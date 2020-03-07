Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats

India to Buy Russian Fighter Jets despite US Sanction Threats

Indian defense ministry has approved the purchase of 33 Russian fighter jets along with upgradation of 59 MiG-29s, despite US threats to impose sanctions on the country over transactions with Moscow.

Yemen to Continue Retaliatory Attacks as Saudi-led War Persists: Spokesman Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen’s Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

Disabled Iranian Youth among World’s 10 Outstanding Young Persons A young Iranian suffering from a disability that affects 98 percent of his muscles has been listed by a notable international organization that focuses on youths’ contribution to development as one of the “Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World.”

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Alwaght- Yemeni troops and allied fighters from Popular Committees are capable enough to defend the country against the Saudi aggression, the spokesman for Yemen's Armed Forces said, emphasizing on the continuation of “legitimate” attacks on Saudi enemies as long as the Riyadh regime and its allies press ahead with their onslaught and blockade.

“The discourse of threats and intimidation would not help. The [Saudi-led] aggression would not have continued up to the present if such a strategy had been effective. The enemy has only one option: Stop the aggression and lift the siege,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in an exclusive interview with Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Thursday night.

He added, “Yemeni forces will continue to exercise their legitimate right to defend their compatriots. We will not stand idly by whilst our countrymen and women are being killed as a result of raids and siege. We have options that have not revealed yet.”

Saree further noted that the Yemeni forces have fairly developed defensive and offensive capabilities and that they have used not all their military prowess in battles against the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, advising the other side to come to terms with the bitter reality.

“We will continue to target military and sovereign institutions that are spearheading the [military] aggression against our people at the depths of Saudi Arabia. We will make sure that our designated targets are far away from Saudi people, who are being oppressed under the rule of the House of Saud,” the senior Yemeni military figure pointed out.

Commenting on the Fourth Deterrent Balance Operation, Saree said sensitive sites in the Saudi capital Riyadh were struck with great precision during the operation, leaving Saudis and Americans in a state of confusion.

 ‘Saudis use high-powered cluster bombs in Sana’a, elsewhere’

Separately, the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement that Saudi-led military aircraft used high-powered cluster bombs in their Wednesday airstrikes against residential neighborhoods in the capital province of Sana’a and elsewhere in the country. The Sana’a attack claimed the lives of a child girl and an elderly woman and left six others injured,

The statement noted that the Saudi-led warplanes deliberately bombarded the medical supply depot at Hospital 48 in al-Sabeen district of Sana’a province, which severely damaged the facility and terrorized patients receiving treatment there.

“Such an attack represents a real threat to the lives of hundreds of sick citizens, who used to benefit from the hospital’s services. It also indicates that member states of the coalition of aggression seek to destabilize the region, and their immoral and inhuman actions threaten both regional and international peace and security,” the ministry highlighted.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights also warned against the uptick in the number of attacks by the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries across Yemen, saying such acts constitute a blatant violation of the provisions and rules of the international humanitarian law.

The ministry then held the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responsible for such criminality, noting that removal of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen's war from an annual blacklist of parties violating children's rights emboldened the alliance to continue the massacre of women and children.

“The decision to remove the Saudi-led coalition from the child-killer blacklist is a major cover-up for the continued murder of women and children, especially as there are no international monitors and accountability for the perpetrators of these crimes in Yemen,” it underscored.

The ministry finally renewed its call for an end to the all forms of aggression and blockade on Yemen, and formation of an independent and impartial international commission to investigate the massacres and crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed during the war by the Saudi-led coalition, which is supported militarily by the UK, US and other Western nations.

 

