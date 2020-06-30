Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 30 June 2020

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Alwaght- The US-Taliban peace deal that was supposed to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan appears to be turning into a cause for escalating tensions and violence in the war-ravaged country.

In the latest development, two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission were killed by a bomb planted in their car.

Less than two weeks ago, the terrorists assassinated at least three pro-unity religious scholars, signaling the situation is heading to further deterioration in the Central Asian state. 

Also, the country’s National Security Council in a report published recently said a week in June was the “deadliest” week of violence in nearly 20 years of the home conflict, killing about 290 security forces and army troops last week. 

Taliban group’s attacks over the past three months grew 40 percent compared to the same period last year, Javid Faisal, National Security Council’s spokesman, told the media. 

Haider Afzali, a member of the Defense Commission of the parliament, commented on the surging violence in the country, saying that since the Americans signed an accord with the Taliban in Qatar on February 29, Kabul grew “deep” concerns. 

“The only party that has benefited from this agreement is the Taliban whose prisoners were released from the government prisons according to the deal. Taliban, who throughout 2019 kept away from their advancement plans now have developed temerity and expanded their attacks,” Afzali was quoted as saying. 

Government officials say that the Taliban is taking advantage of the conflict’s “gray zones” which are being completed amid the presence and activity of ISIS terrorist organization’s remains, at a time coronavirus outbreak crisis is taking its toll on the already-ramshackle Afghanistan economy. 

Why have Afghanistan security conditions gone exacerbated? 

There is no doubt in the complications of Afghanistan's conditions. The insecurity has heightened but the responsibility for that is now less than before shouldered by the Taliban. That is what adds to the intricacy of the circumstances in the conflict-weary country. 

Before this, a majority of the operations against the civilians or the security forces by the militia groups were claimed by the attacking groups. Now the partisan attacks are on the rise but little happens for the groups to claim responsibility for them. 

The essential point is that now the Afghanistan conditions are shrouded in further mystery and vagueness. It is not clear to Kabul that in addition to the Taliban which militant groups want to challenge the central government. This issue mainly has its roots in the multitude of the armed groups founded with their main agenda being confrontation of Kabul government. 

What armed groups are active in Afghanistan? 

Some political experts and observes of Afghanistan developments suggest that the complicated security conditions in the country stem from inter-Taliban divisions. But it should be taken into account that the group’s fraction is not something new. In fact, the Taliban comprises several factions with diverse agendas and different approaches to the home peace process. 

Although the main nucleus of the group, which has an official representation office in Qatar, temporarily and conditionally accepted peace with the US, there are fellow factions who view the peace process differently, insisting that the dialogue with the US as an occupying force is illegitimate and thus unacceptable. 

Just a couple of years ago, two commanders of the Taliban’s defected factions said that they picked a new leader in the challenge of new Taliban leadership and will act independently. They named Mullah Mohamad Raoul Akhond as their new leader. They added that they did not seek war against new central leader Mullah Mansour and will focus on the “old enemies” and will fight on separate fronts. 

In addition to the Taliban, other armed groups are also highly active in Afghanistan. In 2018, a US report held that at least 21 militia groups were active on the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan, dubbed Durand Line. 

Here is a list of their names according to the US: Tahreek-e-Taliban of Afghanistan, Haqqani Network, Jammat Dawa al- Quran, Asia Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in South Asia, Mujahedeen Party, Mullah Nazir-led Taliban, Tahreek-e-Taliban of Pakistan, Islamic Jihad Movement, Islamic Jihad Movement of Bangladesh, Lashkar Jahangoy, Mujahedeen Movement, Jaysh Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Tariq Gaydar Group, Jammat Ahrar, Jundullah, Tahreek-e-Islami of Uzbekistan, Islamic Movement of Turkmenistan, and Islamic Jihad Union. 

The large number of the armed groups active in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan stands as a reason for further complicated conditions in the war-hit country. 

Partial state building, the US gift to Afghanistan 

What is taking place now in Afghanistan is continued insecurity and instability in a country grappling with war for decades. Continuation of the insecurity under the shadow of the US-Taliban peace agreement is very worrisome. The ongoing violence after the Doha agreement suggests that there should be no optimism about the return of normal conditions and stability in the country even if a peace deal is inked.

Contrary to the dominant vision, the Afghanistan problem is not the disputes between the Taliban and the central government. Actually, the problem is that the new political system foundation was laid in 2001 without a consensus of all of the groups active in the country. Many of them, including the Taliban and others, were driven out of the power circle, making the state boiling a partial and defective process. Such a partial political system itself stands as a cause of the instability and violence in the country.

Afghanistan US Taliban Agreement Violence

