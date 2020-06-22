What Does Barzani Seek In Baghdad?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 22 June 2020

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official

The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Does Barzani Seek In Baghdad?

What Does Barzani Seek In Baghdad?

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Protests: Grounds, Goals

Iraq Lifts International Flights Embargo on Kurdistan Region

Iraqi Parliament Restores Banking Ties with Kurdistan Region

Alwaght- In post-ISIS period, not only the political conditions of Iraq did not move towards stability but also already-existing crises grew even bigger.

Meanwhile, one of the issues that remains unsolved is the disputes between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdish autonomous region north of the country. Their disputes appeared since 2005, the year a new constitution was approved and the country embraced a new period with a new government. Several rounds of talks between Baghdad and Erbil have so far failed to find an ultimate solution to disputes.

Despite that, the important point is that neither Baghdad nor the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) closed the door of negotiations over the disputes. During all these years, they several times held talks to address the standoff.

As part of the efforts to find a solution, the KRG President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday visited Baghdad for talks with the central government officials. Upon his arrival, Barzani met with Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi, President Barham Saleh, and Parliament Speaker Mohamad al-Halbousi.

Now the question is what is taking him to Baghdad and what have they talked about?

Budget crisis is a central theme of talks

Definitely, the budget crisis and talks surrounding the economic conditions of the country and the autonomous regions is the key topic of discussion with Baghdad officials. The fact is that over the post-Saddam years, the budget share of the Kurdish region has been a sticking point between Baghdad and Erbil.

Since 2003, the KRG was paid 17 percent of the federal budget as its share. But members of Iraqi parliament have always argued that the share was more than what the KRG really needed with regard to its population and expenses.

At the same time, there was an argument over the energy resources. The two sides were at loggerheads over the Kurdish oil production and sales which Baghdad argued was illegal and against the agreements reached with the Kurdish leaders. The region signed contracts with foreign companies to produce oil from the disputed regions without Baghdad authorization.

The Erbil rejection of Baghdad conditions and demands concerning the energy sales finally triggered punitive actions against the KRG. In late 2013, the government of PM Nouri al-Maliki cut off the region’s budget share. This punishment continued during the premiership of Haider al-Abadi.

When Adel Abdul Mahdi followed al-Abadi as PM in 2018, a window for improvement of bilateral relations was opened. As a result, an agreement was reached according to which the Kurdish government took a commitment to deliver 250,000 oil barrels daily to the State Organization for Marketing Oil (SOMO) and Baghdad promised to pay $450,000 million monthly as state workers salary to the KRG.

The collapse of the oil income over the past months due to the oil prices slump and also coronavirus pandemic outbreak forced Baghdad to once again cut off the payments to the Kurdish region, afresh pushing the KRG into difficulty paying the state employees.

By this visit, Barzani hopes to strike a deal with al-Kadhimi on the budget share. But the central government has made it clear that the Kurdish government should deliver all of its oil, border, and customs income to Baghdad if it wants its payments back.

Turkish attacks on northern Iraq

Another reason taking Kurdistan’s president to Baghdad is the recent attacks by neighboring Turkey on positions in northern Iraq. Currently, the Turkish forces are operating 190 kilometers deep into the Iraqi territories under the excuse of fighting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) which is blacklisted a terrorist organization by Ankara. On June 15, the Turkish military launched Operation Claw-Eagle (also Operation Claw-Tiger) against Kurdish militants in the north. Special forces were airlifted and deployed overland to the border region of Haftanin in the early hours of Wednesday for Operation Claw-Eagle. The campaign targeted 150 suspected PKK positions and was supported by jets, helicopters, drones and artillery, the Turkish defense ministry said.

The Turkish government said it plans to set up new military bases in northern Iraq. This is making a topic for Baghdad-Erbil negotiations to put pressures on Ankara in defense of the Iraqi national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

