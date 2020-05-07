Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit?

What Are Erdogan’s Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit? The Turkish leader visited the Persian Gulf Arab ally amid economic troubles at home. He also wants to tell Saudi Arabia he keeps support to Doha.

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

News

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

Iraqis Protest Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

Iraqi people protested in the capital Baghdad to condemn Saudi daily Asharq al-Awsat newspaper over an offensive cartoon depicting Iraq’s most prominent Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Israel’s Annexation of West Bank to Trigger 3rd Intifada: Official A third intifada (uprising) could be just around the corner if Israeli regime continues its controversial plan to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has warned on Saturday.

Protesters Burn US Flag outside White House Anti-racism protesters set light to US flag outside the White House after Donald Trump’s July Fourth address on Saturday.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

What Are Erdogan's Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit?

What Are Erdogan's Strategic Goals Behind Qatar Visit?
Alwaght- In his first foreign trip since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to Qatar on July 2. 

In the trip, which was important symbolically and also in terms of the regional developments, Erdogan met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. 

What does the Turkish President seek behind this visit? What were the key topics of discussion between the two leaders? To answer these questions, three essential goals need to be taken into account? 

Expanding bilateral ties 

Without any doubt, the key point in the Erdogan-Thani negotiations was the increase in the volume of economic ties and the Qatari investment in Turkey. After Qatar was sanctioned by the Saudi-led Arab block in June 2017, the Turkish-Qatari relations experienced a sharp increase, with the Turkish exports to Qatar witnessing 99 percent growth. 

While Turkey was hit by an economic crisis due to its currency value loss in 2018, Qatar injected some $15 billion in the Turkish economy to help the country away from economic collapse. Over the past two years, the emir of Qatar invested heavily in the Turkish banking sector, real estate market, hotels, and other businesses in a move to return the favor to Erdogan. 

Also, their cooperation and economic agreements in recent months are also eye-catching. Since earlier this year and as the pandemic crisis hit Turkey, the country’s foreign currency reserve shrank $17 billion, decreasing to $89.2 billion. The national currency lira’s value in late May and early June suffered severe losses. 

This loss made Ankara in desperate need for Qatar’s help. Shortly late, the two countries signed an agreement to boost banking and currency dealings, making them reach $15 billion. 

According to economic observers, the tripling of dealing with Doha added some $10 billion to the Turkish hard currency reserves. Although Turkey’s central bank stated that the agreement came to boost trade between the two partners, the main goal unquestionably was to give a hand to Turkey to weather the currency crisis it was living. Following the announcement of the agreement with Qatar, the lira gained 0.3 percent in value, with each lira dealing 6.79 for each US dollar. 

Erdogan’s first visit to Qatar after the pandemic crisis demonstrates how significant the economic and trade cooperation with Doha is for Ankara. In fact, Turkey is hopeful that Qatar remains a bankroller for the Turkish economy amid the fight against the coronavirus crisis. In return, Qatar expects Erdogan to continue his diplomatic and logistical support to Doha amid the ongoing crisis between Qatar and the Saudi-headed Arab bloc that includes the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain. 

Sending a message to Saudi Arabia, UAE 

The Erdogan’s visit to Doha comes while in recent months, Saudi Arabia and the UAE sent signals to Qatar of willingness to de-escalate the tensions. The signals come while not only the anti-Qatari sanctions were not eased but also amid regional and even international crises and rivalry, the two sides increased their competition. 

The increasing complication of the Libyan crisis, which brings Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE against Turkey, can be one of the factors motivating this visit. By their meeting, the Turkish and Qatari leaders want to make it clear to the opposite side in the Libyan crisis that Ankara and Doha are still allies and hold the same stances. Also, Erdogan sent a message to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, telling them that Ankara is still a backer to Doha. He wants to tell the Saudis and Emiratis that despite their moves to end the crisis with the Qataris, Ankara remains Doha’s strategic ally in the region’s future political equations. 

Turkish-Qatari unity of positions on regional issues 

In addition to the above-mentioned goals, Erdogan wants to highlight the united views of the two states on regional cases like the Yemen war, Palestinian cause, and the Syrian conflict. They were also discussed during the meeting between Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim. 

In the first place, the Qataris sent the international and regional actors involved in the Syrian crisis a message that in the Idlib case Doha still supports political and military policies adopted by Ankara and its militant loyalists. 

Also, amid the Israeli plan to annex West Bank to the already-occupied Palestinian territories and the Trump administration push to implement the “deal of the century”, which wants to recognize the Israeli occupation and scrap the Palestinian refugees’ right to return home, the two leaders want to underscore their unity of stances against the Israeli occupation and Trump’s plan to nix the Palestinian cause. 

Furthermore, it seems that the two countries have reached the conclusion that they need to take a more transparent posture against Saudi aggression against Yemen.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia along with the UAE and some other allied Arab states waged a war against neighboring Yemen. The war so far killed thousands of Yemeni civilians, wounded more, and displaced millions, as unceasing bombardment targets residential areas and infrastructure. 

As Erdogan visited Qatar, Turkey's ambassador to the UN Feridun Sinirlioğlu accused on Wednesday the UAE of embarking on a campaign to stifle democratic movements in the region, citing Abu Dhabi's "excessive ambition" to dominate the wider region "resulted in nothing but human suffering." He added that the UAE was accomplice to killing of Yemeni children.

Tags :

Erdogan Qatar Visit. Crisis Saudi Cooperation

