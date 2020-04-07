Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Modi, who flew on Friday into the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a stand-off, underlined that the Indian military stood ready to defend the country.

Last month, twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a fighting in the Galwan Valley, a precipitous and rocky border area that lies between China’s Tibet and India’s Ladakh regions. There were no confirmed reports of Chinese casualties, with each side blaming the other for breaching the border and the subsequent incident.

The clash was the first such deadly fighting between the two nuclear-armed neighbors on the disputed border since 1967.

During the surprise visit on Friday, Modi accused China of “expansionism,” saying his country’s commitment to peace should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

“The era of expansionism is over... History has shown how expansionism pushed humanity towards destruction,” the Indian premier told the soldiers, without naming China.

"India has always pursued the path of peace in the world but at the same time, those who are weak can never initiate steps for peace. Bravery and courage is a prerequisite for peace," he added.

On the other side, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, however, assumed a conciliatory tone at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Friday and said the two countries were holding talks to reduce tensions.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, responding to a question about Modi’s visit to the border region, said both sides were in communications through diplomatic and military channels to ease the situation.

“In these circumstances, neither side should take actions that might complicate the border situation,” Zhao said at the briefing.

An editorial in China’s Global Times recently suggested that India’s tough stance on border issues may, in part, be because of the US wooing India to formulate a joint Indo-Pacific strategy.

The editorial also said that the US wanted to use India to serve “Washington’s interests” – to contain China.

Under the government of Modi, the basic elements of closer military cooperation with the US have developed further than under previous governments of India.

Modi’s latest rhetoric against China echoes words used by the administration in Washington which has invariably been turning countries in the Indo-Pacific region against China to curb Beijing’s influence and economic power.

Washington has long played a key role in fanning the flames of hostility between China’s rivals in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, which is also claimed by Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei.

The United States, which sides with Beijing’s rival claimants in the maritime dispute, routinely sends warships and warplanes to the South China Sea to assert what it calls its “right” to “freedom of navigation,” ratcheting up tensions with China.

Moreover, the United States has also been propagating the fear of expansionism among the citizens of Taiwan and Hong Kong, backing anti-Beijing riots that usually erupt to contest China’s sovereignty over its territory.

US sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills

In another development on Saturday, the US navy conducted military drills with two of its aircraft carriers in the disputed South China Sea at a time that China is also performing exercises in the strategic waterway.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan were carrying out operations and exercises in the South China Sea "to support a free and open Indo-Pacific," the navy said in a statement.

Rear Admiral George M. Wikoff was quoted as claiming by the Wall Street Journal that, "The purpose is to show an unambiguous signal to our partners and allies that we are committed to regional security and stability.”

China announced last week it had scheduled five days of drills starting July 1 near the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by both Vietnam and China.

The US Defense Department expressed concern about Beijing’s military exercises in the disputed South China Sea, which was met with a rejection from China saying the maneuvers are within the scope of the Asian country’s sovereignty.

Beijing has constantly warned the US against its military activities in the sea, saying that potential close military encounters by the air and naval forces of the two countries in the region could easily trigger accidents.

The exercises are taking place amid rising tensions between the United States and China over the new coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

