  Tuesday 14 July 2020

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements The UN envoy to Yemen on Saturday made a new proposal that includes reopening Sana’a airport and Hudaydah port to end the war.

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur labeled US assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani “unlawful”, drawing support from world countries.

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations? Turkey continues incursions into northern Iraq under the excuse of chasing PKK militants. Iraq seems to have plans to stop the decades-long violations.

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit? The Turkish leader visited the Persian Gulf Arab ally amid economic troubles at home. He also wants to tell Saudi Arabia he keeps support to Doha.

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Analysis

New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

Tuesday 14 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New UN Proposal To Yemen Crisis: Potentials and Requirements

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman

Saudi-Emirati Clash Over Southern Yemen Possible: Expert

UN Warns Many Will “Starve to Death” in Yemen as Saudi Fuel Blockade Hinders COVID-19 Battle

Alwaght- These days, the Yemen battleground is experiencing deep changes and developments, with the most important of them is the United Arab Emirates’ push to bring under control some of the Yemeni islands in the Red Sea using the southern mercenary forces backed by Abu Dhabi. The efforts by the UAE have been a source of new clashes between the loyalists of resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the separatist southerners.

After the clashes erupted between the Saudi and Emirati mercenary militias in the southern city of Lahij on Sunday night, the governor of Socotra Island accused the Southern Transition Council (STC), a separatist organization founded by the UAE in 2017, of destroying the government constitutions and setting up a military camp in the province. Meanwhile, as the Saudis who waged the war on Yemen in 2015 to bring back Hadi to rule remain silent and take no action in response to the developments that are moving against their proxy’s favor, the gaps are widening between Hadi and Riyadh. 

From another aspect, reports have been saying that the Saudi forces and their proxies began to retreat from positions in Marib in the center of the country as the Yemeni army and the popular committees have made strong gains recently with their push against the invaders. 

The recent victories by the Sana’a-based forces are not limited to the battleground. Ansarullah, a movement leading the Yemeni people’s revolution against Hadi and mainly against the foreign intervention represented by the Saudi meddling, has recently launched a new round of ballistic missile and drone strikes deep into Saudi Arabia as it continues to carry out deterrent operations against the aggression countries. 

The new situation has caused a new atmosphere for political efforts to put an end to the five-year-old war. A suggestion made on Saturday by the UN to end the conflict is one initiative. Although the UN proposals for the cessation of fire are mainly made when the Saudi-led Arab coalition is under military pressure by the Yemenis and is retreating and thus the UN takes moves in favor of Riyadh interests, the recent proposal for a ceasefire has considered some of the Yemeni side’s demands. 

Here are some of the terms of the UN proposal: 

1. A comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen should be implemented after a peace document is signed between the warring sides. 

2. Air, sea, and ground military operations should be halted. 

3. A UN-supervised coordination committee, comprising high-ranking officers from both sides, should be formed with its duty being watching the ceasefire. 

4. Economic and humanitarian aids need to be arranged to look into the cases of the prisoners, laws, ports, and interprovincial highways. More actions are the release of the prisoners based on the Stockholm peace process and opening the main roads of Taiz, Dhala, Sana’a, Marib, and Jawf provinces. 

5. The capital Sana’a airport should be reopened, as the roadblocks ahead of the docking of the vessels carrying fuel and food to Yemen in Hudaydah port need to be removed. 

The potentials and requirements of the UN proposal 

The proposal made by the UN special representative to the Yemen war suggests that the international body has finally decided to consider some realities and demands like the need to stop the Saudi operations, mainly the airstrikes that have so far killed thousands, wounded more, and displaced millions, with the top victims being women and children. The Saudi operations remain the key obstacle ahead of the realization of peace in the war-weary country and a primary destroyer of ceasefire initiatives. 

Reopening Sana’a airport and lifting the siege on Hudaydah port, the only lifeline amid the all-out blockade, are positive steps that in case of materialization can relatively alleviate the humanitarian crisis. These two measures have been the constant demands of the Sana’a negotiators. 

Despite the progress that could be made through the implementation of the terms of the new initiative, the suggestion does never have a balance with the current conditions of war in Yemen. After all, the Saudi-headed coalition has reached an impasse on the ground as it is far away from the realization of the initial goals, while it is marred by internal division and even clashes between its main constituents. On the opposite side, the Sana’a forces day by day gain further control over the war developments and boost their combat capabilities both on the ground and in missile and drone terms, something giving Sana’a a determining power in the war. 

While holding the upper hand, Sana’a could, naturally, expand its demands beyond the older ones. The most important point is the identification of the aggressor in the war. Over the past years, Yemen has been devastated by the coalition bombardment. The damage is both humanitarian and economic. The poverty-hit country cannot afford the heavy costs of rebuilding. So, the aggression countries should pay the costs. 

From another aspect, the UN should consider as a top priority the unification of Yemen and its territorial integrity. The control of the Yemeni islands by the UAE-supported militias reveals that the Saudis and Emiratis have reached a behind-the-scenes deal to split Yemen, something in stark contrast to the Yemeni people’s interests. Therefore, the UN should underscore the need to cut off the foreign interventions in the Yemeni crisis through arranging intra-Yemen dialogue. Otherwise, the crisis remains unsolved.

Tags :
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen War Saudi Peace Proposal Ansarullah

