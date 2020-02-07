Al-Kadhimi Shoots With Foe’s Misguidance

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

News

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Analysis

Al-Kadhimi Shoots With Foe’s Misguidance

Friday 3 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Al-Kadhimi Shoots With Foe's Misguidance
Alwaght- The order by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi to raid a base belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on June 26 was a development that caused massive controversy in the Iraqi political scene over the past week. 

The Iraqi Counterterrorism Service in the first hours after the midnight raided a base where Kataib Hezbollah’s 45th Brigade as part of the PMF was stationed in Al-Dorah neighborhood in the capital Baghdad. The operation, during which 14 members of the popular force were detained, raised speculation about the US role. 

Meanwhile, the important point is that according to the Iraqi government’s announcement, the Al-Dorah operation came to “protect the rule of law and sovereignty.” Al-Kadhimi’s government claimed that detained members were planning for an attack on the US embassy and the Green Zone, a heavily-guarded diplomatic area in the capital. 

Despite the release of the detainees, the cooperation of al-Kadhimi with the Americans against the PMF, a voluntary force that was founded in 2014 in opposition to the ISIS terrorist group following a fatwa by Grand Ayatollah Sayed Ali al-Sistani, drew serious criticism against the new Iraqi PM. 

If by ordering the operation al-Kadhimi sought to undermine the PMF, he has almost cleared his way of the exit from the Green Zone where the PM’s office exists. In fact, if the new PM insists on his pressures on the PMF, also known as Hashd Al-Sha’abi locally, in the near future he will fall victim to the public and the patriotic political parties’ anger. 

The US friendship mirage 

Just contrary to the government’s rejection, the commanders of the popular force accuse al-Kadhimi of servility to the US. Although the Americans and the so-called international anti-terror coalition have denied that they were involved in the attack, the reality is that the order for the operation against the Kataib Hezbollah as one of the leading forces in the battle against terrorism was a positive signal by al-Kadhimi to Washington. While the US-Iraq strategic negotiations are underway, it appears that the new PM seeks the US backing to stay in power in the Green Zone. 

But the field realities and the past experiences should remind the PM and his advisors that this way is nothing but a mirage and at the end of the road they will certainly meet their failure. The best example was the actions of the PM Haider Al-Abadi from 2014 to 2018. Despite having the credit of defeating ISIS and foiling the Kurdistan independence referendum in 2017 in his records, he finally opted out of office by taking stances close to the US and sending positive signals to them. This experience may very well tell al-Kadhimi that he needs to review his movement towards coordinating his policies with the Americans. Otherwise, he should expect the end of his presence in the post of PM. 

Compliance brings credibility, incompliance brings decline 

Perhaps al-Kadhmi was the most agreed-upon figure for the post of PM in the eyes of the political groups. Just against former designate-PMs Adnan al-Zurfi and Tofiq Alawi, he easily won the parliament’s vote of confidence for his cabinet. 

It needs to be taken into account that a large part of his success to win the parliamentary confidence is because of his show of a patriotic and moderate character in dealing with the political parties. In the initial days of the assumption of the office, he met with Faleh al-Fayadh and other PMF leaders. In a symbolic move, he wore the PMF uniform, winning even further popularity as the voluntary force enjoys massive social and political support. 

After all, the people and a majority of the political forces recognize Hashd al-Sha’abi a national champion beating ISIS and the self-proclaimed ISIS caliphate and leaving a golden mark for itself in the country’s history. So any politician appreciating the PMF’s sacrifices will be glorified by the Iraqi people, but if they choose to be antipathetic to the voluntary force, they should expect no prospects but defeat.

 

Tags :

Iraq al-Kadhimi US Raid PMF ISIS

