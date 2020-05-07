Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House

Alwaght- Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump's July Fourth address on Saturday.

The protesters chanted "America was never great," just moments after Trump finished giving his speech at the "Salute to America" Independence Day celebration.

A video emerged showing the flag being burned in Black Lives Matter Plaza, just outside the White House, with activists chanting, "One, two, three, four, slavery, genocide and war. Five, six, seven, eight, America was never great."

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, who captured the anti-American display, wrote on Twitter, “Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire.”

The Revolutionary Communist Party, which organized the flag-burning event, also managed to get a larger flag burning outside the gated Lafayette Square to chants of “slavery, genocide and war—America was never great.”

Refuse Fascism, which also held protests in cities across the US on July Fourth calling for the removal of Trump and Vice President Pence from office, held a speak out before the event.

On its website, Refuse Fascism posted a message, saying it created and then tore down a "statue" of Trump outside of Trump Tower in New York.

Both groups have frequently criticized the Trump administration and its policies.

During his speech, Trump took the chance to attack the “radical left.”

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters," the Republican president said.

His criticism was directed at activists and protesters taking on confederate monuments in America during protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, an African American.

“There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present, those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are,” Trump said. “Their goal is demolition.”