Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 6 July 2020

Editor's Choice

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations?

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations? Turkey continues incursions into northern Iraq under the excuse of chasing PKK militants. Iraq seems to have plans to stop the decades-long violations.

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit? The Turkish leader visited the Persian Gulf Arab ally amid economic troubles at home. He also wants to tell Saudi Arabia he keeps support to Doha.

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

News

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

Flood Death Toll Hits 20 as Japan Warned of More Rainfall

The death toll from floods and landslides unleashed by torrential rains on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu rose to 20 on Sunday, with 14 people missing, NHK public TV said.

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations?

Monday 6 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Can Baghdad Counter Turkish Military Violations?

Related Content

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- 20 days after Turkey’s latest assault on northern Iraq, the Turkish troops continue their operations in this part of the country. 

The new wave of the Turkish army’s attacks on the Iraqi north started on June 15 under the Operation Eagle Claw, with commandos deployed to Haftanin region. 

Also, on June 17, Operation Tiger Claw, which is in fact the second phase of the earlier operation, was launched by the Turkish government. 

Nearly three weeks after the operation was commenced under the excuse of countering the security threats of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from the northern Iraqi borders, the Iraqi government in a firm stance called on Ankara to end its violations against the Iraqi sovereignty. 

The Turkish countering of the PKK in northern Iraq dates back to the years that followed 1983, the year Turkey reached an agreement with then Iraqi President Saddam Hussein according to which the Turkish forces could chase the militants 20 kilometers into the Iraqi territory. The agreement stood until 1991, the year it was unilaterally scrapped by the Baathist regime. 

However, the Turkish incursions continued during the 1990s and also after the US toppled the Baathist dictatorship in 2003. Turkey set up several military bases in the Iraqi border regions. Although there are no accurate figures about the Turkish military bases and posts in northern Iraq, reports suggest that the country is operating some 19 bases in the Kurdish region. In the Kani Masi region in Duhok province, Turkey operates its biggest military base on the Iraqi soil, housing some 1,500 troops and intelligence officers along with their armored vehicles. It has a runway too. It is located 10 kilometers from the shared border. The most important base is “Bamarni” in Duhok’s north. 

Now the question is that what means does the central government along with the Kurdish region have to stop the Turkish attacks? What strategy should they adopt in response? Baghdad and Erbil have ahead three measures to take: 

Coordination and cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil 

A big part of the Turkish influence and intervention in northern Iraq under the cover of fighting the PKK is motivated by the wrong policies adopted by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) especially after 2003. 

The Kurds just contrary to Iraq’s national constitution prevented the Iraqi military from entry to the northern regions all these years. But now as the spokesman to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry Ahmad al-Sahaf said on July 3, the Iraqi forces are deploying to the border regions with Turkey. 

The deployment, very likely following a deal between Baghdad and Erbil, can mark a positive development in the Iraqi political arena as the Kurds and the central government have concluded that to secure national sovereignty and check the Turkish expansionism they first need to unite and then deploy the army forces in the border regions with Turkey to stop Ankara’s illegitimate measures. 

This approach should be followed by the Kurds at a wider level, allowing the central government forces to spread in a wider range on the border with Turkey. 

Using economic tools against Turkey 

Moreover, the most important instrument in Baghdad’s hands to respond to the Turkish military violations is the economic instrument. Iraq is one of the most important markets for Turkish goods. The Turkish-Iraq trade in 2019 grew 2.8 percent compared to the year before, reaching $15.8 billion. In 2018, their trade was about $13 billion. 

Such a huge trade volume, the large part of which is the Turkish exports to the Kurdish region and other parts of Iraq, is of undeniable significance for Ankara and President Recept Tayyip Erdogan. Cutting off this trade or decreasing it can send a big warning to Ankara. In fact, by finding replacements to the Turkish goods, Baghdad and Erbil can use trade as a major pressure tool against Turkey. 

Taking the Turkish incursions to the UN’s Security Council 

Although the Iraqi foreign ministry over the past few weeks filed a complaint against the Turkish violation of its national territories with the UNSC, it seems that Baghdad’s lobbying and pressure in New York have not yielded the favored results yet. 

In such a situation, the Iraqi foreign ministry should take a more active role towards a UNSC resolution against the Turkish violations. Having in mind that Turkey has no legitimate grounds for its invasion, Baghdad will have a bigger chance of condemning Ankara in international organizations.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Turkey Incursion PKK Sovereignty

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Burning US Flag in Front of Trump Tower

Record Rainfall Triggers Floods, Landslides in Japan
Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms