  Thursday 25 June 2020

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab

US Police Arrest Muslim Woman at Black Lives Matter Protest, Forcibly Removes Hijab

The US Police has arrested a Muslim woman during a recent Black Lives Matter protest and forced the 18-year-old woman to remove her hijab for a booking photo. She was not allowed to put it back on for several hours, an advocacy group has said.

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets

Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets
Alwaght- Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported.

Kowsar is designed to provide logistical support for Ground Forces. It boasts advanced maneuverability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

Among the fighter jet’s remarkable features are its integrated design, an avionic and fire control system linked with digital military data network, a ballistic calculation computer system, head-up display which focuses visual data in front of the pilot’s sight, multi-purpose radar, and an independent radio navigation system.

Iran’s Defense Ministry says that the production of each Kowsar fighter jet would save Iran around $16.5 million.

The aircraft was unveiled in August 2018. At that time, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami described the project as “the height of the proficiency of Iran's stalwart sons" in face of sanctions imposed by the enemy.

The addition of Kowsar to Iran’s aviation industry satisfies one of this industry’s most vital needs. 

This aircraft’s delivery to the Iranian Armed Forces is happening at a time when the country nears the end of the UN-imposed arms embargo in October 2020, giving Iran access to international arms market.

With the major breakthroughs in its defense sector and its self-sufficiency in the production of military equipment and hardware, Iran eyes bolstering its defensive abilities as well as increasing its revenues after the embargo is lifted.

 

