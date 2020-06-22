Trump’s Expected Green Light To West Bank Annexation: Grounds, Obstacles

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Oil Steadies amid Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Oil prices were steady on Monday, supported by tighter supplies from major producers but held in check by concerns over a record rise in global coronavirus infections that could stall a recovery in fuel demand.

Saudi Arabia Seeks to Partition Yemen: Defected Minister Former Yemeni Saudi-backed government has broken ranks with the former regime, protesting Saudi-led attempts at disintegrating the war-ravaged country.

Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States’ sanctions targeting both nations.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Trump’s Expected Green Light To West Bank Annexation: Grounds, Obstacles

Trump’s Expected Green Light To West Bank Annexation: Grounds, Obstacles

Palestinian Authority Ends Agreements with Israeli Regime, US over Annexation: Abbas

EU Won’t Recognize Israeli Regime’s Annexation of Occupied Palestinian Land: Borrell

Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Regime’s Annexation Plot

Israeli Regime Mapping West Bank Annexations under Trump’s Plot

Alwaght- While lack of domestic cohesion, massive international opposition, and a fear of unpredicted consequences of annexation of the West Bank to the already-occupied territories forced the Israeli regime, especially its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to retreat from fast going ahead with the plan, it seems that the Israelis are waiting for a green light and firm support from Washington to take such a big risk.

Now media talk about a possible emergency meeting of Trump cabinet in the coming days to make up its mind on the Israeli plan. Israeli Channel 13, citing Israeli and American sources, has reported that the White House is expected to talk next week if it should give green light to Tel Aviv or not about annexing parts of Palestinian West Bank.

On the other side, the Spokesman to the Palestinian Authority Nabil Abu Radina in comments on the developments said that the next ten days will be decisive in determining the final fate of the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israeli regime. 

Tying the plan to the White House’s decision will give rise to a question: What will be Trump’s decisive decision in the forthcoming days? To give an answer to this question, we need to check a range of elements involved in the decisions taken by Trump as a president with erratic character. 

Trump’s risk drives 

Since his assumption of the post of the president in 2017, Donald Trump threw his weight behind the Israeli regime and PM Netanyahu in a variety of ways. As part of this support, he unleashed a set of anti-Palestinian plans, on top of them the so-called “deal of the century” which is seen as the parent plan in his pro-Israeli push with its essence being legitimization of the Israeli occupation and scraping the Palestinian refugees right to return home. 

Although the annexation of West Bank was not brazenly cited in the deal, its emphasis on dropping the right for refugees to return home, which is one of the main sticking points in the so-called peace agreement of Oslo between the Arab governments and the Israeli regime, or its insistence on blocking the foundation of an independent Palestinian state with Eastern Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital in practice mean paving the way for transmutation and gradual annexation of Palestinian-controlled West Bank to the other occupied territories. 

Many believe that the White House's inability to legitimize and implement without troubles the deal of the century does not mean that it is pushing it out of its agenda. Actually, Trump and the Zionists around him will go to great lengths to implement the plan while he is holding the office. 

But due to the troubles the Trump administration is grappling with these days, including the nationwide anti-racism protests, the release of a book by Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton that reveals many secrets from the Trump policy, and the mishandling of the coronavirus crisis that has so far taken lives of thousands of Americans, it is highly likely that Trump and his team of advisors will take a foreign adventure to divert the American public opinion from the home developments, especially that Trump has a record of such actions for media maneuvers. 

Also, it should be taken into consideration that as the US moves closer to the presidential election, Trump broadens his special expectation of support from the highly powerful and wealthy pro-Israeli lobbies. Trump's go-ahead to Netanyahu for West Bank annexation will certainly win the contentment of the Zionist lobbies for the president. 

The silence and even painful agreement of the Arab countries with the deal of the century which means that the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies are tacitly siding with the White House project for a showdown to the Palestinian cause is another encouraging element for Trump to disregard the international opposition. 

What are the obstacles ahead of White House green light to Tel Aviv? 

But beside the possibility of the US giving Netanyahu the freedom to annex the West Bank, there are factors limiting the American choices that cannot be passed easily. 

One factor is, apparently, the White House’s awareness of the high likelihood of compromised security in the occupied territories as the annexation will trigger protests and resistance. Israeli security has always been one of the main poles of the American strategy in the West Asia region. Certainly, the American strategists are aware of the dangers of seizure of the West Bank to Israeli security. 

Another obstacle is Jordan's severe opposition to the plan. Since its publicization, Amman repeatedly warned about the consequences. The warnings came from the highest levels of rule, namely from King Abdullah II. He in mid-May warned Tel Aviv of a "massive conflict” if it proceeds with plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. 

“Leaders who advocate a one-state solution do not understand what that would mean,” Jordan’s king said in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel in May. 

Recently, Jordanian diplomatic sources told Al-Mayadeen news channel that the king told the Americans and Israelis that Amman will withdraw from the Wadi Araba peace deal of 1994 with Tel Aviv if the Israeli plan materialized. According to the treaty, Jordan accepted to recognize the Israeli regime as a state. 

Yet another obstacle is the division into the White House. There have been reports of gaps among the American administration officials over the plan. According to the Israeli Channel 13, the White House meeting on the Netanyahu’s plan will be held under the clouds of differences. While the US ambassador to Tel Aviv David M. Friedman advocates the idea, others in the administration are conservative about it. Even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo proved cautious about the plan after returning from a visit to the occupied territories to discuss the annexation with the Israelis in mid-May. However, he has lately moved close to Friedman's stance someway and is likely to stand for annexation.

