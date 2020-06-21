American Company Acquires Screening Rights to Iranian Drama ’When the Moon Was Full’

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution?

What’s Behind European Anti-Iranian Nuclear Resolution? The European powers have adopted the resolution in a bid to pressure Iran in line with US policy as the UN arms ban on Tehran is expiring in October.

UAE Equivocal Stances Towards Israeli West Bank Annexation Plan The UAE wants to show that it is opposed to the Israeli West Bank annexation plan but it has already backed the parent plan “deal of the century.”

Idlib Set To Be The Heart Of Syrian Conflict Afresh Idlib is preparing to be a scene to a new confrontation between Syria and its allies on the one hand and Turkish and the terrorist militias on the other hand.

What’s Behind Khalilzad’s Regional Tour? The American envoy wants to make sure that the Taliban still keep their commitment to peace and to use Pakistan influence to start intra-Afghan talks.

Imam Khomeini Shattered superpowers’ Aura of Invincibility: Iran Leader Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has commemorated the founder of the Islamic Republic on the 31st anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, saying he shattered the presumed invincibility of superpowers.

An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

India, China Accuse Each other of Violating De Facto Border India and China on Saturday each traded accusations that the other had violated their shared de facto border, an area that this week became the site of the deadliest clash in half a century between the two nuclear-armed giants.

Belgium’s First Black Mayor Demands Apology for Nation’s Colonial Past Belgium is due a reckoning with its colonial past, and things left unsaid must now be discussed, argues the Congolese-born 72-year-old who became the country’s first black mayor.

US Warns UAE over Syria Rapprochement The US has threatened to slap sanctions on the United Arab Emirate (UAE) over the Persian Gulf Arab state’s efforts to normalize relations with Syria.

Iran Navy to Produce Supersonic missiles Soon: Commander Iran will soon manufacture supersonic missiles equipped with a jet engine variant, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Trump’s Approval Rating Slides Dramatically US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has taken significant turn for the worse amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, protests against racial inequality and police brutality, and a huge spike in unemployment, new polling shows.

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region The Iraqi government summoned Turkey’s ambassador to protest over Ankara’s military operation in the Arab country’s Kurdistan region, urging Turkey immediately halt its assaults there

Scores of Saudi Civilians Imprisoned over Critical Tweets of Regime: Report Saudi regime has detained scores of civilians over tweets deemed critical of the regime as a crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against rights campaigners and intellectuals continues in the country.

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible China said on Thursday that both Beijing and New Delhi have agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters and instead ensure peace and stability on the contested frontier.

7 Students Killed at Mortar Shell Explosion in Afghanistan At least seven students have been killed after a mortar shell has exploded at a religious school in northern Afghanistan

Iran Navy Tests New-Generation Cruise Missiles during Drills Iranian army’s navy tested domestically-designed-developed cruise missiles during military drills in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean

Americans Are The Unhappiest They’ve Been in 50 Years It’s been a rough year for the American psyche. Folks in the US are more unhappy today than they’ve been in nearly 50 years.

Jordan, UK Appose Israeli Plot to Occupy Palestinian Lands Jordan and Britain announced their disapproval of Israeli regime’s plot to annex parts of the occupied Palestinian territory

Tensions in Korean Peninsula Reach Breaking Point North and South Koreas have been engaged in a new escalation of hostilities, threatening each other with military action

US Deploys 50 Tankers to Hashakah, Plundering Syrian Oil The US has dispatched scores of tankers to Syria’s oil-rich Hasakah province as Washington seeks to seize oil reserves in the war-battered country and plunder natural resources, Syria’s official news agency reported.

Iran FM Says Current Developments Necessitate Closer Consultations between Tehran, Moscow Iran Foreign Minister said “Relations between Iran and Russia, as two neighbors, are of strategic importance, stressing that "Ongoing international circumstances have highlighted the need”. Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Tuesday.

US to Allow Companies to Work with Huawei on 5G Standards The US Commerce Department announced on Monday that it will allow American companies to work with Huawei on setting standards for 5G networks despite Washington’s continuing crackdown on the Chinese company.

3 Indian Soldiers Killed in Clash on Chinese Border Three Indian soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese soldiers in the Himalayan region of Ladakh, an Indian army spokesman has said. Beijing claims that the incident occurred after Indian forces crossed the border and attacked Chinese troops.

Yemen Pans UN for Removing Saudi-Led Coalition from UN Blacklist of Child-Killers Yemen lashed out at the UN over removing the Saudi-led coalition from a blacklist for killing and injuring children in the conflict-plagued Arab country.

Israel Plot to Annex West Bank to Have Consequences: EU Top Diplomat The head of European Union (EU)’s voiced concern on Monday over the Israeli regime’s plot to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

An American film distribution company has acquired the rights to screen the Iranian award-winning film “When the moon was full” across North America.

Los Angeles-based Synergetic Distribution has purchased the rights to screen the highly acclaimed drama across Canada and the United States.

Based on true events, the film was written and directed by Narges Abyar, a renowned Iranian female filmmaker.

The movie tells the story of a young woman who unknowingly marries the brother of Abdolmalek Rigi, the former leader of the Jundullah terrorist group in Iran's southeastern province of  Sistan and Baluchestan.

The film has been awarded in several Iranian and international festivals

Most notably it won six Crystal Simorgh awards for best film, best director, best actor, best actress, best supporting actress and best makeup at Iran's 37th Fajr International Film Festival in 2019.  

With respect to international recognition, the Iranian drama received the grand prize at the 2nd edition of the Carcassonne International Political Film Festival in France as well as the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia in the same year.

Abdolmalek Rigi was arrested by Iranian intelligence forces back in 2010 while he was onboard a flight from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

Following his arrest, Rigi confessed that Western intelligence agencies had supported his terror activities against Iran.

He was charged with 79 counts of various crimes including armed robbery, bombing operations in public places, armed attacks on the army, police personnel, and civilians, assassination attempts, disrupting regional stability, kidnapping, and murder.

On June 20, 2010, Abdolmalek Rigi was hanged in Tehran upon a ruling issued by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Court.

Source: Press TV

 

