Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 14 July 2020

Editor's Choice

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution The regime has recently issued death sentences to two teenage prisoners, triggering condemnation from international rights groups.

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements The UN envoy to Yemen on Saturday made a new proposal that includes reopening Sana’a airport and Hudaydah port to end the war.

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur labeled US assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani “unlawful”, drawing support from world countries.

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations? Turkey continues incursions into northern Iraq under the excuse of chasing PKK militants. Iraq seems to have plans to stop the decades-long violations.

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit? The Turkish leader visited the Persian Gulf Arab ally amid economic troubles at home. He also wants to tell Saudi Arabia he keeps support to Doha.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

EU Recognition of Palestine Inevitable if Israel ’Steals’ West Bank: Luxembourg

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands

Russia to Te Able to Counter Hypersonic Weapons

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border

Coronavrius Making Yemen’s Health System’s Collapse Complete: MSF

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President

Turkey Plans to Build 2 Permanent Military bases in Libya: Report

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

Tuesday 14 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

Related Content

Bahrain Political Prisoners Struggle With Coronavirus Risks As They’re Denied Freedom

How Is Bahrain Regime Exploiting Pandemic Situation Against Shiite Citizens?

Bahrain: 9 Years Under Peninsula Shield’s Occupation

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Sentencing to death two teenagers by Bahrain’s court recently once again brought to an international spotlight the debate about the torture in the Al Khalifa regime’s prisons beside drawing protests from the international rights organizations about the government’s suppressive approach to the peaceful demonstrations in the Persian Gulf tiny kingdom. 

On Sunday, The EU Parliament’s Human Rights Commission and its Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula in a joint statement criticized the Manama regime’s court of appeal for the evidence of torture of Mohammad Ramadan and Hussein Mousa, two teenagers sentenced to death by the court. 

Rights organizations have recently said they have found evidence of torture behind confessions of the two teenagers. 

According to a report by Aljazeera news network, the EU Human Rights Commission and the Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula recently in a joint statement have stated their frustration with the Manama regime for lack of proper investigation by the government watch committees looking into the claims of torture and forced confessions into the case of two political prisoners torture in Bahraini jails. 

The two European bodies asked the Bahraini government to adhere to its international commitments to Huma rights and withdraw the death sentences and start an “independent” probe into the torture cases. 

The two committees asserted that international laws definitely oppose the death sentence and forced confessions. 

They added that they especially have concerns about the detainees with medical conditions including the opposition leaders like Hasam Mushaima and Abdulhadi al-Khawaja. 

The torture policy against the prisoners after the 2012 uprising in Bahrain was adopted by the ruling regime of Al Khalifa to put strains on the protests to put down the opposition and suppress the demonstrations. 

Sheikh Ali Salman, the leader of the dissolved Al-Wifaq society and Nabil Rajab, a leading pro-rights figure in Bahrain, are among the political prisoners. 

Sheikh Hussein al-Daihi, the deputy leader of Al-Wifaq, in a Twitter post said that the death sentences in Bahrain go against the public demands. Despite this fact, long-term prison rulings are still being issued. “The regime’s goals are clear. It wants to dissuade our nation from following its legal demands and break its firmness,” he added.

He went on that the rulings are a result of the regime’s barring people from political participation. The “corrupt” judiciary should be responsible for that, her said.

Elsewhere he asserted that during the popular uprising tens of crimes were committed against the people of Bahrain inside the prison and outside it. Many people were killed or tortured using various ways. Despite these violations, we have not heard even a single sentence against those committing the crimes. This is while the death sentences await all of those struggling for political freedom and justice.

Coronavirus outbreak, a new tool for suppression and pressure

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the Al Khalifa regime said that it was fully committed to the heath of the prisoners.

However, the prisoner Ali al-Haji last month in a phone conversation with Reuters news agency made revelations about the regime’sking exploitation of the coronavirus crisis to put pressure on the prisoners. According to him, the prison authorities have banned family visits under the excuse of heath codes. He said that protective gear is not available to prisoners and even the prison staff, however. 

On June 15, 60 European Parliament members in a letter to the Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa asked him to release the political prisoners amid coronavirus outbreak, including opposition leaders like Hasan Mushaima. 

They expressed their concerns over the continued holding of political prisoners despite the pandemic and critical health conditions of some of them. 

The letter said that the European Parliament welcomed the release of 1786 prisoners on March 17. But prominent political figures remain behind the bars. Additionally, the coronavirus cases are increasing in the prisons and thousands of prisoners will likely be infected as the prisons remain overcrowded. 

The members of the European Parliament continued that preventive measures like social distancing in the Bahraini jails are impossible with regard to the congestion and that some prisoners are in desperate need of medical care. 

Bahrain sets patterns for torture 

Over the past 9 years, Bahrain has been scene to anti-regime protests. The protesters demand the ouster of Al Khalifa rulers and the establishment of a democratic government representing all of Bahrainis. 

In response, Manama rulers have turned a blind eye to the popular demands and adopted a heavy crackdown on the uprising on the strength of the Saudi and Western backing. 

To facilitate faster quelling, the king-appointed parliament approved on March 5 trials of civilians by martial courts. 

The continuation of the Bahraini prisoners drew support to them from the Salam for Democracy and Human Rights (SALAM DHR). In the world torture victims day, the rights group blasted systematic and constant torture of the political prisoners and said it was regretful that the government frequently turned down demands by the special UN rapporteur on torture to visit the regime’s jails. The organization also called for an end to the immunity offered to the torturers and the “oppressive and inhuman or humiliating behavior in the Bahraini prisons.” But these demands have received no smallest addressing as the regime in Manama sees the Riyadh and Washington support behind its suppression.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bahrain Torture Political Prisoners Coronavirus Uprising

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms