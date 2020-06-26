Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 26 June 2020

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President

Chicago Worse than Afghanistan: US President

US President compared the cities of Baltimore and Chicago to the troubled nations like Afghanistan and Honduras over extreme levels of violence there

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights

2.4 Million Yemeni Children Could Go Malnourished amid Coronavirus Pandemic: UNICEF The shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yemen could push more children to the brink of starvation, the United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry

Friday 26 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Leading Economic, Medical Terror against Iran: Foreign Ministry
Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Ministry criticized the United States’ for desperately leading an international campaign to use ‘economic, medical terrors against Iranian human rights.’

In two Tweets posted on Friday, the Ministry pointed to the “horrible and deadly” violation of human rights by the regime in the United States.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading the world campaign to use economic, medical terrors against Iranian #HumanRights,” one Tweet read.

The Ministry also noted that every year from June 26 to July 2 Iranians recall the deadly cases of human rights violation by Washington.

“In the next 7 days named as #USHumanRightsWeek, we will shed light on the US actions undermining basic rights of people at home, in Iran & elsewhere,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry tweeted.

Iran has been among the countries hit hard by the novel coronavirus that first showed up in China in late December 2019, before spreading across the globe.

Inhumane US sanctions have hampered the virus battle in Iran, which reported its first infection cases in late February.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki hailed the country’s handling of the pandemic, saying the country has turned from an importer of medical items into an exporter despite the illegal US sanctions.

"Most importantly, as a sanctions-hit country subjected to oppressive bans, we were able to manage the coronavirus outbreak and within 60 days turn from an importer of medical equipment and necessary items such as masks into a manufacturer and later an exporter," he said.

 

