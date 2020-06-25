Iran’s Army Receives Indigenous Fighter Jets

Alwaght- Iran’s Defense Ministry has delivered the fourth-generation all-indigenous interceptor jet to the country’s Armed Forces, Press TV reported.

Kowsar is designed to provide logistical support for Ground Forces. It boasts advanced maneuverability and can be fitted with various projectiles.

Among the fighter jet’s remarkable features are its integrated design, an avionic and fire control system linked with digital military data network, a ballistic calculation computer system, head-up display which focuses visual data in front of the pilot’s sight, multi-purpose radar, and an independent radio navigation system.

Iran’s Defense Ministry says that the production of each Kowsar fighter jet would save Iran around $16.5 million.

The aircraft was unveiled in August 2018. At that time, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami described the project as “the height of the proficiency of Iran's stalwart sons" in face of sanctions imposed by the enemy.

The addition of Kowsar to Iran’s aviation industry satisfies one of this industry’s most vital needs.

This aircraft’s delivery to the Iranian Armed Forces is happening at a time when the country nears the end of the UN-imposed arms embargo in October 2020, giving Iran access to international arms market.

With the major breakthroughs in its defense sector and its self-sufficiency in the production of military equipment and hardware, Iran eyes bolstering its defensive abilities as well as increasing its revenues after the embargo is lifted.