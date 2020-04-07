Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

Car Bomber Targets Checkpoint at Somalia’s Capital

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

US Ambassador Shea Bans Aid Distribution among Needy Families in North Lebanon: Senior Cleric A prominent Lebanese Muslim cleric has lambasted US Ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea over preventing political parties from distributing aid among needy families in the country’s northern district of Tripoli.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea

Saturday 4 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
No Need to Have Talks with US: North Korea
Alwaght-  A senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday the country does not feel the need to talks to the US.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said negotiations would not work out between Washington and Pyongyang and there will be no change in North Korea’s policy.

“We do not feel any need to sit face to face with the U.S., as it does not consider the DPRK-U.S. dialogue as nothing more than a tool for grappling its political crisis,” Choe said in a statement carried by state-run KCNA news agency.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is due to visit South Korea next week to discuss stalled talks with North Korea.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should meet again before the US elections in November, which would help resume the stalled nuclear negotiations.

Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, told reporters in New York on Thursday that the president might seek another summit with Kim as an “October Surprise” ahead of the election.

Trump and Kim Jong Un met for the first time in 2018 in Singapore.

They met again in Vietnam in 2019, but the talks fell apart when Trump said Kim had failed to offer enough nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

At their third meeting, in June 2019 at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, the two agreed to restart negotiations. Working-level talks between the two sides in Sweden in October were broken off.

 

Tags :

North Korea US

