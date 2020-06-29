Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 29 June 2020

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms The referendum will be week-long and is expected to allow Russian president to serve longer, until 2036, in power.

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

Coronavirus Still Takes Toll: Over 500k Now Dead Death toll from Coronavirus around the world has now topped 500 thousands as its cases have surged past the 10 million mark.

China’s Military Approves Coronavirus Vaccine for Use within Its Ranks China’s military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks, which has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company says.

As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Monday 29 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump over Gen. Soleimani Assassination
Alwaght- Iran has identified 36 people, including Donald Trump, involved in the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and will seek their arrest through Interpol channels.

The names of the suspects in the high-profile murder of Iran’s elite Quds Force commander have been relayed to Interpol by Tehran’s chief prosecutor Ali Alghasi-Mehr, Iranian media said on Monday.

Donald Trump is at the top of the list, and his prosecution will be pursued even after his term is over.

The US assassinated General Soleimani and a number of others- including and his Iraqi trenchmate, Hashd al-Shaabi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis- in a set of drone strikes targeting Baghdad’s civilian airport on January 3.

General Soleimani, who had earned reputation as the region’s most popular anti-terror military figure, was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital when the attack took place. The popular general received a hero’s funeral in Iran, with millions taking to the streets on the days of the ceremony.

The assassination lead to a surge in hostility toward the US in Iraq. Its parliament even voted to have all foreign troops removed from Iraqi territory. The instruction is yet to be implemented by the Iraqi government, however.

A week after General Soleimani's assassination Iran responded by a missile attack that hit US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Iraq’s Al-Anbar province, killing and wounding a number of American troops. 

Iran General Soleimani Assassination US Donald Trump

