Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Alwaght- Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

The names of the suspects in the high-profile murder of Iran’s elite Quds Force commander have been relayed to Interpol by Tehran’s chief prosecutor Ali Alghasi-Mehr, Iranian media said on Monday.

Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.

The US assassinated General Soleimani and a number of others- including and his Iraqi trenchmate, Hashd al-Shaabi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- in a set of drone strikes targeting Baghdad’s civilian airport on January 3.

General Soleimani, who had earned reputation as the region’s most popular anti-terror military figure, was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital when the attack took place. The popular general received a hero’s funeral in Iran, with millions taking to the streets on the days of the ceremony.

The assassination lead to a surge in hostility toward the US in Iraq. Its parliament even voted to have all foreign troops removed from Iraqi territory. The instruction is yet to be implemented by the Iraqi government, however.

A week after General Soleimani's assassination Iran responded by a missile attack that hit US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, killing and wounding a number of American troops.