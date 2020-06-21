Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage ’Coup’ in Yemen’s Socotra: Ex-Official

The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Trump Wants A Law Criminalizing Burning US Flag President Donald Trump called on the congress to pass a federal law mandating that people who burn the US flag should go to jail after Black Lives Matter protesters have repeatedly torched the country’s flag.

American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’ An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

UAE-Sponsored Militants Stage 'Coup' in Yemen's Socotra: Ex-Official
Alwaght- The UAE-backed militants have staged “a full-fledged coup" in the strategic island of Socotra, former Saudi-backed government said.

Yemen’s official news agency quoted an unnamed official of the former government as saying on Saturday that the UAE-backed separatists of the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) had "carried out a full-fledged coup that undermined state institutions in the province."

The militants launched an attack with various medium and heavy weapons, targeting state institutions and citizens' properties, and stormed Saudi-backed camps and headquarters, the source said.

The official called on the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen to help "stop the mess" and chaos as a result of the offensive. 

A local source told Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency that the gunmen of the STC had arrested Colonel Abdel-Rahman al-Zafni, the commander of the Saudi air force camp in Socotra, and transferred him to an unknown location.

On Saturday, STC militants took control of Saudi-backed militant camps in Socotra archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site, according to an unnamed security official.

By day's end the separatists had taken control of most of the province from Saudi-sponsored militants. No casualties were reported, said the official.

Socotra Governor Ramzi Mahrous condemned the separatist attacks and called for the immediate release of the province.

'Saudi-led coalition betrayed Yemenis'

He criticized the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen, saying the impoverished country had been betrayed by those who were expected to support it.

"The archipelago, which was of great historical importance, is in complete chaos," he said.

The people of Socotra will never surrender their land, he said, adding that the province would never welcome criminal militants and their supporters.

The violence in Socotra comes after the UAE-backed separatists declared self-rule in Yemen’s south earlier this year and seized control of the city of Aden, sparking fears of fresh chaos in a country already embroiled in five years of conflict.

Last summer, the UAE announced it was ending its role in the conflict. However, observers believe the Persian Gulf Arab country continues to be active through its proxies.

Before its withdrawal, the UAE set up a military base in Socotra, which enjoys a strategic location overlooking a vital international shipping lane.

It also awarded Emirati citizenship to hundreds of residents and has recruited scores of others to help consolidate its grip over the island.

The separatists have long sought southern Yemen to secede.

Recently and after a decision by the UAE to effectively withdraw its forces from Yemen, the group turned its weapons on rival militants loyal to the ex-president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The infighting has highlighted deepening divisions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two countries that are leading the war on Yemen.

Ties between the two sides have soured over a number of issues, including what the Yemenis view as Abu Dhabi’s intention to occupy Socotra Island and gain dominance over major waterways in the region.

The island was part of Yemen’s eastern province of Hadhramaut but it was introduced as an independent province in a 2013 presidential decree.

Home to some 60,000 people, Socotra sits at the entrance to the Gulf of Aden. The island has a unique ecosystem and been listed by UNESCO as a world natural heritage site.

There are reports that Hadi leased the islands of Socotra and Abd al-Kuri to the UAE for 99 years before resigning and fleeing the country to Riyadh in 2014.

Supported militarily by the United States, Britain, and other Western countries, Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in order to bring Hadi back to power and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The invaders have also enforced an all-out aerial, naval, and land blockade on the impoverished country.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past five years.

More than half of Yemen’s hospitals and clinics have been destroyed or closed at a time when Yemenis are in desperate need of medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition have been hovering over the capital Sana'a and other provinces almost constantly since Monday morning, and have targeted several areas around the capital such as al-Nahdain Mountain, Attan Mountain and the Aviation College.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Yemen UAE Socotra

