Iraqi-Syrian Border’s Geopolitical Riddle

  Thursday 2 July 2020

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms?

What Does US Seek Behind Pressing To Foil Lebanon Reforms? Washington is pressing to fail PM Diab’s reforms for the final goal of pressing Hezbollah and disarming it.

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Hamas, Fatah Unite against Israel’s Annexation Plan

Palestinian Hamas resistance movement and Fatah political party pledged unity against Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, as signs are emerging of a purported rift between the occupying regime and the US over the much-condemned project.

World Powers Rebukes US at UNSC over Anti-Iran Bid World powers censured at the UN Security Council (UNSC) the US over Washington’s pressure campaign to extend arms embargo on Iran, which is slated to expire in October under a UNSC-endorsed nuclear deal that Washington ditched two years ago.

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Iraqi-Syrian Border’s Geopolitical Riddle

Thursday 2 July 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi-Syrian Border’s Geopolitical Riddle

Alwaght- Although the ISIS was announced obliterated in Iraq in 2017, terrorism and protection of the country’s borders against threats posed by remnants of the terrorist group remain a significant issue for Baghdad. 

Even in the post-ISIS period, the shared borders with Syria are of great sensitivity to all of the actors involved in the Iraqi crisis. The main reason why the common borders with Syria matter in the present conditions is the corridor created on the borders by the self-proclaimed ISIS caliphate. 

The ISIS during the short life of its de facto state created a connection line between the two countries reaching Mosul in northern Iraq and Raqqa, the so-called capital of the caliphate, in Syria’s northeast. 

In addition to the ISIS, the military focus and deployment of the players active in the Syrian crisis on the border regions with Iraq over the past years of war gave special significance to the ground borders between the two Arab countries. This continued even under Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi who seeks to take measures to tighten the control over this border region. 

Recent reports emanating from Baghdad suggest that the Iraqi military intelligence commanders who act under the direct supervision of the ministry of defense held a meeting to discuss the security circumstances in the border regions with Syria. 

According to a military intelligence statement, the leaders of the body discussed the latest security developments on the Iraq-Syrian borders and the future measures to boost the security levels and keep an eye on the suspicious movement of terrorist factions. 

But as the shreds of evidence show, the Iraqi government is likely planning to give some changes to the way its forces are stationed in the border area. It is not only al-Kadhimi who seeks to take a new strategy on the shared borders with Syria. Foreign actors especially the US is very closely following the Iraqi military makeup on the border with Syria. 

Strategic considerations of the rival actors on the Syrian-Iraqi borders 

Iraq and Syria share 605 kilometers of ground borders, a major part of which lies along Syria’s Deir ez-Zor and Iraq’s Al-Anbar. 

Under the new conditions, in the mysterious rivalry to take control of the shared border regions, there are two competitors: One is the Axis of Resistance that includes Iran and its regional allies which after the crises caused by the rise of ISIS looked the Syrian-Iraqi borders as the heart of their bonds and strategic influence in the region. 

On the opposite side is the US, Israeli regime, and some of the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies which want the borders to be controlled by forces other than Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), or locally Hashd al-Sha’abi. Their final goal is to see the border region with Syria to be controlled by the Iraqi military forces, something helping weaken the Resistance camp’s influence in the whole West Asia region. Although before the emergence of ISIS sway on the borders was not a significant issue, in the new era gaining control of the Syrian-Iraqi borders became of extraordinary significance for two opposite sides. 

Strategic Al-Qa’em (Abu Kamal) border crossing, the focal point in the competition     

A look at the alliances demonstrates that the strategic rivalry between the two sides in the Iraqi-Syrian developments is focusing on a border crossing known in Iraq Al-Qa’em and in Syria Abu Kamal. On the Syrian side, the border crossing is located in Deir ez-Zor in the south of Euphrates River in the extreme southeast of Syria. The Iraqi part of it is located in Al-Anbar province in Iraq’s west. The vital border gate was closed down when ISIS emerged in late 2013. It was reopened in late September last year as the situation backed to normal. 

In the liberation of the border crossing area and protection of the regions around it, the PMF played an undeniably distinguished role. Even after ISIS obliteration was announced officially, the voluntary force kept guarding the border crossing which is located in a desert. 

But now Washington and Tel Aviv seek, through pressures, to persuade the Iraqi PM to give the administration of the crossing, which has a key place in security and Syrian-Iraqi trade, to the army forces. 

Although this request and reasoning in the first place do not look reasonable, the leading goal is the removal of the PMF military bases on the borders with Syria. To put it simply, the Americans want the Hashd forces away from the border regions. 

Washington seeks four objectives behind this intention 

1. Undermining the PMF’s position geopolitically and politically. 

2. Distancing the PMF from borders. This can open the US hands to revive ISIS and use it as an excuse to justify its military stay in Iraq. 

3. Causing gaps among the Iraqi armed forces through dragging the PMF into a confrontation with the army and government. 

4. Another objective is to cut off bonds of the Axis of Resistance across the region. But this remains a dream with regard to the power boost the Resistance is getting day by day.

 

Iraq US PMF Border Crossing ISIS

