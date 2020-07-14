Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 15 July 2020

Yemeni Ansarullah's Painful Blows To Bin Salman's Shattering Dreams

The Yemeni movement said it launched new attacks on Saudi oil and military facilities in response to the kingdom's unceasing airstrikes.

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution The regime has recently issued death sentences to two teenage prisoners, triggering condemnation from international rights groups.

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements The UN envoy to Yemen on Saturday made a new proposal that includes reopening Sana’a airport and Hudaydah port to end the war.

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur labeled US assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani “unlawful”, drawing support from world countries.

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations? Turkey continues incursions into northern Iraq under the excuse of chasing PKK militants. Iraq seems to have plans to stop the decades-long violations.

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Yemeni Ansarullah’s Painful Blows To Bin Salman’s Shattering Dreams

Wednesday 15 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Ansarullah's Painful Blows To Bin Salman's Shattering Dreams

Alwaght- While the quagmire of Yemen war goes deeper and more complicated every day for the Saudis, once again Saudi Arabia came under a new wave of missile and drone strikes launched by the Yemeni army and the popular forces. 

General Yahya Saree, the spokesman to the Yemeni armed forces, in a statement released on Monday, gave details of the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities and military positions inside the Arab kingdom. 

Details and goals of the new operation against Saudi Arabia 

According to Al-Masira news network, the spokesman to the Yemeni forces in comments on the goals of the new attacks deep into Saudi Arabia said that the Yemeni forces in a massive operation targeted a number of Saudi military bases and vital facilities in Jizan, Najran, and Asir south of the kingdom. 

In the operation, in which ballistic missiles and combat drones were used, the hangars of the fighter jets and also Patriot air defense systems in Khamis Mushait, Abha, Jizan, and Najran were targeted. The attacks took over seven hours to carry out and led to the destruction of a number of fighter jets and killed a number of Saudi officers serving in the facilities, Saree stated. 

Also, big oil facilities in the Jizan industrial region were destroyed. “The strikes were launched in retaliation to the enemy’s crimes the latest of which were in Hajjah province, as well as the ongoing blockade on the anniversary of Tanomah massacre,” he continued, referring to killing of Yemeni Hajj pilgrims by Saudi forces under British direction about a century ago in the Saudi town of Tanomah.   

The spokesman added that the Yemenis also attacked Tadwin military base in Marib while a meeting was underway between Saudi commanders and loyalists to the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. He said that during the strikes on the meeting place “dozens were killed and injured.” 

The Yemeni army and popular committees launched several rounds of attacks in “deterrence” against aims inside Saudi Arabia since September last year when they conducted major attacks on the Saudi oil giant Aramco facilities, leaving the Saudis in a great shock. The attack on Aramco was the largest one and reduced to the half the Saudi oil production as it inflicted huge damage on the oil-processing capabilities of the company in Abqaiq and Khurais facilities east of the country. The attacks, coming in response to the unceasing Saudi air raids on the civilians and infrastructure in Yemen, have played a key role in tipping the scales of war in favor of Sana’a. 

Now as the statement by the Yemeni official suggests, the main aim of the new wave of anti-Saudi attacks is retaliating the Saudi strikes over the past few days and also forcing Riyadh to lift the inhumane five-year blockade on Yemen. 

On Sunday, Yahya al-Hakem, the intelligence chief of the Sana’a-based government warned the Saudis of new attacks on their oil industry if their air operations continued. “Our hands reach all of your oil and economic facilities and we are capable of fully destroying them. Our hands can launch reciprocal or even more severe attacks,” he was quoted as saying. 

Major General Abdullah bin Amer, a senior official in Yemen’s defense ministry, in an interview with Al-Misra said that the time of limited operations has gone and that the Yemeni armed forces now carry out their operations in the depth of Saudi Arabia. “While we in the past fired only one missile in each operation against Saudi Arabia, now we can fire several missiles and fly several drones simultaneously,” he further told the Yemeni network. 

He added that the strategic aim of the Yemeni armed forces behind the attacks was to stop the Saudi campaign, end the siege, and continue reciprocal operations. “Yemen has produced a new generation of missiles and will be unveiled at the proper time,” bin Amer told Al-Misra. 

Saudi Arabia admits Yemeni attacks 

Saudi Arabia, usually censoring the casualties and tolls of the Yemeni attacks on its territories, now had to admit the Ansarullah Movement’s military capability to target military infrastructure inside the kingdom. The Saudi official press agency reported about the Yemeni strikes in an apparent admission of the Ansarullah military power. “The attacks were carried out using ballistic missiles and drones,” the news agency said citing the spokesman to the Saudi-led coalition Turki al-Maleki. 

The spokesman to the coalition, however, claimed that the alliance managed to intercept two missiles fired by Ansarullah. He also claimed that the coalition detected and destroyed six “explosive” drones that were flown from Sana’a. 

New military surprise coming to Saudis 

A record of Ansarullah operations shows that the Yemenis usually use their new capabilities in attacks after making them operational and then unveil them in the media. 

In the Sunday operation, the top Yemeni officials said that they used a new type of ballistic missiles. Earlier, General Jalal al-Ruwaishan, the defense and security aide to the Sana’a-based prime minister, asserted that the revolutionary government will continue to improve the range and capabilities of the missiles and drones. Warning the Saudi of more attacks, he said: “the range of our missiles and drones has improved in a way that will surprise the enemy.” 

The advances in missile and drone industries of Ansarullah over the past two years have been fascinating. Posing a serious challenge to the Saudi security, these advances have confused Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman. Even use of state-of-the-art air defense systems supplied to the monarchy by the Western allies for billions of dollars has not been successful in deterring the game-changing operations by the Yemeni forces. 

A look at parts of Yemen’s increased missile and drone power shows that the Yemenis about three years ago started production of advanced missiles and drones, something giving them the upper hand in the confrontation of heavily-armed Saudi aggression. 

In the Operation Balance of Deterrence 4 which was launched on June 24, Yemeni forces used “Quds” and “Zulfiqar” ballistic missiles that were developed in blockade conditions. 

In an infographic video, Al-Masira unveiled the features of winged new cruise missiles developed by Yemen, saying that they can fly in low altitudes, range 2,500 kilometers, and strike at an error margin of 1.5 meters. The missile uses a highly accurate guidance and positioning system and can deliver a warhead of 450 kilograms. Just unlike the ballistic missiles, cruise missiles are hard to destroy because they can be hardly detected and essentially mislead the air defense systems. 

Quds 1 missile that was unveiled a couple of months ago in an unveiling ceremony managed by Ansarullah in the capital Sana’a is from cruise family. The missile increases the range of the reach of the Yemeni forces in the anti-Saudi operations. This means that more insecurity and military surprises await the aggression countries, especially that the missile strikes will be of high accuracy. 

With the new progress in the range and quality of the Yemeni missiles and drones, we should wait and see what new weapons were used against the invaders in the weekend attack and what new surprises are awaiting bin Salman’s already-shattering dreams in Yemen.

