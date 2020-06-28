As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 28 June 2020

Putin’s Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

Putin's Decisive Referendum For Constitutional Reforms

Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Trump Knows He Is Losing: Politico US President Donald Trump knows that he is losing amid criticism of his administration’s response to a range of issues including the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing anti-racism protests in the country, multiple people close to him has told.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

alwaght.com
As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided

Sunday 28 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
As Israeli Annexation Looms, US Remains Undecided
Alwaght- Israel is getting ready to implement its highly controversial scheme to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory, but the US remains undecided on whether to support the move. At the same time, Gaza-based resistance groups say they are preparing a response to the illegal land grab bid.

Israel's new coalition, led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has set July 1 as the date to begin moving forward with the plan to impose its “sovereignty” over about a third of the West Bank, including settlements and the fertile Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu has been looking for formal US support before proceeding with the annexation.

US undecided

A senior White House official told NBC News that American Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, White House Special Envoy Avi Berkowitz and mapping expert Scott Leigh held several days of meetings in Washington that also involved Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. 

He said the discussions were “productive” but inconclusive, alluding to concerns about how the Israeli annexation could affect Trump’s self-proclaimed "deal of the century,” which was unveiled in January with the aim of legitimizing Israel’s occupation.

The US envoys then traveled to the occupied territories for further meetings and analysis of the Israeli scheme, he added. “There is yet no final decision on next steps for implementing the Trump plan."

Palestinians refuse talks

On Saturday, Israel's Kan public broadcaster reported that CIA representatives met this week in the West Bank city of Ramallah with Palestinian officials in a bid to convince them to open a dialogue with the White House about Trump’s Middle East plan, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas refused to receive a phone call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, according to the report.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), it added, has informed US and European officials of its plans to gather weapons from its security forces and turn them over to the Israeli military in order to force the Tel Aviv regime to take over security in Palestinian-controlled areas.

PA urges Gantz to suspend annexation

Additionally on Saturday, Hussein al-Sheikh, the head of the PA's General Authority of Civil Affairs, called on Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's coalition partner, to end the occupation and halt the West Bank annexation before demanding dialog with the Palestinians.

“Gantz must think of ending the occupation instead of mobilizing his army to annex [the West Bank] and consolidate the occupation,” he tweeted.

It came a few days after Gantz expressed his readiness to directly negotiate with Abbas.

Gaza resistance groups prepare response

The Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups announced that they have agreed to work together against the West Bank annexation, the Al Resalah news site reported.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources said the commanders of the armed wings of various resistance factions in the besieged Gaza Strip had received orders to respond to the Israeli plan and “overturn the table in the face of the occupation,” if the regime claims "sovereignty" over the West Bank.

“All the military units on the ground are ready to respond to this plan,” they told the al-Quds Palestinian daily.

“There is great coordination between the factions to devise a plan for responding to the plan, and the Joint Operations Room [of the armed groups] is continuing to hold contacts in this regard.”

Separately, Israeli media reported that the regime's army is making preparations for suppressing possible anti-annexation protests.

UN tries to convene Mideast Quratet meeting

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced that the world body is unable to convene the Middle East Quartet to discuss the Israeli annexation bid,  the Quds Press reported.

“I am working with the Coordinator [for the Middle East Peace Process] Nickolay Mladenov to create an appropriate atmosphere to convene the quartet without preconditions,” Guterres told a virtual press conference held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

“Currently, we are unable to create this atmosphere. However, we believe that dialogue is the only way to go ahead in this matter,” he pointed out, renewing his call on Israel to relinquish its annexation plan.

Meanwhile, former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni described the Israeli scheme as a “huge historic mistake."

Source: Press TV

 

