What Did Trio’s Syria Virtual Conference Focus On?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 July 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

News

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish

Indian Premier Visits Disputed China Border after Deadly Skirmish

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country’s troops near a disputed frontier with China, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last month during a skirmish with Chinese troops.

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani Iraqi officials criticized the publication of an offensive cartoon of the country’s top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in a Saudi-owned newspaper.

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier Certain Lebanese parties together with foreign parties are seeking to push the cash-strapped Arab country deeper into economic crisis, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Internal, External Elements Pushing Lebanon Deeper into Economic Crisis: Premier

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

What Did Trio’s Syria Virtual Conference Focus On?

UN Warns Many Will “Starve to Death” in Yemen as Saudi Fuel Blockade Hinders COVID-19 Battle

Saudi-Emirati Clash Over Southern Yemen Possible: Expert

Al-Kadhimi Shoots With Foe’s Misguidance

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman

Iraq Condemns Saudi Daily’s Insulting Cartoon of Ayatollah Sistani

EU’s Tough Road To Policy Independence From US

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

New Evidence Suggests Turkey Preparing for Libya-Style Military Intervention in Yemen

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

What Jobs Does New Iraqi PM Have Ahead?

Der Spiegel Declares Trump’s DEVIL to Be Blamed for All that Ails America

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

Iranian Surgeons Successfully Conducts Liver Transplant on Afghan Child

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible

Saudi Arabia Signals Inclination to Resume Ties with Syria

What Does Barzani Seek In Baghdad?

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What Did Trio’s Syria Virtual Conference Focus On?

Saturday 4 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Did Trio’s Syria Virtual Conference Focus On?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At a time the virtual diplomacy has taken the place of diplomatic visits globally due to the coronavirus outbreak, Russia, Iran, and Turkey held the sixth Astana meeting on Syria through videoconference on Wednesday.

So far, five rounds of talks among the presidents of the three countries were held. Iran was scheduled to host the sixth one but spread of the coronavirus made the organizers to hold it virtually.

The talks were initiated in January 2017 following an agreement by Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara to discuss the crisis in the Arab country for a solution to the nearly a decade civil war fueled by foreign-backed terrorist militias.

The three countries managed to decrease the conflict in the country through accords on de-escalation zones, fighting terrorism, preventing Syria partition, forming constitution change commission, bringing the refugees back home, and arranging prisoner swaps between Damascus and the armed opposition.

Idlib-centered virtual meeting of presidents

The talks between the presidents of the three countries as the key foreign players in the Syrian conflict scene come while a confrontation between the central Syrian governments, backed by its allies, and the Turkish-supported militants is brewing.

Over the past weeks, the Syrian army and its allies strengthened their positions around Idlib, the last key stronghold of the terrorist fighters. At the same time, Russia began to deploy to the Syrian armed forces heavy weaponry, including several batches of modernized Mig-29 fighter jets. On the other side, there have been reports of Turkish deployment of artillery and forces to Idlib on a daily basis. All these developments appears to be carrying signs a new conflict is about to start in the northwestern Syrian province.

The Syrian government’s push to uproot armed groups in Idlib and extend its rule over the province is being backed by Tehran and other Axis of Resistance elements. Meanwhile, the Turkish-Russian agreement over idlib in September last year has failed as Turkey declined to disarm, as it promised under the deal, the terrorist controlling Idlib. This is preparing the ground for differences among the Astana initiative brokers.

In such unclear conditions, apparently the Idlib status is a top issue of discussion of the presidents. Iran and Russia insisted on Turkish commitment to disarmament of the terrorists. Also, they discussed humanitarian aids to the refugees fleeing Idlib to the Turkish borders. All in all, Idlib takes a center stage in the trio’s negotiations.

US Caesar Act a blockade ahead of Syrian stability and reconstruction

Also the leaders condemned the US Caesar Act which bans business with the Syrian governments. They said they will seek ways to prevent the effects of the unprecedented sanctions on Syria.

The sanctions ban any trade or transactions with Syria by any individual or organization across the world, while currently and as the war is heading to an end the Syrian governments is seeking ways to raise funds to rebuild the country as the 9-year war left much of it severely devastated. This will also help return of the refugees to the country.

Initial estimations put the costs of reconstruction of Syria at $200 billion to $1 trillion. Meanwhile, Russia, Iran, and China are the top Syrian government’s priority for reconstruction partnership. The American act is exactly designed to check this cooperation to get Syria back on the track. Making progress in the reconstruction agenda normally can lead one of the region’s top hot spots to calm. But Caesar Act will challenge part of the efforts to rebuild the war-torn country.

The ban, from an aspect, is bad for Turkey. Through three operations, Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring, Turkey over the past four years managed to occupy parts of Syria’s north. Its long-term plan is to change the demographic makeup of these parts to confront the “threats” by the Syrian Kurdish forces, labeled terrorists by Ankara. To push with this project, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey requested for finances from the European countries to help rebuild Syrian northern regions. But Caesar Act will block such aids to Turkey.

Also, Russia and Iran called for the Israeli regime to end its airstrikes on Syrian targets. They said that this Israeli hostility cannot continue. Over the past years, Israeli fighters jets have launched several attacks on not just military places but also scientific sites and labs in the capital Damascus and other Syrian cities.

All in all, the trio’s recent meeting was an effort to prevent intensification of the crisis and return to diplomacy to end the devastating conflict.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Trio Astana Conference Terrorists

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan
Fire, Explosion Ravages Medical Clinic of Tehran
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
New COVID-19 Clusters across World Spark Fear of Second Wave
Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

Orthodox Jews Reject Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan

Palestinians March in Gaza to Protest Israeli plot to Annex West Bank
Protesters Toss Red Paint at George Washington Statues in New York
Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms
DC Protesters March to White House Decrying Racism, Police Brutality