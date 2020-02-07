Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid

Thursday 2 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid
Alwaght- World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Speaking at a videoconference meeting of the Security Council on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the 15-nation UN body to block the planned lifting of the UN arms embargo on Iran in October.

Washington had earlier circulated a much-criticized draft resolution to achieve that goal.

Attempting to justify the illegal push, Pompeo claimed that if the UN failed to renew the ban, it would pave the way for Iran to procure advanced military hardware from Russia and China, which would potentially threaten capitals in Europe and even South Asia.

Tehran would also be “free to become a rogue weapons dealer, supplying arms to fuel conflicts from Venezuela, to Syria, to the far reaches of Afghanistan,” he further claimed.

“Don’t just take it from the United States; listen to countries in the region. From Israel to the Persian Gulf, countries in the Middle East—who are most exposed to Iran’s predations—are speaking with one voice: Extend the arms embargo.”

The top US diplomat also alleged that Iran is “already violating the arms embargo before its expiration date,” adding, “Imagine Iranian activity if restrictions are lifted.”

Pompeo’s appeal, however, fell flat, with other Security Council members hitting back at him and reminding the US that it was no longer a party to the Iran nuclear deal and cannot thus resort to Resolution 2231, which endorsed the accord, to seek an extension of the UN ban.

The US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 in violation of Resolution 2231 and reinstated the anti-Iran sanctions it had lifted under the nuclear deal. Washington has also been pressing the other signatories to withdraw.

Russia: US putting knee to Iran’s neck

At the opening of Tuesday’s UNSC session, Rosemary DiCarlo, a former US State Department official who serves as UN undersecretary-general for political affairs, praised the JCPOA as a “significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy and dialogue” and voiced “regret” over the US withdrawal.

Also addressing Tuesday’s meeting, Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya compared imposing sanctions on Iran to the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed unarmed African-American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck despite cries that he could not breathe.

“The task is to achieve regime change or create a situation where Iran literally wouldn’t be able to breathe. This is like putting a knee to one’s neck,” he said

Nebenzya further described the move as “a maximum suffocation policy” and stressed that Washington’s goal was to make Tehran the scapegoat for an uncontrollable escalation in the Middle East.

The Russian envoy also criticized Pompeo for signing out of the Security Council meeting after his remarks, saying, “I understand he has a very busy schedule, but we regret that he didn’t choose to listen to Council members, at least some of them.”

Pompeo left before Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran joined the meeting to defend Iran’s position.

China: US has no right to trigger ‘snapback’

Similarly, China’s representative to the UN urged the US to “stop its illegal, unilateral sanctions and long arm jurisdiction, and return to the right track of observing the JCPOA and the resolution 2231.”

“China opposes the US moves for extending the arms embargo on Iran,” Zhang Jun said. “Having quit the JCPOA, the US is no longer a participant and has no right to trigger snapback at the Security Council.” 

Following the session, the Chinese mission to the UN posted a tweet, outlining the main points in remarks of Beijing’s envoy at the UNSC.

Russia and China — both veto-wielding permanent members of the UNSC — had earlier signaled their opposition to the US draft resolution.

To circumvent the veto, the US plans to argue that it legally remains a “participant state” in the nuclear pact only to invoke the snapback that would restore the UN sanctions, which had been in place against Iran prior to the JCPOA’s inking.

Europeans criticize US

Representatives of Germany, Britain and France also expressed unease at the American approach, particularly the snapback, which they flatly opposed.

Separately, Germany’s UN Ambassador Christoph Heusgen noted that Washington had no standing to invoke UN sanctions on Iran.

“It is very unfortunate that the United States left the JCPOA, and by doing this actually violated international law,” he said.

The European trio, however, voiced concern over the upcoming expiration of the arms ban, expressing hope to find a way to limit Iranian access to arms through a compromise, not through the Security Council.

Analysts say the resistance to the US call — even by its key allies — is sign of America’s growing isolation and declining influence on the world stage.

“The council’s chilly reception of Pompeo added to a portrait of an increasingly isolated United States and underscored how little deference other countries pay the [US President Donald] Trump administration as it faces a grim reelection contest,” The Foreign Policy reported.

Henry Rome, senior Iran analyst for Eurasia Group, said the Security Council meeting was “another vivid illustration of Washington’s isolation on the Iran issue — as well as its failure over the past three years to persuade any other signatory of the deal to back its approach.”

 ‘US was so isolated that Pompeo had to leave early’

In a post on his Twitter account, Iran’s Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-e Ravanchi called on the US to immediately withdraw its “ill-fated” draft resolution on the extension of the arms ban.

“Today, #UNSC members reiterated, again, their support for #JCPOA and UNSCR 2231. Their speeches proved that they do NOT support the US’ move to extend arms embargo on Iran as it violates 2231. US should withdraw its ill-fated draft immediately; before it is rebuffed yet again,” he wrote.

Moreover, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted, “The UN Security Council session proved to be a manifestation of unity among all members — except US — in its unwavering support for the Iran’s nuclear deal and its condemnation of US policy. US was so isolated even among its allies that Pompeo had to leave the meeting so early.”

 

