on Azerbaijani forces. “Armenian armed forces apparently violated the ceasefire in Tavush region,” he was quoted as saying.

At an emergency meeting, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said that the political and military leaders of Armenia are held accountable for the provocation of border clashes.

But on the other side, Armenia accused Azerbaijan of shootings at Berd border town. It accused its neighbor of using artillery in an attack aimed at capturing [Armenian] positions."

Shushan Stepanian, the spokeswoman to the Armenian ministry of defense, in a Facebook message reported that an Azerbaijani army vehicle tried to break into Armenian territory in the Tavush region. “After our forces fired warning shots, the Azerbaijani forces left their vehicle and returned to the position,” Stepanian said. She further claimed that an hour later, Azerbaijani forces sought to seize “our border post” using artillery fire. “But they were forced to retreat after sustaining casualties,” she added.

Stepanian continued that the “violation against the Armenian civilians will receive a proper response the accountability of which will be on the Azerbaijani side.”

The border clashes came days after Azerbaijan president called the peace process with Armenia “meaningless” after criticizing the international mediation to solve the border problem. He accused Yerevan of evading the talks to save the status quo.

Minsk Group has always been under fire by Azerbaijan due to what Baku calls “inefficiency” in the road to finally settle the dispute between the two neighbors. These stances by Baku come as over the past three decades, Azerbaijan has failed to make any gains in its claims laid to Karabakh.

The failure by Azerbaijan to make any gains in the negotiations drove it disappointed to bring back its seven regions seized by Armenia. This, in turn, put President Aliyev face to face with mounting home criticism and pressure to get the disputed region back. The recent tensions come while in late May Arayik (Ara) Harutyunian has been sworn in as de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh. The inauguration ceremony, held on May 21 in the city of Shushi which is of paramount cultural significance to Azerbaijan, was attended by an Armenian delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.

Experts suggest that the direct attacks alongside the disputed borders of the two South Caucasian neighbors are a smart move by Armenia in a bid to pave the way for intervention of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) which is led by Moscow as a supporter of Yerevan in the confrontation of Baku in Karabakh crisis.

Some other experts say that the home developments in Armenia are not without influence on the recent tensions. They hold that the failure by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian to realize election promises while his party holds the government and the parliament pushes him to shift the blame and distract the people’s attention from the home problems using tensions with Azerbaijan. 

Will there be a full-scale war? 

As the recent clashes provoked many international sides to ask for self-restraint for both sides and end of the border skirmishes, observers rule out the development of the situation to a full-scale war for some reasons:

First, the disputed region is home to hundreds of towns and villages whose residents in case of a war on a large scale can be directly affected and displaced from their homes. 

Second, the region is also home to a crowded network of oil and gas pipelines as well as strategic roads. In case of a war, access to the roads and operation of oil and gas pipelines will be compromised. 

These two factors can pose immediate challenges to both Azerbaijan and Armenia if they start a showdown war. So, the experts say that a thorough war will not be in interests of any side of the conflict.

