  Wednesday 24 June 2020

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior? The Iraqi Kurds show signs their trust in the US is wavering now. But will they decide to quit it altogether?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Pilots in Pakistan Air Crash Distracted by Coronavirus Worry: Report

The pilots of a Pakistan airliner that crashed last month, killing 97, were distracted and preoccupied as they talked about the coronavirus pandemic while preparing for an initial failed landing bid, the country’s aviation minister told parliament as he presented an initial report on the disaster.

Iranian Ship Carrying Food Docks at Venezuelan Port Iran’s cargo ship carrying foodstuff has docked at a port in Venezuela, the sixth vessel the Islamic Republic has sent to the sanctions-hit Latin American country over the past weeks.

Israeli Regime Warplanes Strike Syria’s Army Bases Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syrian nation, has carried out airstrikes against several military bases in central and southern Syria, media reported.

Yemeni Forces Carry out Retaliatory Attack Deep in Saudi Arabia: Report Yemeni Armed Forces have conducted a retaliatory attack deep in Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh regime is leading a military campaign against the impoverished nation.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Wednesday 24 June 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Iraqi Kurds Finally Abandon Seeing US As Grand Savior?

Alwaght- On June 20, the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Baghdad for a two-day visit to talk with the central government officials. 

Aside from the discussions Barzani had with the prime minister, the president, and parliament speaker, his meeting with Hadi al-Amiri, the head of the Fatah parliamentary coalition, was important. The eye-catching point at the meeting was that during his discussions with al-Amiri, Barzani expressed his advocacy to the parliament’s bill to expel the foreign forces from the country, passed on January 5. 

This comes while over the past few months, the Erbil political leaders brazenly said that they oppose the withdrawal of the American forces from the country, making it clear to Baghdad that they are against the parliamentary resolution. 

Now regardless of if Barzani’s comments about the bill are serious are fall under a political game, the question is that what is the most appropriate approach Erbil should take concerning the US expulsion from Iraq amid political and economic predicament the autonomous Kurdish region is living? 

Kurds and the US: A history of betrayal and disloyalty 

The most serious date of the emergence of the strategic bonds between the US and Kurds was the 1960s and 1970s. In September 1961, Mostafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), declared a comprehensive rebellion against the central government led at the time by Abdul Karim Qassem. The outcome was a several-year strenuous conflict with various presidents of Iraq including Abdul Salam Arif, Abdul Rahman Arif, and Ahmed Hassan al-Bakr. It was from the mid-1960s that, by the mediation of the monarchy-ruled, pro-Western Iran, the US initiated its special support for the Kurds. 

Since then, the Kurds developed the belief and narration that it was under the US support and alliance with the Americans that they can reach their rights or even establish an independent state. Some sources cite Mostafa Barzani saying “to reach out dreams and wishes, we have to always set our hope on the alliance with the US.” 

However, just contrary to the Kurdish optimism, in 1975, the US government announced that it no longer wanted to support the Kurds. Henry Kissinger was cited as saying at that he even did not know who the Kurds were. In the same year of the US betrayal of the Kurds, Baghdad and Tehran signed what is known as Algiers Agreement to settle border disputes. The result was a big defeat to the Iraqi Kurds. 

Rise of an autonomous region in northern Iraq and trust in Washington after Saddam rule 

As the Kurds renewed their trust in the US, in the late 1980s, during which a heavy armed uprising was underway by the Kurds against the central government and Saddam even bombed with chemical weapons the Kurdish-majority regions including Halabja village and live-buried thousands of civilians, the American administration at the time took no moves to protect the Kurds despite clear evidence of crimes against them. Finally, under the international public opinion pressure, a no-fly zone, which covered the area north of the 36th parallel, was enforced and the United Nations Security Council recognized autonomous region to the Kurds according to 688 resolution. 

In the years that followed 2003, the year the US launched an invasion against Iraq and toppled Saddam Hussein, the Kurds broadened their optimism about US-backed formation of an independent Kurdish state, demonstrating that they neither had an understanding of the crucial developments in the Iraqi politics and region in post-Saddam Iraq nor wanted to learn lessons from a decades-long history of American betrayal of them. 

The outcome of their betting on the US help to split from Iraq was a big defeat after they organized an independence referendum in 2017. The important point in this referendum was that even the US as their ally refused to throw its weight behind Masoud Barzani, then president of the Kurdish region. The main reason for the US withholding of support was the central government’s show of capabilities and timely arrangements to dissuade the Americans from helping Barzani. 

The need to apprehend the time and circumstances 

The history of the American-Kurdish relations shows that Washington has never been an actual supporting factor to the Kurds and will not be. Even in the new conditions, if they back the US military stay in Iraq and agree to set up the planned-for four military bases in Erbil and other parts of the autonomous region, the Kurds will find it detrimental to them in short and mid-time. 

Currently, the Kurdish region lives a hard financial situation. A dispute with Baghdad that made the latter cut off the budget to Erbil has left the state workers several months unpaid now. The construction projects majorly shut down and a wave of unemployment is hitting the region. 

In the middle of this crisis, political differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan over the Barzani family’s push to monopolize the power risk returning the autonomous region to dual-administration rule. The only thing in the present conditions the region does not need is widened gaps with the central government especially that the Shiite majority in Baghdad has locked on expelling the US forces from the country. 

Meanwhile, two tangible realities can stand as the basis for Kurdish officials’ pragmatic approach to the sensitive US expulsion case. First, according to the parliamentary bill, the Americans have to accept the Iraqi peoples’ demand and move their troops from the Arab country. Second, as the power is shifting in favor of the Axis of Resistance, which covers Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, and also the international powers like China and Russia, the US is inevitably moving towards expulsion from West Asia region. Also, over the past decade, Washington adopted a “pivot to East” policy in a gradual removal of focus from West Asia. 

In such circumstances, the Kurds need to get the right picture of the field developments and learn that it is presence within the framework of the Iraqi national interests that they can realize their interests, not through counting on an overbearing actor coming to the region thousands of kilometers away from home. The Kurdish government should perceive the fact that in the long run, it has no way but cooperation and peaceful co-existence with Iraq’s neighbors. So, it has to step in a path of cooperation with them.

Tags :

Iraqi Kurds US Central Government Crisis Budget

