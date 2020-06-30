Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 30 June 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban? The country is seeing rejuvenated wave of violence, signaling that the US movement towards state building in Afghanistan is defective

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

News

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid rising COVID-19 cases and a possible return of Libyan oil production, which has been down to a trickle since the start of the year.

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat Iran condemned as bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes’ support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid Lebanon’s President warned Israel against the regime’s “extremely dangerous” bid to explore oil and gas on his country’s maritime border, saying the Arab country will not allow any violation of its territorial waters.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

Lebanese President Warns against Israel’s ‘Dangerous’ Gas Exploration Bid

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF

What’s Behind Saudi Silence To Coup Against Hadi In Southern Yemen?

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets

Saudi-Emirati Clash Over Southern Yemen Possible: Expert

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

UN Warns Many Will “Starve to Death” in Yemen as Saudi Fuel Blockade Hinders COVID-19 Battle

Oil Prices Drop on Prospect of Returning Libyan Supplies

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh

Israeli Top Court Voids West Bank Settlement Legalization Law

Iran to Export More Gasoline to Venezuela despite US Sanctions

EU’s Tough Road To Policy Independence From US

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour?

US Bankers Stole $7 Trillion during COVID-19 Lockdown, Destroyed Small Businesses

Israeli Regime Training US Police: Report

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible

US Damages To Iraq Amid Bilateral Strategic Negotiations

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region

New Evidence Suggests Turkey Preparing for Libya-Style Military Intervention in Yemen

Iraq, US Affirm Commitment to US troop Exit: Prime Minister

Iranian Nation Defeated US Knee-to-Neck Policy through Unity

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat

Tuesday 30 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi, Bahrain Backing for US Bid to Renew Arms Embargo on Iran Bitter Joke: Diplomat
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran condemned as  bitterly sarcastic Saudi and Bahraini regimes' support for the US drive to extend a UN arms embargo on the Islamic Republic, adding these states need to understand that submission to America will not make the region secure.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi was reacting on Tuesday to recent anti-Iran statements that top Saudi and Bahraini diplomats issued jointly with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook. 

"It is surprising to see states such as Saudi Arabia -- itself a source of terrorism, extremism  and instability in the region by providing support to terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh for years -- level baseless accusations at the Islamic Republic, which helped rid the regional countries of the mischief of such terror outfits," he said.

"It is a bitter joke that the countries, which have for more than five years shed the blood of thousands of Yemeni people, including women and children, support a request by the US representative, who toured the region [to gain support] for the extension of the arms embargo on our country."

Speaking at a news conference alongside Hook in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir claimed that Iran would "become more ferocious and aggressive" if the arms ban was lifted.

“We urge the international community to extend the embargo on selling arms to Iran and on Iran’s ability to sell arms to the world,” Jubeir said.

Later in the day, Hook traveled to Manama, where he issued a joint anti-Iran statement with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani.

“In recognizing the grave threat posed by Iranian arms transfers in the region, and in Bahrain specifically, the United States and Bahrain call upon the United Nations Security Council to extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires,” read the statement.

The Iran arms embargo -- in place since 2006/2007 -- is set to expire on October 18 under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231 that endorsed the country's 2015 nuclear deal.

The US, which unilaterally withdrew from the accord in May 2018, has recently circulated a draft resolution at the UNSC to keep the ban in place.

However, Security Council veto-holding powers Russia and China have already signaled their opposition to the US proposal.

"The time has come for these countries to stop making irrational rhetoric and blindly toeing the US line, a country which is itself an embodiment of oppression and injustice in the world, and come to the understanding that security will not be maintained through submission to the United States," Mousavi said.

"The only way to create stability and security in the region is to change their hostile behavior and turn to regional cooperation."

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are key partners in the bloody Riyadh-led military invasion of Yemen, which has already claimed in excess of 100,000 lives since it started five years ago.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Arms Embargo US Saudi Arabia Bahrain

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth
New COVID-19 Clusters across World Spark Fear of Second Wave
Iran IRGC Ground Force Unveils New Military Achievements
Palestinians Take Part in Protest Against Israeli Annexation Plans in Gaza City
US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth

US: Artists Take End Racism Now Message to Downtown Fort Worth

Lebanon Dozens in Beirut Slam US Ambassador after Hezbollah Criticisms
DC Protesters March to White House Decrying Racism, Police Brutality
8,000km from Home Russian Su-30 Intercepts US Spy Planes over Black Sea
Iran Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets