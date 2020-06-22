Sixth Iranian Ship Approaches Venezuelan Port despite US

Alwaght- The sixth Iranian ship arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters, carrying a cargo of food after the Islamic Republic supplied massive cargos of fuel to the Latin American nation in defiance of the United States' sanctions targeting both nations.

“The Golsan will arrive carrying food to open the first Iranian supermarket in Venezuela,” the Iranian Embassy in Caracas wrote on its Twitter account, referring to the vessel by its name.

The Embassy described the supplying process as “another success in the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries.”

Iran’s envoy to Caracas, Hojjatollah Soltani, confirmed the ongoing shipping operation in remarks to Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network on Saturday.

The ambassador had mentioned in an earlier tweet that the ship would also carry a supply of equipment to help the Latin American country fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

Golsan is reportedly destined for the port of La Guaira in the northern Venezuelan state of Vargas. Reports also say the vessel departed from the Shahid Rajai Port that is located off the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, on May 15.

Last month, five Iranian tankers berthed at Venezuelan ports, supplying 1.5 million barrels of fuel to the country as well as refinery equipment aimed at kick-starting its refining operations that have been hit hard by the United States’ unilateral and illegal sanctions.

The US has subjected Venezuela to the coercive measures with the avowed aim of ousting the country’s democratically-elected President Nicolas Maduro.

Washington also brought back its sanctions against Tehran in 2018 after illegally and unilaterally leaving a historic nuclear accord between Iran and six world countries.

Shortly after the Islamic Republic began shipping the fuel supplies to Venezuela, the United States said it would consider taking action to stop the development. Tehran responded by warning Washington about retaliation.

The Venezuelan armed forces, including fighter planes and helicopter gunships, began escorting the Iranian tankers right after their arrival within Venezuela’s jurisdiction.

Also on Saturday, Noor News, an Iranian news agency, reported that the Islamic Republic planned to continue supplying fuel to Venezuela with monthly shipments despite the American bans and threats.