Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port

Alwaght- Iran's cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

According to shipping data from tracking website MarineTraffic, the ship, called Golsan, moored at Venezuela’s northern port of La Guaira on Monday night.

It had left Shahid Rajaei port in southern Iran more than a month ago and sailed through the Suez Canal.

Earlier, the Iranian Embassy in Caracas said the ship’s food cargo would supply the first Iranian