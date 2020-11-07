Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination

World’s Voice Of Conscience Condemns US Gen. Soleimani Assassination Human Rights Council’s special rapporteur labeled US assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani “unlawful”, drawing support from world countries.

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations? Turkey continues incursions into northern Iraq under the excuse of chasing PKK militants. Iraq seems to have plans to stop the decades-long violations.

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit? The Turkish leader visited the Persian Gulf Arab ally amid economic troubles at home. He also wants to tell Saudi Arabia he keeps support to Doha.

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Alwaght- A top United Nations investigator condemned the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January as “unlawful”, highlighting once again what many experts call the nature of the American state terrorism on the global stage and infuriating the Washington officials.

On Wednesday Agnes Callamard, the UN’s special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, presented her report on the assassination of General Soleimani of the IRGC’s Quds Force by direct order from the US President Donald Trump to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. She said that the assassination of General Soleimani was “unprecedented” within the framework of armed conflicts, especially that it was conducted in a sovereign state.

The report said that there was no evidence of planning for imminent attacks by the top general on the US interests, especially in Iraq, that would draw a fast and justified response.

She added although General Soleimani was in charge of Iran’s strategy and military actions in Syria and Iraq, including the anti-terror operations, he posed no threats to figures related to the US and thus the US military action against him was “unlawful.”

As she presented her report to a session especially dedicated to the US operation in Baghdad airport, she said that the massive deployment of drones by the US was dangerous.

She said this move by the US was unprecedented in the armed conflicts as it targeted a top military official in a country with sovereignty.

She argued that if the international community does not stop the large-scale spread of drones, all will be victims to them soon. The UN Security Council needs to try to write standards on the use of some specific weapons, she told the representatives. 

Two days earlier, the special rapporteur also had condemned the US attack on the Iranian general who was in Iraq at the behest of the Iraqi government to help the battle against ISIS, saying that the measure was a violation of the international rules and the UN charter. 

She added that the US administration failed to provide sufficient documents of an imminent attack on the US interests in justification of its attack on the general’s convoy upon its exit from Baghdad International Airport. 

She told Reuters that in relation to the use of the drones the world is in a highly sensitive, and possibly critical, point. The UNSC is doing nothing and the international community is intentionally or unintentionally silent. 

General Soleimani was assassinated by direct order from Trump by Pentagon’s combat drones on January 3 along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and eight others while their convoy was leaving Baghdad airport. 

US anger at the report 

As the report and the condemnation were published, the White House officials reacted several times. 

First was John Bolton, who was Trump’s National Security Advisor when the attack was conducted. 

“New criticism from the UN characterizing the strike on Soleimani as ‘unlawful’ is baseless. This is exactly why we withdrew from UN Human Rights. We don’t answer to a higher power in the UN nor do we need advice on how to implement the US Constitution, Bolton’s tweet read. 

Then came the reaction from Morgan Ortagus, the spokeswoman to the Department of State. She said that the report by the special UN rapporteur would “whitewash” General Soleimani. 

She added that the US does not see justified and right the report which said the US by assassinating the Iranian general violated the international law and that the apparently terrorist attack was in self-defense. 

These reactions come while the US government, called by Iran a state sponsor of terrorism, suspended its membership in the Human Rights Council since 2018. The suspension came in support of the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians and to evade questions surrounding the Afghanistan and Iraq war crimes. 

General Soleimani still a nightmare to his assassins 

The Iranian mission to the Human Rights Council told the other members that the assassination of General Soleimani threatened international security and stability as it breached international laws. 

“Martyr Soleimani left behind policy and path and these would not be blocked even after his assassination,” Iran’s representative Ismail Baghaee Hamaneh said. 

Hamaneh, addressing the 44th session of the Human Rights Council, said that the assassination of General Soleimani was an “unlawful act and a big crime threatening the world peace and security.” 

“This action not only violates the international laws and the UN charter but also violates human rights principles. The report by the special UN rapporteur on the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani is unquestionable,” he said. 

He asked the UN’s body to set off alarm bells as the most basic human rights, the rule of law, and the international principles are risked and undermined by the US violations. He added that General Soleimani was a popular champion of the Iranian people and his assassination in addition to hurting their sentiments bore witness to the US hostile approach to the Iranian people over the past four decades. 

In the end, he said that General Soleimani lived “like a hero and then was martyred.” “He remains a nightmare to his killers,” Hamaneh added. 

US isolation and other countries’ supporting stances to the report 

While the US diplomats sought to overshadow the report by their evasive comments in a broader effort to damage its credibility, the support by other countries apparently isolated the US and confirmed that many countries believed that the US took a criminal action. 

Hessmuddin Alla, the Syrian representative to the UN office in Geneva, said that the increasing use of drones in frequent operations by the US, the Israeli regime, and Turkey is emboldened by the silence of the Security Council and its inability to counter such actions that very obviously endanger the international peace and security and violate the international laws and the UN charter. 

According to the Syrian official news agency SANA, during a meeting of the Human Right Council, Allah argued that these three sides’ excuses to justify their crimes under the ruse of the fight against terrorism were simply legal innovations in stark contrast to the UN principles of respect to the sovereignty of states and prevention of use of force in the international relations. 

Also, Iraq’s representative said that the assassination of the two commanders was a “brazen violation of our sovereignty.” 

The British envoy said that the US action was out of the framework of law and a deviation from the international laws. 

France’s envoy said that selective assassinations should be within the law. 

The Turkish envoy said that Turkey is facing unprecedented security challenges but “we adhere to the international laws.” 

In response to Bolton’s tweet about constitutional basis for the assassination, Russian envoy Michail Ulyanov asked if assassinating a foreign country’s official in a third country was implementation of the US constitution.

